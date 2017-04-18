TRENDING:

NCAA.com | July 31, 2019

2019 - 2023 Future DIII NCAA Championship Sites

Chapman wins the 2019 DIII Baseball National Championship

The NCAA has selected more than 600 host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2017-18 through 2022-23. Here are the selections for Division III.

Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
May 29-June 3, 2020 DIII M Baseball Championship IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids IA Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
June 4-9, 2021 DIII M Baseball Championship IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids IA Perfect Game Field at Veterns Memorial Stadium
June 3-8, 2022 DIII M Baseball Championship IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids IA Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
June 2-7, 2023 DIII M Baseball Championship IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids IA Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
March 20-21, 2020 DIII M Basketball Championship Manchester and Visit Fort Wayne Fort Wayne IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
March 19-20, 2021 DIII M Basketball Championship Manchester and Visit Fort Wayne Fort Wayne IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
March 18-19, 2022 DIII M Basketball Championship Manchester and Visit Fort Wayne Fort Wayne IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
March 17-18, 2023 DIII M Basketball Championship Manchester and Visit Fort Wayne Fort Wayne IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
Dec. 20 or 21, 2019 DIII M Football Championship Mary Hardin-Baylor and City of Shenandoah Shenandoah TX Woodforest Stadium
Dec. 18 or 19, 2020 DIII M Football Championship Ohio Athletic Conference and Canton Stark CVB Canton OH Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Dec. 17 or 18, 2021 DIII M Football Championship Ohio Athletic Conference and Canton Stark CVB Canton OH Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Dec. 16 or 17, 2022 DIII M Football Championship Ohio Athletic Conference and Canton Stark CVB Canton OH Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
May 12-15, 2020 DIII M Golf Championships Emory and Palm Beach County Sports Commission Palm Beach Gardens FL PGA National Resort - Champions Course
May 11-14, 2021 DIII M Golf Championships Presidents' Athletic Conference/Bethany College (WV) Wheeling WV Oglebay Resort & Conference Center
May 10-13, 2022 DIII M Golf Championships Oglethorpe and Central Florida Sports Commission Howey-in-the-Hills FL Mission Inn Resort and Club
May 16-19, 2023 DIII M Golf Championships TBD TBD TBD TBD
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
March 27-28, 2020 DIII M Ice Hockey Championship Buffalo State and SUNYAC Buffalo NY HarborCenter
March 26-27, 2021 DIII M Ice Hockey Championship TBD TBD (Non-predetermined) TBD TBD
March 25-26, 2022 DIII M Ice Hockey Championship Plattsburgh State Lake Placid NY Olympic Center Herb Brooks Arena
March 24-25, 2023 DIII M Ice Hockey Championship TBD TBD TBD TBD
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
April 24-25, 2020 DIII M Volleyball Championship Loras Dubuque IA Athletic Wellnesss Center
April 23-24, 2021 DIII M Volleyball Championship Nazareth and Monroe County Sports Commission Rochester NY The Shults Center
April 22-23, 2022 DIII M Volleyball Championship Ohio Athletic Conference and Canton Stark CVB Canton OH Pro Football Hall of Fame Fieldhouse
April 28-29, 2023 DIII M Volleyball Championship TBD TBD TBD TBD
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
March 13-14, 2020 DIII M Wrestling Championships IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids IA U.S. Cellular Center
March 12-13, 2021 DIII M Wrestling Championships Wisconsin-La Crosse La Crosse WI La Crosse Center
March 11-12, 2022 DIII M Wrestling Championships IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids IA U.S. Cellular Center
March 10-11, 2023 DIII M Wrestling Championships TBD TBD TBD TBD
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
Nov. 23, 2019 DIII M&W Cross Country Championships Spalding and Louisville Sports Commission Louisville KY E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park
Nov. 21, 2020 DIII M&W Cross Country Championships Rose Hulman University Terre Haute IN LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course
Nov. 20, 2021 DIII M&W Cross Country Championships Spalding and Louisville Sports Commission Louisville KY E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park
Nov. 19, 2022 DIII M&W Cross Country Championships TBD TBD TBD TBD
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
March 13-14, 2020 DIII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships JDL Fast Track Greensboro NC JDL Fast Track
March 12-13, 2021 DIII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships Mount Union and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Geneva OH SPIRE Institute
March 11-12, 2022 DIII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships Massachusetts Boston Boston MA Reggie Lewis Center
