Here's one photo from every single DI NCAA championship in the 2018-2019 season

Dive into the top plays from the College World Series

Dive into the top plays from the College World Series

The 2018-19 NCAA college sports season has come to a close. It seems like the perfect time to take a look back on the season that was. We combed through the galleries and pulled one photo from every 2018-19 Division I national championship. Get ready to relive the season, starting with the fall 2018 championships right down to the final pitch at the 2019 College World Series.

In cross country, Colorado's Dani Jones captured the 2018 individual title on Nov. 17 with a time of 19:42.8, and helped her team to the NCAA championship at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course in Madison, Wisconsin.

NCAA Photos/Joe Koshollek

On the men's side, Wisconsin's Morgan McDonald celebrates after winning the men's individual title with a time of 29:08.3. Northern Arizona took home the team national championship title.

NCAA Photos/Joe Koshollek

The University of North Carolina field hockey team stands together during the National Anthem before the championship game at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky on November 18. UNC went on to win the national title with a 2-0 shutout of Maryland.

NCAA Photos/Jeff Reinking

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence looks ahead as the Tigers take the field before the 2019 College Football Playoff game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Clemson captured the national title with a 44-16 win over defending national champions Alabama.

FBS 2018: Every bowl game result from the college football season

NCAA Photos/Jamie Schwaberow

North Dakota State's Robbie Grimsley, Levi Jordan, Darrius Shepherd and Easton Stick walk out to the coin toss before the NCAA FCS championship in Frisco, Texas. The Bison took home the national title at Toyota Stadium on January 5 after defeating the Eastern Washington Eagles, 38-24.

FCS 2019: 3 reasons why NDSU will continue its run of dominance in 2019

NCAA Photos/Tim Nwachukwu

North Carolina goalie Samantha Leshnak clears a ball during the women's soccer championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Florida State defeated UNC 1-0 and took home the national title.

NCAA Photos/Timothy Nwachukwu

Maryland's Eli Crognale attempts a header during the DI championship game at Meredith Field at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, California. The Terps defeated Akron 1-0 to take home the hardware.

NCAA Photos/Jamie Schwaberow

Stanford's Audriana Fitzmorris takes a hit during the women's volleyball national championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 15. Stanford defeated Nebraska in five sets at the Target Center to win the Cardinal's eighth national championship.

NCAA Photos/Jamie Schwaberow

Stanford's Dylan Woodhead takes a shot on the USC net during the men's water polo championship at the Avery Aquatic Center on December 2. USC won its 10th national title by defeating Stanford, 14-12.

NCAA Photos/Justin Tafoya

Notre Dame's Jackie Young dribbles against a Baylor opponent during the women's Final Four in Tampa, Florida on April 7th. Baylor won the national title after point guard Chloe Jackson drove for a layup with 3.9 seconds left to give the Bears an 82-81 lead.

NCAA Photos/Ben Solomon

Virginia's Kyle Guy jumps in celebration after the Cavaliers clinched the national title win in overtime against Texas Tech. Virginia's 85-77 win on April 8 was a redeeming championship after the previous season's shocking loss to No. 16 seed UMBC.

NCAA Photos/Jamie Schwaberow

Paige Beeney, of the Stephen F. Austin State Ladyjacks, celebrates after bowling a strike in the 2019 national championship at Rollhouse Wickliffe on April 13. SFA took home the national title after defeating Vanderbilt, 4-1, in a best-of-seven series.

NCAA Photos/Jay LePrete

Notre Dame's Nick Itkin faced Harvard's Geoffrey Tourette on March 22 during the men's fencing championship at Cleveland State University. Columbia took home the national title with 166 points.

NCAA Photos/Jason Miller

Columbia's Sylvie Binder is thrown into the air in celebration after taking home the individual title in foil. Binder helped Columbia win the team national title as well at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University on March 22.

NCAA Photos/Jason Miller

Oklahoma's Yul Moldauer competes on the pommel horse during the men's gymnastics national championships at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois on March 22. Oklahoma saw its four-year win streak ended by Stanford. The Cardinal edged out Oklahoma for the team win, 415.222 - 414.556.

NCAA Photos/Darrell Hoemann

LSU's Bridget Dean competes on the balance beam during women's gymnastics national championships in Fort Worth, Texas on April 20. LSU was edged out by an undefeated Oklahoma team for the national title.

NCAA Photos/Timothy Nwachukwu

Annie Pankowski (Captain, facing camera) celebrates after scoring a goal against Minnesota in the women's hockey national championship at the People's United Center in Hamden, Connecticut. The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Gophers 2-0 for the team's fifth national title, and first since 2011.

NCAA Photos/Sean D. Elliot

Massachusett's Jack Suter fights for a puck with Minnesota Duluth's Mikey Anderson during the championship game of the men's Frozen Four in Buffalo, New York on April 13. Minnesota Duluth shut out UMass, 3-0, to repeat as the national champion.

NCAA Photos/Bill Wippert

Arizona State's Zahid Valencia celebrates after defeating Penn State's Mark Hall to win the 174 weight class championship match. The DI wrestling championships took place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Penn State claimed its fourth consecutive team national title.

