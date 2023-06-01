🏆 Champs

The Tewaarton Award | June 1, 2023

Northwestern's Izzy Scane and Duke's Brennan O'Neill win the 2023 Tewaaraton Award

The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane and Duke attackman Brennan O’Neill as the women’s and men’s winners of the 2023 Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the top female and top male college lacrosse players in the United States.

Men's recipients:

Year Winner Position School
2023 Brennan O’Neill Attack Duke University
2022 Logan Wisnauskas Attack University of Maryland
2021 Jared Bernhardt Attack University of Maryland
2019 Patrick Spencer Attack Loyola University
2018 Ben Reeves Attack Yale University
2017 Matt Rambo Attack University of Maryland
2016 Dylan Molloy Attack Brown University
2015 Lyle Thompson Attack University at Albany
2014 Lyle Thompson and Miles Thompson Attack University at Albany
2013 Rob Pannell Attack Cornell University
2012 Peter Baum Attack Colgate University
2011 Steele Stanwick Attack University of Virginia
2010 Ned Crotty Midfield Duke University
2009 Max Seibald Attack Cornell University
2008 Mike Leveille Attack Syracuse University
2007 Matt Danowski Attack Duke University
2006 Matt Ward Attack University of Virginia
2005 Kyle Harrison Midfield Johns Hopkins University
2004 Michael Powell Attack Syracuse University
2003 Chris Rotelli Midfield University of Virginia
2002 Michael Powell Attack Syracuse University
2001 Doug Shanahan Midfield Hofstra University

Women's recipients:

Year Winner Position School
2023 Izzy Scane Attack Northwestern University
2022 Charlotte North Attack Boston College
2021 Charlotte North Attack Boston College
2019 Megan Taylor Goalie University of Maryland
2018 Sam Apuzzo Attack Boston College
2017 Zoe Stukenberg Midfield University of Maryland
2016 Taylor Cummings Midfield University of Maryland
2015 Taylor Cummings Midfield University of Maryland
2014 Taylor Cummings Midfield University of Maryland
2013 Katie Schwarzmann Midfield University of Maryland
2012 Katie Schwarzmann Midfield University of Maryland
2011 Shannon Smith Attack Northwestern University
2010 Caitlyn McFadden Midfield University of Maryland
2009 Hannah Nielsen Midfield Northwestern University
2008 Hannah Nielsen Midfield Northwestern University
2007 Kristen Kjellman Midfield Northwestern University
2006 Kristen Kjellman Midfield Northwestern University
2005 Katie Chrest Attack Duke University
2004 Amy Appelt Midfield University of Virginia
2003 Rachael Becker Defense Princeton University
2002 Erin Elbe Attack Georgetown University
2001 Jen Adams Attack University of Maryland

