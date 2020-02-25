2020 NCAA championships winter selection show schedule

HOOPS: 🏀

Below is the full schedule for 2020 NCAA winter championship selection shows and releases. 

*All times Eastern.

2020 NCAA winter championships selection show schedule

Sport Day Date Time of Show Network
NC Rifle (Team and Individual) Tuesday 02/25/20 3 p.m. Selection show | Release
DIII Swimming (Official) Wednesday 02/26/20 N/A Press Release
DII Swimming & Diving (Official) Wednesday 02/26/20 N/A Press Release
DIII Wrestling (Qualifiers) Monday 03/02/20 N/A NCAA.com Press Release
DIII Swimming & Diving (Official-psych) Monday 03/02/20 N/A NCAA.com Press Release
DII M Wrestling Monday 03/02/20   N/A NCAA.com Press Release
DIII W Basketball Monday 03/02/20 2:30 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
DIII M Basketball Monday 03/02/20 12:30 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
NC Skiing Tuesday 03/03/20 N/A NCAA.com Press Release
DII Indoor Track & Field Tuesday 03/03/20 N/A NCAA.com Press Release
DI Indoor Track & Field Tuesday 03/03/20 N/A NCAA.com Press Release
DI Women's Swimming & Diving Wednesday 03/04/20 N/A NCAA.com Press Release
DIII Indoor Track & Field Sunday 03/08/20 N/A NCAA.com Press Release
NC W Ice Hockey Sunday 03/08/20 9 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
DII W Basketball Sunday 03/08/20 10 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
DII M Basketball Sunday 03/08/20 10:30 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
DIII W Ice Hockey Monday 03/09/20 10 a.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
DIII M Ice Hockey Monday 03/09/20 10:30 a.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
DIII Wrestling (Brackets) Monday 03/09/20 N/A NCAA.com Press Release
NC Fencing Tuesday 03/10/20 N/A NCAA.com Press Release
DI Men's Swimming & Diving Wednesday 03/11/20 N/A NCAA.com Press Release
DI M Wrestling Wednesday 03/11/20 6 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
DI M Basketball Sunday 03/15/20 6 p.m. TBD
DI W Basketball Monday 03/16/20 7 p.m. ESPN
DI M Ice Hockey Sunday 03/22/20 7 p.m. ESPNU
NC Women's Gymnastics Monday 03/23/20 5 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
NC Bowling *expanding to 16 teams Wednesday 03/25/20 4 p.m. NCAA.com Selection Show
NC Men's Gymnastics Tuesday 04/07/20 N/A NCAA.com Press Release

*Show times are subject to change

