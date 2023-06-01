Northwestern's Izzy Scane and Duke's Brennan O'Neill win the 2023 Tewaaraton Award

The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane and Duke attackman Brennan O’Neill as the women’s and men’s winners of the 2023 Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the top female and top male college lacrosse players in the United States.
Men's recipients:
|Year
|Winner
|Position
|School
|2023
|Brennan O’Neill
|Attack
|Duke University
|2022
|Logan Wisnauskas
|Attack
|University of Maryland
|2021
|Jared Bernhardt
|Attack
|University of Maryland
|2019
|Patrick Spencer
|Attack
|Loyola University
|2018
|Ben Reeves
|Attack
|Yale University
|2017
|Matt Rambo
|Attack
|University of Maryland
|2016
|Dylan Molloy
|Attack
|Brown University
|2015
|Lyle Thompson
|Attack
|University at Albany
|2014
|Lyle Thompson and Miles Thompson
|Attack
|University at Albany
|2013
|Rob Pannell
|Attack
|Cornell University
|2012
|Peter Baum
|Attack
|Colgate University
|2011
|Steele Stanwick
|Attack
|University of Virginia
|2010
|Ned Crotty
|Midfield
|Duke University
|2009
|Max Seibald
|Attack
|Cornell University
|2008
|Mike Leveille
|Attack
|Syracuse University
|2007
|Matt Danowski
|Attack
|Duke University
|2006
|Matt Ward
|Attack
|University of Virginia
|2005
|Kyle Harrison
|Midfield
|Johns Hopkins University
|2004
|Michael Powell
|Attack
|Syracuse University
|2003
|Chris Rotelli
|Midfield
|University of Virginia
|2002
|Michael Powell
|Attack
|Syracuse University
|2001
|Doug Shanahan
|Midfield
|Hofstra University
Women's recipients:
|Year
|Winner
|Position
|School
|2023
|Izzy Scane
|Attack
|Northwestern University
|2022
|Charlotte North
|Attack
|Boston College
|2021
|Charlotte North
|Attack
|Boston College
|2019
|Megan Taylor
|Goalie
|University of Maryland
|2018
|Sam Apuzzo
|Attack
|Boston College
|2017
|Zoe Stukenberg
|Midfield
|University of Maryland
|2016
|Taylor Cummings
|Midfield
|University of Maryland
|2015
|Taylor Cummings
|Midfield
|University of Maryland
|2014
|Taylor Cummings
|Midfield
|University of Maryland
|2013
|Katie Schwarzmann
|Midfield
|University of Maryland
|2012
|Katie Schwarzmann
|Midfield
|University of Maryland
|2011
|Shannon Smith
|Attack
|Northwestern University
|2010
|Caitlyn McFadden
|Midfield
|University of Maryland
|2009
|Hannah Nielsen
|Midfield
|Northwestern University
|2008
|Hannah Nielsen
|Midfield
|Northwestern University
|2007
|Kristen Kjellman
|Midfield
|Northwestern University
|2006
|Kristen Kjellman
|Midfield
|Northwestern University
|2005
|Katie Chrest
|Attack
|Duke University
|2004
|Amy Appelt
|Midfield
|University of Virginia
|2003
|Rachael Becker
|Defense
|Princeton University
|2002
|Erin Elbe
|Attack
|Georgetown University
|2001
|Jen Adams
|Attack
|University of Maryland