NCAA Photos/Justin K. Aller

NCAA student-athletes compete in the air rifle competition during the 2019 DI national championship at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia on March 9. TCU won the championship, taking home its third national title since 2010.

NCAA Photos/Kaitlyn Cole

Colorado Buffaloes' Alvar Johannes Alev (9) competes in the Men's 20K Classic race during the DI men's and women's skiing championship in Stowe, Vermont. Utah took home the national title, its 13th in program history. Colorado placed third.

NCAA Photos/Brett Wilhelm

Utah's Roni Remme competes in run No. 1 of the women's slalom race during the DI skiing championship in Stowe, Vermont. Remme placed second in the event and helped Utah to the program's 13th national title.

NCAA Photos/Brett Wilhelm

Swimmers take their starts in the men's 200 backstroke event during the 2019 DI men's swimming and diving championship at the Joe Jamail Swim Center at the University of Texas in Austin. California took home the national title to end a four-year Texas winning streak.

NCAA Photos/Andrew Loehman

USC's Louise Hansson swims the 200 butterfly event during the DI women's national championship at the University of Texas in Austin. Hansson set a pool record for the event with a time of 1:50.28. Stanford women's won the national title, the team's third championship in a row.

NCAA Photos/Darren Carroll

LSU's Rayon Grey competes in the long jump event during the men's and women's indoor track & field national championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. Grey won the event with a jump of 7.97 meters. The Florida Gators took home the men's national title for a repeat championship.

NCAA Photos/Steve Nowland

Arkansas' Peyton Chadwick competes in the women's 60-meter hurdles event at the men's and women's indoor track & field national championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. Chadwick won the event with a time of 7.93 and helped the Arkansas women to a national championship title.

NCAA Photos/Steve Nowland

UCLA's Zana Muno hits a dig during the DI beach volleyball national championship at Gulf Shores Public Beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 5. UCLA captured its second-straight national championship, defeating USC, 3-0.

NCAA Photos/Jamie Schwaberow

Stanford's Brandon Wu putts on hole No. 8 during match play of the men's golf championship at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stanford defeated Texas to win the program's ninth national title. One month later, Wu had a special graduation ceremony at the U.S. Open.

NCAA Photos/Jack Dempsey

Wake Forest's Jennifer Kupcho hits out of a bunker during match play of the women's golf championship at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. One month earlier, Kupcho won the inaugural women's amateur at Augusta National. Duke topped Wake Forest in 20 holes to win the championship.

NCAA Photos/Shane Bevel

Virginia's Matt Moore (5) jumps in celebration of his goal against Yale during the men's lacrosse championship at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 27. The Cavaliers took home the title with a 13-9 win over the Bulldogs.

NCAA Photos/Larry French

Maryland's Lizzie Colson controls a draw during the women's lacrosse national championship game at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Maryland on May 26. The Terps defeated Boston College 12-10 for the program's 14th title in program history.

NCAA Photos/Greg Fiume

Rowers from the Washington Huskies celebrate after winning the 2019 rowing national championship. The Huskies won the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, and the Varsity Four to sweep the championship for the second time in three years. The championship took place at the Indianapolis Rowing Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 2.

NCAA Photos/Justin Tafoya

UCLA's Bubba Nickles runs the bases after hitting a home run in the Women's College World Series at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. UCLA swept Oklahoma in a best-of-three series to win the program's 12th national title on a walk-off hit by Kinsley Washington.

NCAA Photos/Tim Nwachukwu

Texas' Yuya Ito hugs his national championship trophy after his national-title-clinching match win. Texas defeated Wake Forest for the 2019 national title at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Center in Orlando, Florida on May 19.

NCAA Photos/Matt Marriott

Stanford's Caroline Lampl reaches for a shot during her singles match at the 2019 women's tennis national championship. Lampl won her match, helping Stanford to a 4-0 sweep of Georgia for the national title. The women competed at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Center in Orlando, Florida on May 19.

NCAA Photos/Matt Marriott

Florida State's Shanice Love competes in the discus throw event during the men's and women's outdoor track national championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas. Arkansas edged out Southern California for the women's national title.

NCAA Phots/Jamie Schwaberow

Washington State's Mitch Jacobson competes in the high jump event during the men's and women's outdoor track national championships. Texas Tech went on to win the men's national title.

NCAA Photos/Jamie Schwaberow

Long Beach State's Jordan Molina hits a dig during the men's volleyball championship at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California on May 4. The Long Beach State 49ers defeated Hawaii in four sets for its second-straight national championship.

NCAA Photos/John W. McDonough

Stanford's Makenzie Fischer scores on USC's Amanda Logan during the women's water polo championship game at Avery Aquatics Center in Palo Alto, California on May 12. Stanford won the national championship in a 9-8 thriller over defending champions, USC.

NCAA Photos/Jamie Schwaberow

In the final NCAA championship of the 2018-2019 season, Vanderbilt's Ethan Paul jumps to tag out Michigan's Blake Nelson as he attempts to steal second base in Game 3 of the College World Series finals. Vanderbilt won the series in three games over Michigan, securing the title with an 8-2 win in Game 3 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.