March 10-11, 2023 DIII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships TBD TBD TBD TBD
May 21-23, 2020 DIII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships St. John Fisher & Monroe County Sports Commission Rochester NY Polisseni Track and Field Complex
May 27-29, 2021 DIII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships Mount Union and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Geneva OH SPIRE Institute
May 26-28, 2022 DIII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships North Carolina A&T and Greensboro Sports Commission Greensboro NC Irwin Belk Track
May 18-20, 2023 DIII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships TBD TBD TBD TBD
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
Dec. 6-7, 2019 DIII M&W Soccer Championships The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission Greensboro NC UNCG Soccer Stadium
Dec. 4-5, 2020 DIII M&W Soccer Championships The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission Greensboro NC UNCG Soccer Stadium
Dec. 3-4, 2021 DIII M&W Soccer Championships The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission Greensboro NC UNCG Soccer Stadium
Dec. 2-3, 2022 DIII M&W Soccer Championships The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission Greensboro NC UNCG Soccer Stadium
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
May 18-23, 2020 DIII M&W Tennis Championships Washington U. in St. Louis St. Louis MO Dwight Davis Memorial Tennis Center
May 24-29, 2021 DIII M&W Tennis Championships Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Claremont CA Biszantz Family Tennis Center
May 23-28, 2022 DIII M&W Tennis Championships Oglethorpe and Central Florida Sports Commission Orlando FL USTA National Campus
May 22-28, 2023 DIII M&W Tennis Championships TBD TBD TBD TBD
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
March 18-21, 2020 DIII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships ODAC and Greensboro Sports Commission Greensboro NC Greensboro Aquatic Center
March 17-20, 2021 DIII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships TBD TBD TBD TBD
March 16-19, 2022 DIII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships TBD TBD TBD TBD
March 15-18, 2023 DIII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships TBD TBD TBD TBD
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
March 20-21, 2020 DIII W Basketball Championship Capital/Greater Columbus Sports Commission Columbus OH Capital Center Performance Arena
March 19-20, 2021 DIII W Basketball Championship ODAC and City of Salem Salem VA Cregger Center
March 18-19, 2022 DIII W Basketball Championship Presidents' Athletic Conference and SportsPITTSBURGH Pittsburgh PA A.J. Palumbo Center
March 17-18, 2023 DIII W Basketball Championship TBD TBD TBD TBD
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
Nov. 23-24, 2019 DIII W Field Hockey Championship Centennial Conference and Middle Atlantic Conferences Manheim PA Spooky Nook Sports
Nov. 21-22, 2020 DIII W Field Hockey Championship Monclair State Montclair NJ Sprague Field
Nov. 20-21, 2021 DIII W Field Hockey Championship Hendrix Conway AR Hendrix Warrior Field
Nov. 19-20, 2022 DIII W Field Hockey Championship TBD TBD TBD TBD
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
May 12-15, 2020 DIII W Golf Championships Emory and Palm Beach County Sports Commission Palm Beach Gardens FL PGA National Resort - Champions Course
May 11-14, 2021 DIII W Golf Championships Olivet and Greater Lansing Sports Authority Lansing MI Forest Akers Golf Courses
May 10-13, 2022 DIII W Golf Championships Mary Hardin-Baylor, Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference and City of Shenandoah Houston TX Woodlands Country Club
May 9-12, 2023 DIII W Golf Championships TBD TBD TBD TBD
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
May 23-24, 2020 DIII W Lacrosse Championship Johns Hopkins and Maryland Sports Baltimore MD Homewood Field
May 22-23, 2021 DIII W Lacrosse Championship ODAC, Roanoke and City of Salem Salem VA Kerr Stadium
May 28-29, 2022 DIII W Lacrosse Championship ODAC, Roanoke and City of Salem Salem VA Kerr Stadium
May 27-28, 2023 DIII W Lacrosse Championship TBD TBD TBD TBD
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
May 21-26, 2020 DIII W Softball Championship Texas-Tyler Tyler TX Suddenlink Field
May 27-June 1, 2021 DIII W Softball Championship ODAC and City of Salem Salem VA Moyer Sports Complex
May 26-31, 2022 DIII W Softball Championship ODAC and City of Salem Salem VA Moyer Sports Complex
May 25-30, 2023 DIII W Softball Championship TBD TBD TBD TBD
Date Championship Host(s) City State Venue
Nov. 21-23, 2019 DIII W Volleyball Championship IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids IA U.S. Cellular Center
Nov. 19-21, 2020 DIII W Volleyball Championship Capital and Greater Columbus Sports Commission Columbus OH Capital Center Performance Arena
Nov. 17-19, 2021 DIII W Volleyball Championship Washington U. in St. Louis St. Louis MO Francis Fieldhouse
Nov. 17-19, 2022 DIII W Volleyball Championship TBD TBD TBD TBD

