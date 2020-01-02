2020 NCAA championships winter selection show schedule

Below is the full schedule for 2020 NCAA winter championship selection shows and releases.
*All times Eastern.
2020 NCAA winter championships selection show schedule
|Sport
|Day
|Date
|Time of Show
|Network
|NC Rifle (Team and Individual)
|Tuesday
|02/25/20
|3 p.m.
|NCAA.com Selection Show
|DIII Swimming (Official)
|Wednesday
|02/26/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
|DII Swimming & Diving (Official)
|Thursday
|02/26/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
|DIII Wrestling (Qualifiers)
|Monday
|03/02/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
|DIII Swimming & Diving (Official-psych)
|Monday
|03/02/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
|DII M Wrestling
|Monday
|03/02/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
|DIII W Basketball
|Monday
|03/02/20
|2:30 p.m.
|NCAA.com Selection Show
|DIII M Basketball
|Monday
|03/02/20
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA.com Selection Show
|NC Skiing
|Tuesday
|03/03/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
|DII Indoor Track & Field
|Tuesday
|03/03/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
|DI Indoor Track & Field
|Tuesday
|03/03/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
|DI Women's Swimming & Diving
|Wednesday
|03/04/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
|DIII Indoor Track & Field
|Sunday
|03/08/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
|DIII W Ice Hockey
|Sunday
|03/08/20
|*3/9 10 a.m.
|NCAA.com Selection Show
|DIII M Ice Hockey
|Sunday
|03/08/20
|*3/9 10:30 a.m.
|NCAA.com Selection Show
|NC W Ice Hockey
|Sunday
|03/08/20
|9 p.m.
|NCAA.com Selection Show
|DII W Basketball
|Sunday
|03/08/20
|10 p.m.
|NCAA.com Selection Show
|DII M Basketball
|Sunday
|03/08/20
|10:30 p.m.
|NCAA.com Selection Show
|DIII Wrestling (Brackets)
|Monday
|03/09/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
|NC Fencing
|Tuesday
|03/11/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
|DI Men's Swimming & Diving
|Wednesday
|03/11/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
|DI M Wrestling
|Wednesday
|03/11/20
|6 p.m.
|NCAA.com Selection Show
|DI M Basketball
|Sunday
|03/15/20
|6 p.m.
|TBD
|DI W Basketball
|Monday
|03/16/20
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|DI M Ice Hockey
|Sunday
|03/22/20
|7 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NC Women's Gymnastics
|Monday
|03/23/20
|5 p.m.
|NCAA.com Selection Show
|NC Bowling *expanding to 16 teams
|Wednesday
|03/25/20
|4 p.m.
|NCAA.com Selection Show
|NC Men's Gymnastics
|Tuesday
|04/07/20
|N/A
|NCAA.com Press Release
*Show times are subject to change
March Madness, Final Four info | Women's Final Four info | Frozen Four info | DI Wrestling championship info