The 15 schools with the most NCAA DII championships

Nobody has won more NCAA Division II national championships than Abilene Christian. From 1973 until 2013 when the Wildcats jumped to DIvision I, Abilene Christian compiled a still-unmatched 57 national championships.

Let’s take a look at the DII programs chasing Abilene Christian for the most NCAA DII national championships.

Active DII schools with the most total national championships

The Wildcats staked their claim mainly in track and field, winning 25 combined indoor track and field championships and 31 combined outdoor titles between their men’s and women’s teams. The two active DII programs closest to Abilene Christian’s total have both made their marks running as well.

Saint Augustine’s has the most NCAA DII championships amongst active DII programs with 39. The Falcons have done so behind their track and field programs led by George Williams, who has brought 16 titles to Saint Augustine's. Those titles have him tied for the ninth-most by a head coach across all NCAA divisions.

Adams State is right behind, winners of 37 national championships. Seventeen of those have come from head coach Damon Martin’s cross country teams. In fact, 29 of their 37 national championships have come on the men’s and women’s cross country courses.

Florida Southern is one of just six DII programs with at least 30 national championships to its name, and the last amongst active DII schools. The Mocs didn’t leave a mark on the track or in field events, but instead have dominated the baseball and golf worlds. No DII program has more DII baseball titles (nine) or DII men’s golf titles (13) than Florida Southern.

Here’s the complete list of the DII programs with 15 or more national championships

School Championships Abilene Christian + 57 Saint Augustine’s ^^ 39 Adams State 37 Cal Poly + ^ 35 CSUN + 30 Florida Southern 30 CSU Bakersfield + 29 Drury 23 Barry 22 Grand Valley State 22 Adelphi 17 North Dakota St. + 17 Tampa 17 SIUE + 16 UC Irvine + 15

+Now a Division I school.

^1989 baseball championship vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions.

^^2007 indoor track and field championship vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions.

NCAA DII programs with the most titles by sport

We know that Adams State and Saint Augustine’s dominated the cross country and track and field championships throughout the years, but who are some of the other programs that have dominated DII sports?

Concordia-St. Paul has more DII volleyball championships than any other school. The remarkable thing is that all nine of those titles have come in the past 12 years.

Bloomsburg’s 13 field hockey titles are thus far unmatched. Head coach Jan Hutchinson won them all and is 14th-overall in head coaching championships across all levels of NCAA sports. The Huskies had to separate runs of four consecutive championships under her tutelage.

Kentucky Wesleyan may be the safest on the list. Its eight men's basketball titles are well-atop the leaderboard and the two programs trailing the Thorobreds are now DI institutions. When you pair that with the fact that there hasn't been a repeat champion since the 1993-94 seasons, it will be a long time until someone approaches the KWU mark.

We mentioned Florida Southern has dominated the baseball diamond with nine titles. The Mocs best watch out, however. Tampa won its eighth DII baseball championship in 2019, making this the closest race in the bunch.

The most DII national championships by sport

Sport School Championships FALL Women’s cross country Adams State 17 FIeld hockey Bloomsburg 13 Men’s cross country Adams State 12 Women’s volleyball Concordia-St. Paul 9 Football Northwest Missouri State 6 Men’s soccer Southern Connecticut State 6 Women’s soccer Grand Valley State 5 WINTER Men’s indoor track and field Abilene Christian 13 Men’s Indoor track and field Saint Augustine’s 13 * Men’s swimming and diving CSU Bakersfield 13 + Women’s Indoor track and field Abilene Christian 12 + Women’s swimming and diving Drury 10 Men’s basketball Kentucky Wesleyan 8 Wrestling Cal Poly 8 + Women’s basketball Cal Poly Pomona 5 SPRING Men’s outdoor track and field Abilene Christian 19 + Men’s golf Florida Southern 13 Women’s outdoor track and field Abilene Christian 12 + Women’s tennis Armstrong State 10 % Baseball Florida Southern 9 Women’s lacrosse Adelphi 9 Men’s tennis Lander 8 Men’s lacrosse Adelphi 7 Women’s golf Rollins 6 Softball CSUN 4 +

(BOLD = programs in the top 15 of all-time DII championships, + = now a DI program, * 2007 title vacated, % No longer an institution.)

(All numbers taken from the official NCAA record books.)