2019 - 2022 future DII NCAA Championship sites

The NCAA has selected more than 600 host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2017-18 through 2022-23. Here we take a look at the Division II fall, winter, and spring championships through the 2021-22 season.
The 2019-20 DII men's basketball season will conclude in Atlanta in conjunction with the Division I men's Final Four. It is the second time that the DI, DII, and DIII men's championships will be crowned at the same site, the first coming in 2013 in Atlanta as well. The DII women's basketball championship will do the same in the 2023 season, converging on Dallas with DI and DIII for a weekend of championship basketball at the Women's Final Four.
The next two NCAA DII Championship Festivals have also been determined. One will take place in 2020 in St. Louis for spring sports where the DII men's and women's tennis, DII men's and women's golf, and DII women's lacrosse national champions will all be crowned. The 2021 season will hold another in Birmingham for winter sports, crowning the DII wrestling, DII men's and women's swimming and diving, and DII men's and women's indoor track and field champions. The 2022 festival will be held for fall championships in a city to be determined.
Here is the complete list of the 25 annual NCAA DII championships to be held from the 2019-20 season through the 2021-22 season.
(* = Title game to be held at 2020 DI Final Four | # = part of the 2020 DII spring festival | & = part of the 2021 DII winter festival.)
|DATE
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|HOST(S)
|CITY
|STATE
|VENUE
|May 30-June 6, 2020
|DII M Baseball Championship
|Mount Olive; Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|USA Baseball National Training Complex
|May 29- June 5, 2021
|DII M Baseball Championship
|Mount Olive; Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|USA Baseball National Training Complex
|June 4-11, 2022
|DII M Baseball Championship
|Mount Olive; Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|USA Baseball National Training Complex
|March 25-28, 2020
|DII M Basketball Championship*
|Southern Indiana; Evansville Sports Corporation
|Evansville
|IN
|The Ford Center
|March 24-27, 2021
|DII M Basketball Championship
|Southern Indiana; Evansville Sports Corporation
|Evansville
|IN
|The Ford Center
|March 23-26, 2022
|DII M Basketball Championship
|Southern Indiana; Evansville Sports Corporation
|Evansville
|IN
|The Ford Center
|Dec. 21, 2019
|DII M Football Championship
|Lone Star Conference, McKinney ISD
|McKinney
|TX
|McKinney ISD Stadium
|Dec. 19, 2020
|DII M Football Championship
|Lone Star Conference, McKinney ISD
|McKinney
|TX
|McKinney ISD Stadium
|Dec. 18, 2021
|DII M Football Championship
|Lone Star Conference, McKinney ISD
|McKinney
|TX
|McKinney ISD Stadium
|May 12-16, 2020
|DII M Golf Championships#
|Lindenwood University
|St. Charles
|MO
|The Country Club of St. Albans
|May 17-21, 2021
|DII M Golf Championships
|Palm Beach Atlantic; Palm Beach County Sports Commission
|Palm Beach Gardens
|FL
|PGA National Resort-Champions Course
|May 16-20, 2022
|DII M Golf Championships
|Wayne State (MI); Detroit Sports Commission
|Detroit
|MI
|TPC Michigan
|May 23-25, 2020
|DII M Lacrosse Championship
|Drexel
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Lincoln Financial Field
|May 29-31, 2021
|DII M Lacrosse Championship
|Fairfield
|East Hartford
|CT
|Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
|May 28-30, 2022
|DII M Lacrosse Championship
|Fairfield
|East Hartford
|CT
|Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
|March 13-14, 2020
|DII M Wrestling Championships
|Augustana University (SD); Sioux Falls Sports Authority
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|March 12-13, 2021
|DII M Wrestling Championships&
|Montevallo; City of Birmingham, Alabama CrossPlex
|Birmingham
|AL
|Birmingham CrossPlex
|March 11-12, 2022
|DII M Wrestling Championships
|Maryville; St. Louis Sports Commission
|St. Louis
|MO
|Chaifetz Arena
|Nov. 23, 2019
|DII M&W Cross Country Championships
|Sacramento State; Sacramento Sports Commission
|Sacramento
|CA
|Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
|Nov. 21, 2020
|DII M&W Cross Country Championships
|Southern Indiana; Evansville Sports Corporation
|Evansville
|IN
|Angel Mounds
|Nov. 20, 2021
|DII M&W Cross Country Championships
|Saint Leo; Tampa Bay Sports Commission
|Saint Leo
|FL
|The Abbey Course
|March 13-14, 2020
|DII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships
|Montevallo; City of Birmingham, Alabama CrossPlex
|Birmingham
|AL
|Birmingham CrossPlex
|March 11-13, 2021
|DII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships&
|Montevallo; City of Birmingham, Alabama CrossPlex
|Birmingham
|AL
