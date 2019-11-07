Taylor Swift to headline Capital One JamFest as part of the 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Atlanta

For the 2020 NCAA Men’s Final Four, fans will have the opportunity to experience a one-of-a-kind, free concert headlined by 10-time GRAMMY award-winning global superstar and recently announced American Music Award Artist of the Decade Taylor Swift at the Capital One JamFest® on Sunday, April 5 in Atlanta. This will be Swift’s only performance in the U.S. outside of her sold out Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East shows in Los Angeles and Boston and will be brought to fans through her multi-year partnership with Capital One.

Capital One JamFest takes place on the final day of March Madness Music Festival, a three-day free music series – produced by Turner Live Events – held Friday, April 3, through Sunday, April 5 at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park. The annual concert experience provides attendees with star-studded entertainment during Men’s Final Four weekend.

“Over the years, Capital One has brought some of the most iconic artists in music to perform at Capital One JamFest, and we could not be more excited to have Taylor Swift, one of the most successful artists in history, headline this event in 2020 and the unique opportunity to offer this to fans for free,” said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing, Capital One. “In the coming months, we will also be announcing some exclusive Capital One cardholder only benefits as a part of this performance.”

The NCAA March Madness Music Festival will open with the AT&T Block Party on Friday, April 3rd, followed by Coca-Cola Music on Saturday, April 4th, and conclude with Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 5th. Additional performers will be shared in the coming months. Capital One cardholders can check https://www.ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest for more information on exclusive cardholder benefits at Capital One JamFest, as the event approaches.

“We're thrilled to have Taylor Swift perform as the headliner for the closing night of the March Madness Music Festival,” said Dan Gavitt, Senior Vice President of Basketball, NCAA. "This will be one of many great events for fans during Final Four weekend, from the opening of Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One on Friday morning, through the semifinals to the National Championship celebration on Monday night.”

The NCAA March Madness Music Festival is an activation extension of the NCAA’s Corporate Champions and Partners marketing program, which Turner Sports and CBS Sports license and collaborate on as part of an agreement with the NCAA through 2032. Past headliners at Capital One JamFest have included Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Dave Matthews Band, Maroon 5, Sting, Katy Perry, Zac Brown, Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney.

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all multimedia screens. Turner Sports’ television coverage includes the NBA, Major League Baseball, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and ELEAGUE, along with the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. The company also manages some of the most popular sports destinations across digital and social platforms including Bleacher Report and its top-rated app, NCAA.com and the critically-acclaimed NCAA March Madness Live suite of products as well as an accompanying collection of mobile sites and connected device apps. Turner Sports and the NBA jointly manage NBA Digital, a robust collection of offerings including NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE PASS, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com. Turner Sports launched B/R Live in 2018, a premium live streaming sports platform that serves as the central hub for both the discovery and consumption of live sports content. The streaming service allows fans to find and watch their favorite sports content anywhere, anytime and on the screen of their choice.

About Capital One

At Capital One (www.capitalone.com) we’re on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com/access

About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album Lover is not only the top-selling album of 2019; it is the highest selling album since reputation was released back in 2017 and broke the record for most simultaneous entries by a female artist in Billboard’s Hot 100 history with all 18 tracks from Lover charting! This is a testament not only to her devoted fans but also to her songwriting prowess. As USA Today said, “Critics are falling in love with Taylor Swift's latest album Lover.” Rolling Stone hailed, “Lover is a career-topping masterpiece” and “the superstar’s writing is better than it’s ever been” while A.V. Club called Lover, “one of her strongest, most relatable albums to date” and Vulture said, “The old Taylor is back on Lover and the best she's been in years."

Taylor is a ten-time Grammy winner, a singer, songwriter, musician and producer. She is the youngest person in history to win the music industry's highest honor, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, and is the first female solo artist to win this prestigious award twice. Rolling Stone listed Taylor as one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time. Time magazine featured Taylor on their prestigious 2017 Person of the Year cover, has named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the world and included Taylor three times at TIME 100. A Brit and Emmy award winner, Taylor is Billboard's youngest-ever Woman of the Year and the only artist to have been awarded this honor twice. Taylor is the only artist in history to have four consecutive albums sell over one million copies in their week of release (Speak Now, RED, 1989 and reputation) and the only female artist to have six albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week (Fearless, Speak Now, RED, 1989, reputation and Lover). For more information on Taylor Swift and her new album Lover visit TaylorSwift.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a membership-led nonprofit association of colleges and universities committed to supporting academic and athletic opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes at more than 1,000 member colleges and universities. Each year more than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA championships in Divisions I, II and III sports. Visit www.NCAA.org and www.NCAA.com for more details about the Association, its goals and members and corporate partnerships that help support programs for student-athletes.