NCAA recognizes programs for academic performance

The NCAA has recognized more than 1,300 programs from 321 schools for academic excellence after they scored in the top 10% of their sports in the most recent Academic Progress Rate results.

The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams.

Largely as a result of an increase in perfect scores, teams earning Public Recognition Awards increased to 1,328, up by 44 from the previous academic year. APRs for programs in the top 10% ranged from 987 to a perfect 1,000, and the number of teams posting perfect scores increased to 1,214, marking an increase of 26 teams from last year.

Of the teams recognized, 471 competed in men’s or mixed sports, and 857 competed in women’s sports.

The Academic Progress Rate is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams, but how is it calculated?



APR explained: https://t.co/EBtAF3qFbY pic.twitter.com/WGSzszUdyy — NCAA (@NCAA) May 1, 2019

“Congratulations to the programs earning Public Recognition Awards for their commitment to academic success,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “The number of perfect scores this year is an indication that schools and student-athletes are setting high bars for achievement, and we are proud that they are continuing to succeed academically as well as athletically.”

While many NCAA championships for the current academic year have yet to take place, four national championship teams from this year have earned Public Recognition Awards: Clemson football (Football Bowl Subdivision); Columbia fencing; Oklahoma women’s gymnastics; and Penn State wrestling.

In addition, two Men’s Final Four teams earned Public Recognition Awards: Michigan State and Auburn. Of Women’s Final Four teams, Notre Dame earned the honor.

Four schools led all of Division I with 18 programs each that earned Public Recognition Awards: Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth and Holy Cross. By percentage, Villanova led with 77% of its squads receiving recognition, followed by Columbia and Holy Cross, each with 75%.

BOARD OF GOVERNORS: NCAA elects five new independent leaders to top board

The Ivy League was the top-scoring conference in both number of teams and percentage of teams honored, with 105 teams and 47.3%. The Atlantic Coast Conference ranked second in total number of teams earning Public Recognition Awards with 95, followed by the Patriot League with 94. By percentage of teams, the Patriot League was second with 44.3%, and the Big East Conference, third with 42.2%.

APR scores for all Division I teams will be released May 8. The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the ongoing academic performance for each team in every sport. All teams must meet an academic threshold of 930 to qualify for the postseason and can face penalties for continued low academic performance.

The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from the 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years.

Below is the list of the 73 teams that have earned Public Recognition Awards in all 14 years of the program.