|Birmingham CrossPlex
|March 11-12, 2022
|DII M&W Indoor Track/Field Championships
|Pittsburg State; Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau
|Pittsburg
|KS
|Robert W. Plaster Center
|May 29-31, 2020
|DII Rowing Championship
|University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Oak Ridge Rowing Association
|Oak Ridge
|TN
|Oak Ridge Rowing Association
|May 28-30, 2021
|DII Rowing Championship
|UCF; Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Association
|Sarasota
|FL
|Nathan Benderson Park
|May 27-29, 2022
|DII Rowing Championship
|UCF; Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Association
|Sarasota
|FL
|Nathan Benderson Park
|May 21-23, 2020
|DII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships
|Texas A&M University-Kingsville
|Kingsville
|TX
|Javelina Stadium
|May 27-29, 2021
|DII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships
|Grand Valley State; West Michigan Sports Commission
|Allendale
|MI
|GVSU Track & Field Stadium
|May 26-28, 2022
|DII M&W Outdoor Track/Field Championships
|Grand Valley State; West Michigan Sports Commission
|Allendale
|MI
|GVSU Track & Field Stadium
|Dec. 12-14, 2019
|DII M&W Soccer Championships
|Slippery Rock; SportsPITTSBURGH
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Highmark Stadium
|Dec. 10-12, 2020
|DII M&W Soccer Championships
|Tampa and Tampa Bay Sports Commission
|Tampa
|FL
|Pepin Stadium
|Dec. 9-11, 2021
|DII M&W Soccer Championships
|Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|Switchbacks FC Stadium
|March 11-14, 2020
|DII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships
|Lake Erie College; Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
|Geneva
|OH
|SPIRE Institute-Aquatic Center
|March 10-13, 2021&
|DII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships
|Montevallo; City of Birmingham, Alabama CrossPlex
|Birmingham
|AL
|Birmingham CrossPlex
|March 9-12, 2022
|DII M/W Swimming/Diving Championships
|Queens (NC); Greensboro Aquatic Center
|Greensboro
|NC
|Greensboro Aquatic Center
|May 13-16, 2020
|DII M&W Tennis Championships#
|Lindenwood
|St. Charles
|MO
|Lindenwood Tennis Center and Dwight Davis Memorial Tennis Center
|May 18-22, 2021
|DII M&W Tennis Championships
|Pacific West Conference; City of Surprise
|Surprise
|AZ
|Surprise Tennis & Racket Complex
|May 17-21. 2022
|DII M&W Tennis Championships
|Rollins College; Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Altamonte Springs
|FL
|Sanlando Park
|March 24-27, 2020
|DII W Basketball Championship
|Miles College; City of Birmingham, Alabama CrossPlex
|Birmingham
|AL
|Birmingham CrossPlex
|March 23-26, 2021
|DII W Basketball Championship
|Ohio Dominican; Greater Columbus Sports Commission
|Columbus
|OH
|Alumni Hall
|March 22-25, 2022
|DII W Basketball Championship
|Miles College; City of Birmingham, Alabama CrossPlex
|Birmingham
|AL
|Birmingham CrossPlex
|Nov. 22-24, 2019
|DII Field Hockey Championship
|Millersville
|Millersville
|PA
|Biemesderfer Stadium
|Nov. 20-22, 2020
|DII W Field Hockey Championship
|Bloomsburg
|Bloomsburg
|PA
|Steph Petit Stadium
|Nov. 19-21, 2021
|DII W Field Hockey Championship
|Millersville
|Millersville
|PA
|Biemesderfer Stadium
|May 13-16, 2020
|DII W Golf Championships
|Lindenwood University
|St. Albans
|MO
|The Country Club of St. Albans
|May 12-15, 2021
|DII W Golf Championships
|Wayne State (MI); Detroit Sports Commission
|Detroit
|MI
|TPC Michigan
|May 11-14, 2022
|DII W Golf Championships
|Newberry; Columbia (SC) Regional Sports Council
|Elgin
|SC
|The Members Club at Woodcreek
|May 14-16, 2020
|DII W Lacrosse Championship#
|Lindenwood
|St. Charles
|MO
|Harlon C Hunter Stadium
|May 21-23, 2021
|DII W Lacrosse Championship
|Mountain East Conference; City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Kerr Stadium
|May 20-22, 2022
|DII W Lacrosse Championship
|Lindenwood
|St. Charles
|MO
|Harlen C Hunter Stadium
|May 21-25, 2020
|DII W Softball Championship
|Lee University; Chattanooga Sports Commission
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Frost Stadium at Winter Park
|May 27-May 31, 2021
|DII W Softball Championship
|Metropolitan State University of Denver
|Denver
|CO
|The Regency Athletic Complex
|May 26-30, 2022
|DII W Softball Championship
|Metropolitan State University of Denver
|Denver
|CO
|The Regency Athletic Complex
|Dec. 12-14, 2019
|DII W Volleyball Championship
|Metropolitan State University of Denver
|Denver
|CO
|Auraria Events Center
|Dec. 10-12, 2020
|DII W Volleyball Championship
|Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference; Sioux Falls Sports Authority
|Sioux Fall
|SD
|Sanford Pentagon
|Dec. 9-11, 2021
|DII W Volleyball Championship
|University of Tampa; Tampa Bay Sports Commission
|Tampa
|FL
|Bob Martinez Athletics Center