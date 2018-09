2018 NCAA fall championships selection show schedule

Below is a list of each 2018 fall championship and when championship selection information will become available.

Fall Championships Information SPORT DATE/TIME (ET) INFORMATION DIII Field Hockey Nov. 4, 2018; 10 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DI Field Hockey Nov. 4, 2018; 11:30 p.m. NCAA.com press release DIII Women's Volleyball Nov. 5, 2018; 12:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DIII Men's Soccer Nov. 5, 2018; 1 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DIII Women's Soccer Nov. 5, 2018; 1:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DI Women's Soccer Nov. 5, 2018; 4:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DII Men's Soccer Nov. 5, 2018; 6 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DII Women's Soccer Nov. 5, 2018; 6:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DI Cross Country Nov. 10, 2018; 5 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DIII Cross Country Nov. 11, 2018; 1 p.m. NCAA.com press release DII Football Nov. 11, 2018; 5 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DIII Football Nov. 11, 2018; 5:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DII Women's Volleyball Nov. 11, 2018; 10 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DI Men's Soccer Nov. 12, 2018; 1 p.m. NCAA.com selection show FCS Football Nov. 18, 2018; 12:30 p.m. ESPNU selection show NC Men's Water Polo Nov. 18, 2018; 11:59 p.m. NCAA.com press release DII Field Hockey Nov. 19, 2018; 3 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DII Cross Country Nov. 19, 2018; 5 p.m. NCAA.com press release DI Women's Volleyball Nov. 25, 2018; 8:30 p.m. ESPNU selection show

*Show times are subject to change