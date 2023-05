2023 college lacrosse championships TV, streaming schedule

North Carolina celebrates during the 2022 NCAA DI title game.

It's championship season for college men's and women's lacrosse in all three divisions.

New this season, NCAA.com hosts the streams for dozens of DII and DIII men's and women's early-round games in their tournaments leading to the final championship rounds. You can follow all of them here on the NCAA 2023 lacrosse live stream hub page. NCAA.com will also stream the semifinals and finals for DII and DIII men's and women's championships.

Here are more schedules, beginning with DI, DII and DIII women.

2023 women's college lacrosse championships TV and streaming schedule

DATE Time (ET) Network GAME Friday, May 12 4 p.m. ESPN+ DI: Jacksonville vs. Florida (6) Friday, May 13 5 p.m. ESPN+ DI: Southern California vs. Denver (5) Friday, May 14 1 p.m. ESPN+ DI: UConn vs. Pennsylvania Friday, May 15 2 p.m. ESPN+ DI: Army West Point vs. James Madison (7) Friday, May 16 2 p.m. ESPN+ DI: Massachusetts vs. Johns Hopkins Friday, May 17 2 p.m. ESPN+ DI: Sacred Heart vs. North Carolina (4) Friday, May 18 3 p.m. ESPN+ DI: Fairfield vs. Loyola Maryland (8) Friday, May 19 3 p.m. ESPN+ DI: Central Michigan vs. Michigan Friday, May 20 5 p.m. ESPN+ DI: Marquette vs. Richmond Friday, May 21 5 p.m. ESPN+ DI:Drexel vs. Maryland Friday, May 22 7 p.m. ESPN+ DI:Mercer vs. Notre Dame Friday, May 23 7 p.m. ESPN+ DI:Penn State vs. Stony Brook Friday, May 24 8 p.m. ESPN+ DI: University at Albany vs. Virginia Sunday, May 14 noon ESPN+ DI: Central Michigan / Michigan vs. Northwestern (1) Sunday, May 15 noon ESPN+ DI: Mercer / Notre Dame vs. Jacksonville / Florida (6) Sunday, May 16 noon ESPN+ DI: Marquette / Richmond vs. Sacred Heart / North Carolina (4) Sunday, May 17 1 p.m. ESPN+ DI:Drexel / Maryland vs. Army West Point / James Madison (7) Sunday, May 18 1 p.m. ESPN+ DI: UConn / Pennsylvania vs. Boston College (3) Sunday, May 19 2 p.m. ESPN+ DI: Penn State / Stony Brook vs. Fairfield / Loyola Maryland (8) Sunday, May 20 3 p.m. ESPN+ DI: Massachusetts / Johns Hopkins vs. Syracuse (2) Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. ESPN+ DI: University at Albany / Virginia vs. Southern California / Denver (5) Thursday, May 18 NOON ESPNU DI Quarterfinal - TEAMS TBD Thursday, May 19 2:30 p.m. ESPNU DI Quarterfinal - TEAMS TBD Thursday, May 20 5 p.m. ESPNU DI Quarterfinal - TEAMS TBD Thursday, May 21 7:30 p.m. ESPNU DI Quarterfinal - TEAMS TBD Friday, May 19 4 p.m. NCAA.com DII Women's Lacrosse Semifinal - TEAMS TBD Friday, May 20 7:30 p.m. NCAA.com DII Women's Lacrosse Semifinal - TEAMS TBD Sunday, May 21 2 p.m. NCAA.com DII Women's Lacrosse Final - TEAMS TBD Friday, May 26 noon NCAA.com DIII Women's Lacrosse Semifinal - TEAMS TBD Friday, May 27 3 p.m. ESPNU DI Women's Lacrosse Semifinal - TEAMS TBD Friday, May 28 3 p.m. NCAA.com DIII Women's Lacrosse Semifinal - TEAMS TBD Friday, May 29 5:30 p.m. ESPNU DI Women's Lacrosse Semifinal - TEAMS TBD Sunday, May 28 noon ESPN DI Women's Lacrosse Final - TEAMS TBD Sunday, May 29 noon NCAA.com DIII Women's Lacrosse Final - TEAMS TBD

2023 men's college lacrosse championships TV and streaming schedule