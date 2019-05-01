CHAMPS:

NCAA recognizes programs for academic performance

NCAA.org NCAA APR

The NCAA has recognized more than 1,300 programs from 321 schools for academic excellence after they scored in the top 10% of their sports in the most recent Academic Progress Rate results.

The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams.

Largely as a result of an increase in perfect scores, teams earning Public Recognition Awards increased to 1,328, up by 44 from the previous academic year. APRs for programs in the top 10% ranged from 987 to a perfect 1,000, and the number of teams posting perfect scores increased to 1,214, marking an increase of 26 teams from last year.

Of the teams recognized, 471 competed in men’s or mixed sports, and 857 competed in women’s sports.

“Congratulations to the programs earning Public Recognition Awards for their commitment to academic success,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “The number of perfect scores this year is an indication that schools and student-athletes are setting high bars for achievement, and we are proud that they are continuing to succeed academically as well as athletically.”

While many NCAA championships for the current academic year have yet to take place, four national championship teams from this year have earned Public Recognition Awards: Clemson football (Football Bowl Subdivision); Columbia fencing; Oklahoma women’s gymnastics; and Penn State wrestling.

In addition, two Men’s Final Four teams earned Public Recognition Awards: Michigan State and Auburn. Of Women’s Final Four teams, Notre Dame earned the honor.

Four schools led all of Division I with 18 programs each that earned Public Recognition Awards: Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth and Holy Cross. By percentage, Villanova led with 77% of its squads receiving recognition, followed by Columbia and Holy Cross, each with 75%.

BOARD OF GOVERNORS: NCAA elects five new independent leaders to top board 

The Ivy League was the top-scoring conference in both number of teams and percentage of teams honored, with 105  teams and 47.3%. The Atlantic Coast Conference ranked second in total number of teams earning Public Recognition Awards with 95, followed by the Patriot League with 94. By percentage of teams, the Patriot League was second with 44.3%, and the Big East Conference, third with 42.2%.

APR scores for all Division I teams will be released May 8. The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the ongoing academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance.

The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from the 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years.

Below is the list of the 73 teams that have earned Public Recognition Awards in all 14 years of the program.

School Conference Sport Name
Arizona State Pac-12 Conference Women’s Tennis
Belmont Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball
Boston College Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Skiing
Boston U. Patriot League Women’s Golf
Brown The Ivy League Baseball
Brown The Ivy League Men’s Golf
Brown The Ivy League Women’s Fencing
Bucknell Patriot League Men’s Cross Country
Bucknell Patriot League Women’s Cross Country
Bucknell Patriot League Women’s Golf
Bucknell Patriot League Women’s Tennis
Butler Big East Conference Women’s Golf
Butler Big East Conference Women’s Tennis
Cleveland State Horizon League Women’s Cross Country
Colgate Patriot League Men’s Golf
Columbia The Ivy League Men’s Tennis
UConn American Athletic Conference Men’s Golf
Cornell The Ivy League Men’s Golf
Dartmouth The Ivy League Football
Dartmouth The Ivy League Men’s Golf
Dartmouth The Ivy League Women’s Basketball
Dartmouth The Ivy League Women’s Lacrosse
Dartmouth The Ivy League Women’s Rowing
Dartmouth The Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving
Dartmouth The Ivy League Women’s Tennis
Dayton Atlantic 10 Conference Men’s Golf
Dayton Atlantic 10 Conference Women’s Golf
Delaware Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Tennis
DePaul Big East Conference Women’s Basketball
Detroit Mercy Horizon League Men’s Fencing
Duke Atlantic Coast Conference Football
Duke Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf
Duke Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Fencing
Fordham Atlantic 10 Conference Women’s Tennis
Georgetown Big East Conference Women’s Field Hockey
Georgetown Big East Conference Women’s Swimming and Diving
Georgia Tech Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf
Gonzaga West Coast Conference Women’s Golf
Hartford America East Conference Men’s Track and Field
Harvard The Ivy League Baseball
Holy Cross Patriot League Men’s Swimming and Diving
Holy Cross Patriot League Women’s Cross Country
Holy Cross Patriot League Women’s Swimming and Diving
Illinois Big Ten Conference Women’s Golf
Lafayette Patriot League Women’s Tennis
Lehigh Patriot League Women’s Cross Country
Lehigh Patriot League Women’s Rowing
Loyola Maryland Patriot League Women’s Cross Country
Loyola Maryland Patriot League Women’s Tennis
Maine America East Conference Women’s Cross Country
North Carolina Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Fencing
Northwestern Big Ten Conference Men’s Soccer
Northwestern Big Ten Conference Women’s Golf
Northwestern Big Ten Conference Women’s Volleyball
Notre Dame Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Cross Country
Notre Dame Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Track and Field
Notre Dame Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Softball
Pennsylvania The Ivy League Baseball
Pennsylvania The Ivy League Football
Pennsylvania The Ivy League Women’s Golf
Pennsylvania The Ivy League Women’s Softball
Princeton The Ivy League Women’s Golf
Princeton The Ivy League Women’s Lacrosse
Princeton The Ivy League Women’s Softball
Rice Conference USA Women’s Cross Country
Vanderbilt Southeastern Conference Men’s Cross Country
Western Kentucky Conference USA Women’s Volleyball
Xavier Big East Conference Women’s Tennis
Yale The Ivy League Baseball
Yale The Ivy League Football
Yale The Ivy League Women’s Gymnastics
Yale The Ivy League Women’s Soccer
Yale The Ivy League Women’s Softball

