Northwestern's Izzy Scane and Duke's Brennan O'Neill win the 2023 Tewaaraton Award

The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced Northwestern attacker Izzy Scane and Duke attackman Brennan O’Neill as the women’s and men’s winners of the 2023 Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the top female and top male college lacrosse players in the United States.

Men's recipients:

Year Winner Position School 2023 Brennan O’Neill Attack Duke University 2022 Logan Wisnauskas Attack University of Maryland 2021 Jared Bernhardt Attack University of Maryland 2019 Patrick Spencer Attack Loyola University 2018 Ben Reeves Attack Yale University 2017 Matt Rambo Attack University of Maryland 2016 Dylan Molloy Attack Brown University 2015 Lyle Thompson Attack University at Albany 2014 Lyle Thompson and Miles Thompson Attack University at Albany 2013 Rob Pannell Attack Cornell University 2012 Peter Baum Attack Colgate University 2011 Steele Stanwick Attack University of Virginia 2010 Ned Crotty Midfield Duke University 2009 Max Seibald Attack Cornell University 2008 Mike Leveille Attack Syracuse University 2007 Matt Danowski Attack Duke University 2006 Matt Ward Attack University of Virginia 2005 Kyle Harrison Midfield Johns Hopkins University 2004 Michael Powell Attack Syracuse University 2003 Chris Rotelli Midfield University of Virginia 2002 Michael Powell Attack Syracuse University 2001 Doug Shanahan Midfield Hofstra University

Women's recipients: