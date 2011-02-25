Turner Sports and CBS Sports have the exclusive rights to license NCAA marks, tickets and taglines in commercial promotions with respect to the NCAA championships and hold certain exclusive media rights in the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Turner and CBS will negotiate the NCAA’s corporate champion and corporate partner agreements.

If you are interested in becoming an NCAA corporate champion, corporate partner, or other NCAA marketing rights sublicensee, please contact Katy Mollica at Turner Sports at 212-275-6762 or Katy.Mollica@turner.com or Devron Edwards at CBS Sports at 212-888-3080 or dhedwards@cbs.com. Turner and CBS can also provide information about advertising opportunities on the NCAA’s digital platforms such as NCAA.com.



Other questions about the NCAA Corporate Champion and Corporate Partner Program can be directed to Tiffany Martin, Associate Director of Corporate Relationships at the NCAA, at 317-917-6823 or tmartin@ncaa.org.

The NCAA Corporate Champion and Corporate Partner Program, first introduced in 1984, is dedicated to excellence and committed to developing marketing and promotional activities surrounding NCAA championships. Some of America's top corporations comprise the program and emphasize the role of athletics and academics in our society by supporting NCAA youth programs, student-athlete awards and honors, and scholarship initiatives. Beginning in 2002-03, the program was restructured to consist of two specific tiers of marketing and promotional rights -- Corporate Champions and Corporate Partners. Overall, the NCAA is privileged to work with these outstanding corporate citizens that provide their commitment of dollars, personnel and expertise to benefit intercollegiate athletics.

NCAA Corporate Champions and Corporate Partners support all 90 NCAA Championships and are granted a wide variety of benefits, including certain category exclusivity around use of NCAA logos, marks, designations and championship tickets.

Through the NCAA Corporate Champion and Corporate Partner programs, these companies provide a direct, positive impact on the academic and developmental opportunities afforded to over 460,000 NCAA student-athletes each year. These Champions and Partners also help fans share in the excitement of NCAA sports - on the field, hardwood, track, ice and everywhere else NCAA national championships are on the line. These corporations are dedicated to emphasizing the role of athletics in higher education by supporting NCAA programs throughout the year. These companies also support NCAA youth clinics and fan interactive experiences.

Turner, CBS agree to eight-year extension:

In 2016, the NCAA announced an eight-year extension of its multimedia rights agreement with CBS Sports and Turner. The new contract extends the agreement through 2032 and ensures that Turner and CBS Sports will continue to manage and collaborate on the NCAA’s corporate marketing program. Additionally, Turner manages March Madness Live and NCAA.com, along with major events surrounding NCAA championships, including the NCAA March Madness Fan Fest and Music Festival.