Here are 13 of the best photos in college sports from 2018

As the 2018 year comes to an end, it's a great time to look back on some of the best moments in sports.

There was plenty of action and there were memorable moments during the 2018 year, along with many new champions crowned.

With that, let's revisit some of the best photos of the year in college sports.

Here are 13 of our favorites:

* All photos courtesy of NCAA Photos

MAKING HISTORY: UMBC celebrates in the locker room after the Retrievers become the first 16-seed to defeat a No. 1 in the NCAA tournament.

RUSH THE COURT: The Stanford Cardinal celebrates after defeating Nebraska 3-2 in a five-set battle during the Division I Women's Volleyball Championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

BIG-TIME PERFORMER: At the 2018 Final Four, Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo was the breakout star of the title game, scoring a career-high 31 points against Michigan in a 79-62 victory that gave the Wildcats two titles in three seasons.

PERFECT FORM: Stanford's Janie Shin hits a forehand in perfect motion against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the Division I Women's Tennis Championship. The Cardinal would go on to win the national title.

THE DOGPILE: Oregon State won six-straight elimination games at the 2018 College World Series to eventually go on to win the national title.

JUMPIN': This picture wonderfully depicts the desperation of a Hail Mary on both sides of the ball at the 2018 DI Football Championship, when North Dakota State beat James Madison, 17-14.

IT'S ALL IN THE TECHNIQUE: Vanderbilt's Emily Rigney bowls during the national championship at Tropicana Lanes in St. Louis, Missouri. Vanderbilt staged a great comeback to knock off powerhouse McKendree to win its second title in school history.

MEET ME AT THE PLATE: Florida State's Anna Shelnutt greets her teammates after her home run against the Washington Huskies during the Division I Women's Softball Championship. The Seminoles would go on to win their first national title in school history.

YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND: After Minnesota Duluth won the title by defeating Notre Dame 2-1, an injured Kobe Roth still got his chance to go around the ice with the hardware thanks to his teammate who pushed him around in a folding chair.

HOLD YOUR BREATH: Christina Sather of the Clarion University Golden Eagles competes in the 3m diving event during the Division II Men's and Women's Swimming & Diving Championship.

