How Hurricane Dorian will affect college sports this weekend

As September approaches so does the height of hurricane season. Some college sporting events are quickly adapting to dangerous Hurricane Dorian, which could reach category four status before it makes landfall on the east coast of Florida.

Here are the events that have been impacted because of the storm, as of Thursday night (all times are ET). This story will be updated if more games are moved or cancelled.

Florida State vs. Boise State (FBS) - moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee and bumped up to noon

Official update on Saturday's game:https://t.co/dCOTkMXsxq — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 29, 2019

The Broncos, who were supposed to play their season opener in Jacksonville, Florida, will now head into the heart of FSU country to take on their opponent, as officials decided to move the game away from the east coast to avoid any complications from Hurricane Dorian. The game was also moved up from a 7 p.m. kickoff to a noon kickoff. FSU versus Boise State was originally supposed to air on ESPN, but because of the time change, it will now air on ESPNews.

Stetson vs. Presbyterian (FCS) - Cancelled

Football Game vs Presbyterian Cancelled https://t.co/A17EpIUs63 — Stetson Football (@StetsonFootball) August 29, 2019

Two teams who had their games cancelled due to Hurricane Florence last year have another hurricane cancellation this year. In a statement released by Stetson University, the cancellation was made with the consideration of the safety of student-athletes, staff, fans and anyone in the travel-party from Presbyterian. The university also said that sporting events scheduled later in the week — women's and men's soccer matches and the football game next Saturday — will be determined based on the fallout from the storm.

Jacksonville vs. USC Upstate (Men's Soccer) - Postponed and relocated to Spartanburg, SC

Due to weather our game on Sunday (9/1) has been relocated to USC Upstate and will take place on Monday (9/2). https://t.co/VUScND24oQ — Jacksonville Men’s Soccer (@JAX_MSOC) August 29, 2019

Jacksonville versus USC Upstate was supposed to take place in Jacksonville on September 1st. It will now be bumped to the day after and moved up the east coast to USC Upstate's campus. The match will be played on Monday, September 2nd at 7 p.m.

North Florida vs. Marist (Men's Soccer) - Cancelled

Dorian may be on the brink - but the Ospreys are back at Hodges!



THE FACTS - USC Upstate & Marist



Read about about it: https://t.co/0wkksel6wF#SWOOPLife #OspreyNation pic.twitter.com/zI6QqjpDq4 — UNF Men's Soccer (@OspreyMSOC) August 29, 2019

Although North Florida plans to host and play USC Upstate on Friday, August 30th, the second opening match of the weekend, against Marist, has been cancelled. Both Jacksonville University and North Florida are taking extra precautions when it comes to Dorian.

Miami vs. Jacksonville (Women's Soccer) - Cancelled

With the possible impact of Hurricane Dorian on the state of Florida, Sunday's match against Jacksonville has been cancelled.https://t.co/JYEElHi3Uk — Canes Soccer (@CanesFutbol) August 29, 2019

Hurricane Dorian has forced the Hurricanes to make a few adjustments across a couple sports this weekend. The Canes' match against Jacksonville on Sunday, September 1st has been cancelled, per the University of Miami. The Hurricanes did play Florida Atlantic on Thursday.

Miami vs. Missouri (Volleyball) - Moved from Puerto Rico to Coral Gables and bumped up to Friday

Just another chance to see your Canes at home! Help us open the season on our home court tomorrow night 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MgIpnUY2aw — Canes Volleyball (@CanesVB) August 29, 2019

Miami and Missouri were supposed to play in Puerto Rico as part of the Puerto Rico Classic — an early season Labor Day weekend tournament — but due to the territory's vicinity to Hurricane Dorian, the University of Miami announced that the match will take place back in Coral Gables. The match has also been moved from Saturday to Friday and will take place at 7 p.m.