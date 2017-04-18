2019 - 2023 Future DIII NCAA Championship Sites

The NCAA has selected more than 600 host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2017-18 through 2022-23. Here are the selections for Division III.
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|May 29-June 3, 2020
|DIII M Baseball Championship
|IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
|June 4-9, 2021
|DIII M Baseball Championship
|IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|Perfect Game Field at Veterns Memorial Stadium
|June 3-8, 2022
|DIII M Baseball Championship
|IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
|June 2-7, 2023
|DIII M Baseball Championship
|IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|March 20-21, 2020
|DIII M Basketball Championship
|Manchester and Visit Fort Wayne
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
|March 19-20, 2021
|DIII M Basketball Championship
|Manchester and Visit Fort Wayne
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
|March 18-19, 2022
|DIII M Basketball Championship
|Manchester and Visit Fort Wayne
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
|March 17-18, 2023
|DIII M Basketball Championship
|Manchester and Visit Fort Wayne
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|Dec. 20 or 21, 2019
|DIII M Football Championship
|Mary Hardin-Baylor and City of Shenandoah
|Shenandoah
|TX
|Woodforest Stadium
|Dec. 18 or 19, 2020
|DIII M Football Championship
|Ohio Athletic Conference and Canton Stark CVB
|Canton
|OH
|Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
|Dec. 17 or 18, 2021
|DIII M Football Championship
|Ohio Athletic Conference and Canton Stark CVB
|Canton
|OH
|Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
|Dec. 16 or 17, 2022
|DIII M Football Championship
|Ohio Athletic Conference and Canton Stark CVB
|Canton
|OH
|Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|May 12-15, 2020
|DIII M Golf Championships
|Emory and Palm Beach County Sports Commission
|Palm Beach Gardens
|FL
|PGA National Resort - Champions Course
|May 11-14, 2021
|DIII M Golf Championships
|Presidents' Athletic Conference/Bethany College (WV)
|Wheeling
|WV
|Oglebay Resort & Conference Center
|May 10-13, 2022
|DIII M Golf Championships
|Oglethorpe and Central Florida Sports Commission
|Howey-in-the-Hills
|FL
|Mission Inn Resort and Club
|May 16-19, 2023
|DIII M Golf Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|March 27-28, 2020
|DIII M Ice Hockey Championship
|Buffalo State and SUNYAC
|Buffalo
|NY
|HarborCenter
|March 26-27, 2021
|DIII M Ice Hockey Championship
|TBD
|TBD (Non-predetermined)
|TBD
|TBD
|March 25-26, 2022
|DIII M Ice Hockey Championship
|Plattsburgh State
|Lake Placid
|NY
|Olympic Center Herb Brooks Arena
|March 24-25, 2023
|DIII M Ice Hockey Championship
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|April 24-25, 2020
|DIII M Volleyball Championship
|Loras
|Dubuque
|IA
|Athletic Wellnesss Center
|April 23-24, 2021
|DIII M Volleyball Championship
|Nazareth and Monroe County Sports Commission
|Rochester
|NY
|The Shults Center
|April 22-23, 2022
|DIII M Volleyball Championship
|Ohio Athletic Conference and Canton Stark CVB
|Canton
|OH
|Pro Football Hall of Fame Fieldhouse
|April 28-29, 2023
|DIII M Volleyball Championship
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|March 13-14, 2020
|DIII M Wrestling Championships
|IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|U.S. Cellular Center
|March 12-13, 2021
|DIII M Wrestling Championships
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|La Crosse
|WI
|La Crosse Center
|March 11-12, 2022
|DIII M Wrestling Championships
|IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|U.S. Cellular Center
|March 10-11, 2023
|DIII M Wrestling Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|Nov. 23, 2019
|DIII M&W Cross Country Championships
|Spalding and Louisville Sports Commission
|Louisville
|KY
|E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park
|Nov. 21, 2020
|DIII M&W Cross Country Championships
|Rose Hulman University
|Terre Haute
|IN
|LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course
|Nov. 20, 2021
|DIII M&W Cross Country Championships
|Spalding and Louisville Sports Commission
|Louisville
|KY
|E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park
|Nov. 19, 2022
|DIII M&W Cross Country Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|March 13-14, 2020
|DIII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships
|JDL Fast Track
|Greensboro
|NC
|JDL Fast Track
|March 12-13, 2021
|DIII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships
|Mount Union and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
|Geneva
|OH
|SPIRE Institute
|March 11-12, 2022
|DIII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships
|Massachusetts Boston
|Boston
|MA
|Reggie Lewis Center
|March 10-11, 2023
|DIII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|May 21-23, 2020
|DIII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships
