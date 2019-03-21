2019 NCAA March Madness Music Series will feature headline performance by GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio, Jonas Brothers, Presented by Coca-Cola on April 6

On Saturday, April 6, the 2019 NCAA March Madness Music Series will feature the GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio, Jonas Brothers – presented by Coca-Cola – as they headline the second night of star-studded performances at The Armory in Minneapolis during Men’s Final Four weekend. This will be the Jonas Brothers’ first live performance in a large venue since they reunited. The three-day Music Series is developed by Turner Live Events in partnership with NCAA and CBS (April 5-7) with NCAA Corporate Champions AT&T, Coca-Cola and Capital One.

The Jonas Brothers, comprised of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas recently announced their highly anticipated return to music with a new single, “Sucker,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The release of “Sucker” marks the band’s first original release in nearly six years, and debut under their new partnership with Republic Records.

Fans can register for free passes to the concert beginning Tuesday, March 26 at 12 p.m. CT. Additional information for the events can be found here www.musicseries2019.com.

For more details about the weekend, fans can stay up-to-date by visiting ncaa.com/finalfour, following @FinalFour on Twitter or downloading the Final Four app presented by AT&T.

As previously announced, Katy Perry will headline the Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 7, with DJ and producer Zedd tipping of the night. Registration for the general public will go live on Friday, March 22, at 12 p.m. CT. Additional information for Capital One JamFest can be found at www.capitalonejamfest2019.com.

The full NCAA March Madness Music Series schedule:

Friday, April 5

● Performances from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. local time

● Performers will be announced at a later date.

Saturday, April 6

● Performances from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. local time

● The Jonas Brothers

Sunday, April 7

● Katy Perry

● Zedd

● Performances from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. local time

Final Four has brought one-of-a-kind concert experiences to over 150,000 music fans each year through the Music Series with performers including Aerosmith, The Black Keys, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, The Chainsmokers, Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, KISS, Imagine Dragons, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Maroon 5, OneRepublic, Rhianna, Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Twenty-One Pilots, Sting and Zac Brown Brand. Additional performers included Aloe Blacc, Dave Matthews Band, Flo Rida, fun., Jason Derulo, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Kings of Leon, Lady Antebellum, LL Cool J, Lukas Graham, Muse, Panic! At the Disco, Pitbull and Weezer, among many others.

The NCAA March Madness Music Series is an activation extension of the NCAA’s Corporate Champions and Partners marketing program, which Turner Sports and CBS Sports license and collaborate on as part of an agreement with the NCAA through 2032.

Specific media event credentials will be issued for each day (April 5-7) at The Armory. Men's Final Four game credentials will not be accepted.

For the ninth consecutive year, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. The NCAA semifinal game will be Saturday, April 6, and the championship game will be Monday, April 8. Information on game tickets is available at www.ncaa.com/VIP.