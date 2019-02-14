From Duke to Purdue to Texas, colleges embrace the Valentine's Day spirit

It can be hard to find the right card or gift for your significant other on Valentine's Day. So, if you're still looking or trying to make things right after going with the wrong choice, maybe try something that's sure to brighten anyone's day. Try one of these, which we've collected today from social media:
Because who could say no to this Georgia Tech overture?
Happy #ValentinesDay, Yellow Jackets! #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/ShUfrE3mc0— Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) February 14, 2019
Or be angry at these Boilermakers?
We aren't done spreading the love!@BoilerFootball @PurdueSoftball @PurdueWrestling@PurdueWTennis #BoilerValentine 🚂🖤 pic.twitter.com/X4rKm1vPFt— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) February 14, 2019
Texas succeeds with simplicity.
🤘🤘 #WhatStartsHere #HookEm pic.twitter.com/rhBw0lRbxp— UT Austin (@UTAustin) February 14, 2019
Clemson goes with quite the flex, among other choices.
Happy Valentines Day! 🧡💜 #ClemsonTigers pic.twitter.com/cV50vzsrKd— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) February 14, 2019
And Duke tries its hand at poetry.
Roses are Reddish— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 14, 2019
Crazies are blue#CamFam is gonna
call game on you!
💙💙💙 @camreddish pic.twitter.com/J0zmZegDSC
Of course, there's no beating UMBC.
We did a Valentine’s Day card thing pic.twitter.com/g5QncQl2Zp— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) February 13, 2019