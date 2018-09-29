ncaa-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | October 3, 2018

2018 DII Festival schedule of events

The 2018 Division II National Championships Festival is set to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from the opening ceremonies on Tuesday, November 27 to the closing ceremonies on December 1. This marks the eleventh DII Festival in the event's storied history.

MORE: What is the DII Festival?

Six national champions -- men's and women's soccer, field hockey, volleyball, and men's and women's cross country -- will be crowned between Thursday, November 29 to December 1. Hosted by Clarion University, Slippery Rock University, and SportsPITTSBURGH, Pittsburgh becomes the seventh city to host a DII Festival.

MORE: 6 things that make the DII Festival unique

Since its inception in 2004 with the DII Spring Festival in Orlando, Florida, they have been held on a rotational basis for the fall, winter and spring sports seasons, giving student-athletes a competitive opportunity to experience at least one during their intercollegiate athletics career. The last DII Festival took place for the winter championships in Birmingham, Alabama in 2017.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Date/time event location
Tuesday, November 27    
7 p.m. NCAA National Championships Festival Opening Ceremonies TBD
     
Wednesday, Nov. 28    
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. MWCC: Course Open for Practice Schenley Park
9 a.m.-6:10 p.m. MWSOC: Team Practices Highmark Stadium
9:30 a.m.-5:25 p.m. WVB: Team Practices A.J. Palumbo Center
11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. FH: Team Practices Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field
     
Thursday, Nov. 29    
11 a.m. MWSOC: Men's Semifinal #1 Highmark Stadium
noon WVB: Quarterfinal #1 A.J. Palumbo Center
2 p.m. FH: Semifinal #1 Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field
2 p.m. MWSOC: Men's Semifinal #2 Highmark Stadium
2:30 p.m. WVB: Quarterfinal #2 A.J. Palumbo Center
5 p.m. FH: Semifinal #2 Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field
5 p.m. MWSOC: Women's Semifinal #1 Highmark Stadium
5 p.m. WVB: Quarterfinal #3 A.J. Palumbo Center
8 p.m. MWSOC: Women's Semifinal #2 Highmark Stadium
7:30 p.m. WVB: Quarterfinal #4 A.J. Palumbo Center
     
Friday, November 30    
11 a.m.-1:45 p.m. FH: Team Practices Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field
11 a.m.-3:45 p.m. MWSOC: Team Practices Highmark Stadium
4 p.m. WVB: Semifinal #1 A.J. Palumbo Center
6:30 p.m. WVB: Semifinal #2 A.J. Palumbo Center
     
Saturday, Dec. 1    
11 a.m. MWCC: Men's 10,000 Meter Championship Race Schenley Park
noon MWSOC: Men's Championship Game Highmark Stadium
12:15 p.m. MWCC: Women's 6,000 Meter Championship Race Schenley Park
1 p.m. FH: Championship Game Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field
3 p.m. MWSOC: Women's Championship Game Highmark Stadium
3 p.m. WVB: Championship Game A.J. Palumbo Center
7 p.m. NCAA National Championships Festival Closing Ceremonies TBD