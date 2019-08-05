TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | August 6, 2019

2019 - 2022 future DII NCAA Championship sites

Tampa wins the 2019 DII Baseball National Championship

The NCAA has selected more than 600 host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2017-18 through 2022-23. Here we take a look at the Division II fall, winter, and spring championships through the 2021-22 season. 

NCAA DII CHAMPIONSHIPS: Follow at the DII hub | DII Festival news and history

The 2019-20 DII men's basketball season will conclude in Atlanta in conjunction with the Division I men's Final Four. It is the second time that the DI, DII, and DIII men's championships will be crowned at the same site, the first coming in 2013 in Atlanta as well. The DII women's basketball championship will do the same in the 2023 season, converging on Dallas with DI and DIII for a weekend of championship basketball at the Women's Final Four.

The next two NCAA DII Championship Festivals have also been determined. One will take place in 2020 in St. Louis for spring sports where the DII men's and women's tennis, DII men's and women's golf, and DII women's lacrosse national champions will all be crowned. The 2021 season will hold another in Birmingham for winter sports, crowning the DII wrestling, DII men's and women's swimming and diving, and DII men's and women's indoor track and field champions. The 2022 festival will be held for fall championships in a city to be determined.

DII CHAMPIONSHIPS: Buy tickets | NCAA Championship Central

Here is the complete list of the 25 annual NCAA DII championships to be held from the 2019-20 season through the 2021-22 season.

(* = Title game to be held at 2020 DI Final Four | # = part of the 2020 DII spring festival | & = part of the 2021 DII winter festival.)

DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
May 30-June 6, 2020 DII M Baseball Championship Mount Olive; Town of Cary Cary NC USA Baseball National Training Complex
May 29- June 5, 2021 DII M Baseball Championship Mount Olive; Town of Cary Cary NC USA Baseball National Training Complex
June 4-11, 2022 DII M Baseball Championship Mount Olive; Town of Cary Cary NC USA Baseball National Training Complex
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
March 25-28, 2020 DII M Basketball Championship* Southern Indiana; Evansville Sports Corporation Evansville IN The Ford Center
March 24-27, 2021 DII M Basketball Championship Southern Indiana; Evansville Sports Corporation Evansville IN The Ford Center
March 23-26, 2022 DII M Basketball Championship Southern Indiana; Evansville Sports Corporation Evansville IN The Ford Center
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
Dec. 21, 2019 DII M Football Championship Lone Star Conference, McKinney ISD McKinney TX McKinney ISD Stadium
Dec. 19, 2020 DII M Football Championship Lone Star Conference, McKinney ISD McKinney TX McKinney ISD Stadium
Dec. 18, 2021 DII M Football Championship Lone Star Conference, McKinney ISD McKinney TX McKinney ISD Stadium
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
May 12-16, 2020 DII M Golf Championships# Lindenwood University St. Charles MO The Country Club of St. Albans
May 17-21, 2021 DII M Golf Championships Palm Beach Atlantic; Palm Beach County Sports Commission Palm Beach Gardens FL PGA National Resort-Champions Course
May 16-20, 2022 DII M Golf Championships Wayne State (MI); Detroit Sports Commission Detroit  MI TPC Michigan
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
May 23-25, 2020 DII M Lacrosse Championship Drexel Philadelphia PA Lincoln Financial Field
May 29-31, 2021 DII M Lacrosse Championship Fairfield East Hartford CT Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
May 28-30, 2022 DII M Lacrosse Championship Fairfield East Hartford CT Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
March 13-14, 2020 DII M Wrestling Championships Augustana University (SD); Sioux Falls Sports Authority Sioux Falls SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
March 12-13, 2021 DII M Wrestling Championships& Montevallo; City of Birmingham, Alabama CrossPlex Birmingham AL Birmingham CrossPlex
March 11-12, 2022 DII M Wrestling Championships Maryville; St. Louis Sports Commission St. Louis MO Chaifetz Arena
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
Nov. 23, 2019 DII M&W Cross Country Championships Sacramento State; Sacramento Sports Commission Sacramento  CA Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
Nov. 21, 2020 DII M&W Cross Country Championships Southern Indiana; Evansville Sports Corporation Evansville IN Angel Mounds
Nov. 20, 2021 DII M&W Cross Country Championships Saint Leo; Tampa Bay Sports Commission Saint Leo FL The Abbey Course
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
March 13-14, 2020 DII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships Montevallo; City of Birmingham, Alabama CrossPlex Birmingham AL Birmingham CrossPlex
March 11-13, 2021 DII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships& Montevallo; City of Birmingham, Alabama CrossPlex Birmingham AL Birmingham CrossPlex
March 11-12, 2022 DII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships Pittsburg State; Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau Pittsburg KS Robert W. Plaster Center
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
May 29-31, 2020 DII Rowing Championship University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Oak Ridge Rowing Association Oak Ridge TN Oak Ridge Rowing Association
May 28-30, 2021 DII Rowing Championship UCF; Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Association Sarasota FL Nathan Benderson Park
May 27-29, 2022 DII Rowing Championship UCF; Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Association Sarasota  FL Nathan Benderson Park
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
May 21-23, 2020 DII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships Texas A&M University-Kingsville Kingsville TX Javelina Stadium
May 27-29, 2021 DII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships Grand Valley State; West Michigan Sports Commission Allendale MI GVSU Track & Field Stadium
May 26-28, 2022 DII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships Grand Valley State; West Michigan Sports Commission Allendale MI GVSU Track & Field Stadium
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
Dec. 12-14, 2019 DII M&W Soccer Championships Slippery Rock; SportsPITTSBURGH Pittsburgh PA  Highmark Stadium
Dec. 10-12, 2020 DII M&W Soccer Championships Tampa and Tampa Bay Sports Commission Tampa FL Pepin Stadium
Dec. 9-11, 2021 DII M&W Soccer Championships Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado Springs CO Switchbacks FC Stadium
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
March 11-14, 2020 DII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships Lake Erie College; Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Geneva OH SPIRE Institute-Aquatic Center
March 10-13, 2021& DII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships Montevallo; City of Birmingham, Alabama CrossPlex Birmingham AL Birmingham CrossPlex
March 9-12, 2022 DII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships Queens (NC); Greensboro Aquatic Center Greensboro NC Greensboro Aquatic Center
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
May 13-16, 2020 DII M&W Tennis Championships# Lindenwood St. Charles MO Lindenwood Tennis Center and Dwight Davis Memorial Tennis Center    
May 18-22, 2021 DII M&W Tennis Championships Pacific West Conference; City of Surprise Surprise AZ Surprise Tennis & Racket Complex
May 17-21. 2022 DII M&W Tennis Championships Rollins College; Greater Orlando Sports Commission
 		 Altamonte Springs  FL Sanlando Park 
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
March 24-27, 2020 DII W Basketball Championship Miles College; City of Birmingham, Alabama CrossPlex Birmingham AL Birmingham CrossPlex
March 23-26, 2021 DII W Basketball Championship Ohio Dominican; Greater Columbus Sports Commission  Columbus OH Alumni Hall
March 22-25, 2022 DII W Basketball Championship Miles College; City of Birmingham, Alabama CrossPlex Birmingham AL Birmingham CrossPlex
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
Nov. 22-24, 2019 DII Field Hockey Championship Millersville Millersville PA Biemesderfer Stadium
Nov. 20-22, 2020 DII W Field Hockey Championship Bloomsburg Bloomsburg PA Steph Petit Stadium
Nov. 19-21, 2021 DII W Field Hockey Championship Millersville Millersville  PA Biemesderfer Stadium
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
May 13-16, 2020 DII W Golf Championships  Lindenwood University St. Albans  MO The Country Club of St. Albans
May 12-15, 2021 DII W Golf Championships Wayne State (MI); Detroit Sports Commission Detroit MI TPC Michigan
May 11-14, 2022 DII W Golf Championships Newberry; Columbia (SC) Regional Sports Council Elgin SC The Members Club at Woodcreek
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
May 14-16, 2020 DII W Lacrosse Championship# Lindenwood St. Charles MO Harlon C Hunter Stadium
May 21-23, 2021 DII W Lacrosse Championship Mountain East Conference; City of Salem Salem VA Kerr Stadium
May 20-22, 2022 DII W Lacrosse Championship Lindenwood St. Charles MO Harlen C Hunter Stadium
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
May 21-25, 2020 DII W Softball Championship Lee University; Chattanooga Sports Commission Chattanooga TN Frost Stadium at Winter Park
May 27-May 31, 2021 DII W Softball Championship Metropolitan State University of Denver Denver CO The Regency Athletic Complex
May 26-30, 2022 DII W Softball Championship Metropolitan State University of Denver Denver CO  The Regency Athletic Complex
DATE CHAMPIONSHIP HOST(S) CITY STATE VENUE
Dec. 12-14, 2019 DII W Volleyball Championship Metropolitan State University of Denver Denver CO Auraria Events Center
Dec. 10-12, 2020 DII W Volleyball Championship Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference; Sioux Falls Sports Authority Sioux Fall SD Sanford Pentagon
Dec. 9-11, 2021 DII W Volleyball Championship University of Tampa; Tampa Bay Sports Commission Tampa FL Bob Martinez Athletics Center

