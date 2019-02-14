From Duke to Purdue to Texas, colleges embrace the Valentine's Day spirit

Can No. 1 Tennessee keep streaking at No. 5 Kentucky this Saturday?

It can be hard to find the right card or gift for your significant other on Valentine's Day. So, if you're still looking or trying to make things right after going with the wrong choice, maybe try something that's sure to brighten anyone's day. Try one of these, which we've collected today from social media:

Because who could say no to this Georgia Tech overture?

Or be angry at these Boilermakers?

Texas succeeds with simplicity.

Clemson goes with quite the flex, among other choices.

And Duke tries its hand at poetry.

Roses are Reddish

Crazies are blue#CamFam is gonna

call game on you!



💙💙💙 @camreddish pic.twitter.com/J0zmZegDSC — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 14, 2019

Of course, there's no beating UMBC.