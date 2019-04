2019 NCAA championships spring selection show schedule

College Baseball: Best programs, no title

Below is the full schedule for 2019 NCAA spring championship selection shows and releases.

2019 NCAA spring championships selection show schedule

Sport Date/Time (ET) SHOW/RELEASE Info DIII Men's Volleyball Monday, April 15, 10 a.m. NCAA.com selection show NC Men's Volleyball Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division I Women's Golf Wednesday, April 24, 5:30 p.m. Golf Channel Division II Men's Golf Friday, April 26, 6 p.m. NCAA.com press release NC Beach Volleyball Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division II Women's Golf Monday, April 29, 3 p.m. NCAA.com press release Division I Men's Tennis (team) Monday, April 29, 6 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division I Women's Tennis (team) Monday, April 29, 6:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show NC Women's Water Polo Monday, April 29, 8 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division I Women's Tennis (indiv.) Tuesday, April 30, 6 p.m. NCAA.com press release Division I Men's Tennis (indiv.) Tuesday, April 30, 6 p.m. NCAA.com press release Division I Men's Golf Wednesday, May 1, 9 p.m. Golf Channel Division II Men's Lacrosse Sunday, May 5, 7:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division II Women's Lacrosse Sunday, May 5, 8:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division I Men's Lacrosse Sunday, May 5, 9 p.m. ESPNU Division III Men's Lacrosse Sunday, May 5, 9 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division I Women's Lacrosse Sunday, May 5, 9 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division III Women's Lacrosse Sunday, May 5, 9:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division II Softball Monday, May 6, 10 a.m. NCAA.com selection show Division III Men's Tennis (team) Monday, May 6, 12 p.m. NCAA.com press release Division III Women's Tennis (team) Monday, May 6, 12 p.m. NCAA.com press release Division III Softball Monday, May 6, 1 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division III Men's Golf Monday, May 6, 4 p.m. NCAA.com press release Division III Women's Golf Monday, May 6, 6 p.m. NCAA.com press release Division II Men's Tennis Tuesday, May 7, 8 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division II Women's Tennis Tuesday, May 7, 8:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division III Men's Tennis (indiv.) Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m. NCAA.com press release Division III Women's Tennis (indiv.) Wednesday, May 8, 7 p.m. NCAA.com press release Division I Softball Sunday, May 12, 9 p.m. ESPNU Division II Baseball Sunday, May 12, 10 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division III Baseball Monday, May 13, 12 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division III Rowing Tuesday, May 14, 4:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division II Track and Field Tuesday, May 14, 6 p.m. NCAA.com press release Division I Track and Field (prelim.) Thursday, May 16, 1 p.m. NCAA.com press release Division III Track and Field Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m. NCAA.com press release Division II Rowing Monday, May 20, 5 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division I Rowing Tuesday, May 21, 5 p.m. NCAA.com selection show Division I Baseball Monday, May 27, 12 p.m. ESPNU Division I Track and Field (final) Monday, May 27, 3 p.m. NCAA.com press release

*Show times are subject to change

