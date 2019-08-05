2019 - 2022 future DII NCAA Championship sites

The NCAA has selected more than 600 host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2017-18 through 2022-23. Here we take a look at the Division II fall, winter, and spring championships through the 2021-22 season.

NCAA DII CHAMPIONSHIPS: Follow at the DII hub | DII Festival news and history

The 2019-20 DII men's basketball season will conclude in Atlanta in conjunction with the Division I men's Final Four. It is the second time that the DI, DII, and DIII men's championships will be crowned at the same site, the first coming in 2013 in Atlanta as well. The DII women's basketball championship will do the same in the 2023 season, converging on Dallas with DI and DIII for a weekend of championship basketball at the Women's Final Four.

The next two NCAA DII Championship Festivals have also been determined. One will take place in 2020 in St. Louis for spring sports where the DII men's and women's tennis, DII men's and women's golf, and DII women's lacrosse national champions will all be crowned. The 2021 season will hold another in Birmingham for winter sports, crowning the DII wrestling, DII men's and women's swimming and diving, and DII men's and women's indoor track and field champions. The 2022 festival will be held for fall championships in a city to be determined.

DII CHAMPIONSHIPS: Buy tickets | NCAA Championship Central

Here is the complete list of the 25 annual NCAA DII championships to be held from the 2019-20 season through the 2021-22 season.

(* = Title game to be held at 2020 DI Final Four | # = part of the 2020 DII spring festival | & = part of the 2021 DII winter festival.)