Jacob Myers | NCAA.com | September 21, 2018

How college teams are donating supplies, supporting people affected by Hurricane Florence

Twitter | @GoHeels football hurricane florence

Hurricane Florence ravaged the Carolinas last week with a historic amount of rainfall and damage, which left the people affected by the storm to deal with the aftermath this week and for the foreseeable future.

For them, it appears they won’t be undergoing the recovery process alone, with several area programs assisting in donating supplies and holding drives to support the victims of the storm.

Several teams are doing their outreach through hosting on-campus donation drives for clothing, water, food and other essentials.

Other programs have T-shirts for sale that have phrases imprinted such as “One Carolina” or “Carolina Strong.” According to the schools, all proceeds will go to programs such as Habitat for Humanity and other organizations assisting in hurricane relief.

Hurricane Florence canceled or postponed several football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball matches the past weekend. Many of the programs that had games canceled are the ones assisting in the relief efforts that are sure to be a long process.

The National Weather Service station in Raleigh announced North Carolina had a cumulative rainfall of 8 trillion gallons throughout the state.