|St. John Fisher & Monroe County Sports Commission
|Rochester
|NY
|Polisseni Track and Field Complex
|May 27-29, 2021
|DIII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships
|Mount Union and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
|Geneva
|OH
|SPIRE Institute
|May 26-28, 2022
|DIII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships
|North Carolina A&T and Greensboro Sports Commission
|Greensboro
|NC
|Irwin Belk Track
|May 18-20, 2023
|DIII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|Dec. 6-7, 2019
|DIII M&W Soccer Championships
|The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission
|Greensboro
|NC
|UNCG Soccer Stadium
|Dec. 4-5, 2020
|DIII M&W Soccer Championships
|The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission
|Greensboro
|NC
|UNCG Soccer Stadium
|Dec. 3-4, 2021
|DIII M&W Soccer Championships
|The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission
|Greensboro
|NC
|UNCG Soccer Stadium
|Dec. 2-3, 2022
|DIII M&W Soccer Championships
|The University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Greensboro Sports Commission
|Greensboro
|NC
|UNCG Soccer Stadium
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|May 18-23, 2020
|DIII M&W Tennis Championships
|Washington U. in St. Louis
|St. Louis
|MO
|Dwight Davis Memorial Tennis Center
|May 24-29, 2021
|DIII M&W Tennis Championships
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Claremont
|CA
|Biszantz Family Tennis Center
|May 23-28, 2022
|DIII M&W Tennis Championships
|Oglethorpe and Central Florida Sports Commission
|Orlando
|FL
|USTA National Campus
|May 22-28, 2023
|DIII M&W Tennis Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|March 18-21, 2020
|DIII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships
|ODAC and Greensboro Sports Commission
|Greensboro
|NC
|Greensboro Aquatic Center
|March 17-20, 2021
|DIII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|March 16-19, 2022
|DIII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|March 15-18, 2023
|DIII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|March 20-21, 2020
|DIII W Basketball Championship
|Capital/Greater Columbus Sports Commission
|Columbus
|OH
|Capital Center Performance Arena
|March 19-20, 2021
|DIII W Basketball Championship
|ODAC and City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Cregger Center
|March 18-19, 2022
|DIII W Basketball Championship
|Presidents' Athletic Conference and SportsPITTSBURGH
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|A.J. Palumbo Center
|March 17-18, 2023
|DIII W Basketball Championship
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|Nov. 23-24, 2019
|DIII W Field Hockey Championship
|Centennial Conference and Middle Atlantic Conferences
|Manheim
|PA
|Spooky Nook Sports
|Nov. 21-22, 2020
|DIII W Field Hockey Championship
|Monclair State
|Montclair
|NJ
|Sprague Field
|Nov. 20-21, 2021
|DIII W Field Hockey Championship
|Hendrix
|Conway
|AR
|Hendrix Warrior Field
|Nov. 19-20, 2022
|DIII W Field Hockey Championship
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|May 12-15, 2020
|DIII W Golf Championships
|Emory and Palm Beach County Sports Commission
|Palm Beach Gardens
|FL
|PGA National Resort - Champions Course
|May 11-14, 2021
|DIII W Golf Championships
|Olivet and Greater Lansing Sports Authority
|Lansing
|MI
|Forest Akers Golf Courses
|May 10-13, 2022
|DIII W Golf Championships
|Mary Hardin-Baylor, Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference and City of Shenandoah
|Houston
|TX
|Woodlands Country Club
|May 9-12, 2023
|DIII W Golf Championships
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|May 23-24, 2020
|DIII W Lacrosse Championship
|Johns Hopkins and Maryland Sports
|Baltimore
|MD
|Homewood Field
|May 22-23, 2021
|DIII W Lacrosse Championship
|ODAC, Roanoke and City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Kerr Stadium
|May 28-29, 2022
|DIII W Lacrosse Championship
|ODAC, Roanoke and City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Kerr Stadium
|May 27-28, 2023
|DIII W Lacrosse Championship
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|May 21-26, 2020
|DIII W Softball Championship
|Texas-Tyler
|Tyler
|TX
|Suddenlink Field
|May 27-June 1, 2021
|DIII W Softball Championship
|ODAC and City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Moyer Sports Complex
|May 26-31, 2022
|DIII W Softball Championship
|ODAC and City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Moyer Sports Complex
|May 25-30, 2023
|DIII W Softball Championship
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Date
|Championship
|Host(s)
|City
|State
|Venue
|Nov. 21-23, 2019
|DIII W Volleyball Championship
|IIAC and Go Cedar Rapids
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|U.S. Cellular Center
|Nov. 19-21, 2020
|DIII W Volleyball Championship
|Capital and Greater Columbus Sports Commission
|Columbus
|OH
|Capital Center Performance Arena
|Nov. 17-19, 2021
|DIII W Volleyball Championship
|Washington U. in St. Louis
|St. Louis
|MO
|Francis Fieldhouse
|Nov. 17-19, 2022
|DIII W Volleyball Championship
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD