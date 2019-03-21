Chainsmokers to headline the AT&T Block Party at the 2019 NCAA March Madness Music Series in Minneapolis 

On Friday, April 5, GRAMMY® Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers will headline the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2019 NCAA March Madness Music Series in Minneapolis. The three-day Music Series (April 5-7), held at The Armory in Minneapolis, will provide fans with star-studded entertainment during Men’s Final Four weekend.

The Chainsmokers comprised of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall will amp up the crowd during the first night of the Music Series. The duo – who recently released a new single, “Who Do you Love” featuring multi-platinum band 5 Seconds of Summer – also delivered an electric performance at the 2017 March Madness Music Festival in Phoenix.

Fans can register for free passes to the AT&T Block Party beginning Friday, March 22, at 12 p.m. CT. Additional information for the events can be found here www.attblockparty2019.com.

Fans at home or on the go can also enjoy the performance via live stream on @att Twitter, @att Instagram, att.com/blockparty, ncaa.com, bleacherreport.com and the official NCAA YouTube channel. For more details about the weekend, fans can stay up-to-date by visiting ncaa.com/musicfest, following @FinalFour on Twitter or downloading the Final Four app presented by AT&T.

As previously announced, Katy Perry will headline the Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 7, with DJ and producer Zedd tipping off the night. Registration for the general public will go live on Friday, March 22, at 12 p.m. CT. Additional information for Capital One JamFest can be found at www.capitalonejamfest2019.com.

The full NCAA March Madness Music Series schedule is below:

Friday, April 5

● The Chainsmokers

● AT&T Block Party will also be live streamed on att.com/blockparty, @att Twitter and @att Instagram

● Performances from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. local time

Saturday, April 6

● Jonas Brothers

● Performances from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. local time

Sunday, April 7

● Katy Perry

● Zedd

● Performances from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. local time

Final Four has brought one-of-a-kind concert experiences to over 150,000 music fans each year through the Music Series with performers including Aerosmith, The Black Keys, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, The Chainsmokers, Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, KISS, Imagine Dragons, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Maroon 5, OneRepublic, Rhianna, Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Twenty-One Pilots, Sting and Zac Brown Brand. Additional performers included Aloe Blacc, Dave Matthews Band, Flo Rida, fun., Jason Derulo, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Kings of Leon, Lady Antebellum, LL Cool J, Lukas Graham, Muse, Panic! At the Disco, Pitbull and Weezer, among many others.

The NCAA March Madness Music Series is an activation extension of the NCAA’s Corporate Champions and Partners marketing program, which Turner Sports and CBS Sports license and collaborate on as part of an agreement with the NCAA through 2032.

Specific media event credentials will be issued for each day (April 5-7) at The Armory. Men's Final Four game credentials will not be accepted.

For the ninth consecutive year, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live. The NCAA semifinal game will be Saturday, April 6, and the championship game will be Monday, April 8. Information on game tickets is available at www.ncaa.com/VIP.