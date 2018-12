2018 Cliff Harris finalists for best defensive player in DII football announced

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings announced the finalists for the sixth annual CLIFF HARRIS AWARD. The award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA colleges and universities.

An overall winner will be announced on December 24th and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on January 10, 2019. The winner will receive the $3,000 Cliff Harris Award trophy presented by Cliff Harris. In addition to the overall winner, the top vote getters from each division will also be announced. A prestigious group of former college and pro football greats serve on the Cliff Harris Award Committee.

DIVISION II Player Name Class College Position Corey Ballentine SR Washburn University DB Aaron Berry SR Azusa Pacific University LB Bo Brooks SR Missouri University of Science & Technology LB Jake Carlock SR LIU Post LB John Cominsky SR University of Charleston DL Jose Delgado SR Fort Hays State University LB Austin Edwards JR Ferris State University DL Keandre Evans JR Ouachita Baptist University DB Devin Hafford JR Tarleton State University DB Jonathan Harris SR Lindenwood University DL Marcus Haskins FR Concordia University DB J.T. Hassell SR Florida Tech LB Jamarcus Henderson SR Newberry DL Bo Highburger SR Western Oregon University LB Chris Hoad JR Texas-Permian Basin LB Devon Hunt JR Shaw University LB Markus Jones SR Angelo State University DL Cody Leonard SR Quincy University LB Lamont McPhatter II JR California University of Pennsylvania DB Tyler Morrissey SR West Chester (Pa.) University LB Gunner Olszewski SR Bemidji State University DB Brandon Payer FR Colorado State-Pueblo LB James Prater Jr. SR Ashland University DL Cardell Rawlings SR Wingate University DL Terry Samuel SR West Alabama LB Daryus Skinner JR Winston-Salem State University DB Austin Stephens JR Miles College LB Delon Stephenson JR Ferris State University DB Ross Thompson SR Ohio Dominican University LB Brian Williams SR Davenport University DB T.J. Winslow SR Harding University DL

DIVISION III Player Name Class College Position Mitchell Allan SR Claremont-Mudd-Scripps LB Mauro Altamura SR Montclair State University LB Louis Berry SR Mount Union University DB Nathan Brinker SR Saint John's University (Minn.) DL Cameron Brown SR Case Western University DL Michael Connor SR Simpson College LB Austin Dean SR Brockport DL Frankie Feaster JR Muhlenberg College DL Jefferson Fritz SO University of Mary Hardin-Baylor DB Nicholas Giorgio SR Springfield College DL Matt Gurgone SR St. Norbert College LB Harry Henschler SR University of Wisconsin-Whitewater DL Zach Howard SR Westfield State LB Antonio Johnson JR North Carolina Wesleyan College LB Kyle Kilgore SR Bethel University DL Bryson Lamboy SR Berry College DL Thomas Lesniewski SR Monmouth College (Ill.) DL Joey Longoria JR Mary Hardin-Baylor DL Duke Mackle SR Linfield College DB Pat Minogue SR Ithaca College LB Diante Moses SR Lakeland University LB Javon Muhammad SR MacMurray College DL Re'Shaun Myers JR Bridgewater College LB Michael Nobile FR Delaware Valley University DL Danny Robinson SR Mount Union University LB John Salute SR Salve Regina University DL Jonathan Seay JR Wittenberg University LB Ryan Slager SR Grinnell LB Eric Stevenson SR Wheaton College (IL) LB Elvin Suazo SR Husson University LB Jimmy Thomas SR John Carroll University DL Chad Wilburg SR Whitworth University DL Marcus Winters SR Trine University DB Andrew Yamin SR Amherst College LB Isaac Zickafoose SR Bluffton University DL