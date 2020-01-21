22 photos from the 2019 NCAA fall championships worth remembering

Twenty-two national champions were crowned this fall, spanning three divisions and six different sports.

Here are 22 photos from the 2019 NCAA fall championships.

* All images courtesy of NCAA Photos

FIRST LOVE: The BYU Cougars men's cross country team celebrates with the championship trophy after winning their first title in program history. (Photo by AJ Mast/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

HAPPY HOYA: Georgetown goalie Tomas Romero reacts after making the game-winning save in the seventh round of penalty kicks during the Division I men's soccer championship. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

ZONING IN: Pacific's Jeremie Cote extends for a shot on goal in the NC men's water polo championship against Stanford. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

REST, ASSURED: Jesus Urtusuastegui of Augustana South Dakota lies down after completing the 10k race in the Division II men's cross country championship. (Photo by Randy Allen/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

REEL IT IN: West Florida's Quentin Randolph (left) holds on to the ball for a touchdown catch during the Division II football championship. Randolph's Argonauts defeated Minnesota State 48-40. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

FIGHT IN FLIGHT: Christopher Allan of Charleston (WV) (left) and Carl Solli of Cal State LA battle for the ball during the Division II men's soccer championship. Charleston (WV) won its second title in three years, beating Cal State LA 2-0. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

DIRTY WORK: Runners trek through the mud during the Division III men's cross country championship at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

CARDINAL RULE: North Central (IL) celebrates after beating Wisconsin-Whitewater 41-14 to win the Division III football championship. It's the first title in program history for the Cardinals. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

JOY FOR THE JUMBOS: Tufts players swarm teammate Gavin Tasker after he was named the offensive player of the tournament for the 2019 Division III men's soccer championship. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

DAKOTA DYNASTY: The North Dakota State Bison celebrate after winning the 2020 FCS National Championship game 28-20 over James Madison. It was the Bison's eighth title in nine years. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

AND THEY'RE OFF: Runners are clustered together during the early moments of the Division I women's cross country championship at Wabash Valley Family Sports Center in Terre Haute, Indiana. (Photo by AJ Mast/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

TITLE HEELS: The North Carolina Tar Heels rush the field after winning the Division I field hockey championship at Kentner Stadium in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

BACK ON TOP: Stanford players react to the game-winning shootout goal that gave the Cardinal its third national championship in women's soccer. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

REPEAT COMPLETE: The Stanford Cardinal swept the Wisconsin Badgers in straight sets to win its second consecutive (and ninth overall) national championship in women's volleyball. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

FULL STRIDE: UMary's Starlynn Costa tries to distance herself from a Ferris State runner during the Division II women's cross country championship at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Randy Allen/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

THE GOLD STANDARD: West Chester's Sophie Ruppert (left) celebrates with Katie Thompson after Thompson scored a goal in the Division II field hockey championship. The Golden Rams defeated Saint Anselm 2-1 to win their third national championship in team history. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

SLICK KICK: Grand Valley State's Ava Cook goes for slide tackle against Emily Nelson of Western Washington in the Division II women's soccer championship. Cook's Lakers won their sixth title in the last 10 years. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

THE COYOTES' CALL: The Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes get fired up before the Division II women's volleyball championship at the Auraia Events Center in Denver, Colorado. They topped off their undefeated season with the program's first title. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

FRIENDLY FINISH: Ella Behrens of Washington (MO) embraces Middlebury's Talia Ruxin after completing the Division III women's cross country championship. The Johns Hopkins Blue Jays won their third title in the last four years. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

DIALED IN: Franklin & Marshall's Addies Peters scans the field during the Division III field hockey championship against Middlebury. (Photo by Craig Chase/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

FAST BREAK: Megan Mansfield (lower left) of Messiah tries to evade two William Smith defenders during the Division III women's soccer championship at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

WORTH THE WAIT: The Johns Hopkins Blue Jays celebrate during the Division III women's volleyball championship against Emory. Johns Hopkins won in straight sets to capture its first title. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)