Halsey, Tayla Parx join Taylor Swift for Capital One JamFest® at 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Atlanta

The 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival has added another powerhouse artist — multiplatinum selling chart topping singer songwriter, Halsey — to Capital One JamFest® on Sunday, April 5. Halsey is the first artist to rank at Nos. 1 and 2 simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 Pop Songs radio airplay chart. She joins 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning global icon and previously announced headliner Taylor Swift, who closes out the March Madness Music Festival in advance of the National Championship on Monday, April 6. In addition, singer and songwriter Tayla Parx, who just launched her debut album We Need To Talk in April 2019, will open the concert, making this the first ever all-female lineup for Capital One JamFest.

Capital One JamFest takes place on the final day of the March Madness Music Festival on Sunday, April 5. Due to limited capacity at Centennial Olympic Park and the anticipated demand for the concert, the City of Atlanta is requiring advance registration for the free concert. This system will help public safety officials manage the crowd, allow fans to confirm tickets before heading to the concert and create a positive experience for all concertgoers.

Capital One cardholders will get exclusive early access to the free tickets beginning Wednesday, March 4, at 9 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. ET or as supplies last. Registration for the general public will go live on Thursday, March 5, at 9 a.m. ET. Additional information and registration information for Capital One JamFest can be found at ncaa.com/capitalonejamfest. Registration will only be available through ncaa.com/capitalonejamfest and is non-transferrable.

The NCAA March Madness Music Festival is a three-day free music series — produced by WarnerMedia Studios Live Events. It will open with AT&T Block Party on Friday, April 3, Coca-Cola will present talent still to be named on Saturday, April 4, before concluding with Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 5.

Additional performers and information for AT&T Block Party and Coca-Cola will be shared in the coming weeks.

The NCAA March Madness Music Festival is an activation extension of the NCAA’s Corporate Champions and Partners marketing program, which Turner Sports and CBS Sports license and collaborate on as part of an agreement with the NCAA through 2032. Past headliners at Capital One JamFest have included Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Dave Matthews Band, Maroon 5, Sting, Katy Perry, Zac Brown, Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney.

For more details about the weekend, fans can stay up-to-date by visiting ncaa.com/musicfest, following @FinalFour on Twitter or downloading the Final Four app presented by AT&T.

For the tenth consecutive year, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — and via NCAA March Madness Live. The NCAA semifinal game will be Saturday, April 4 and the championship game will be Monday, April 6.

About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album Lover is not only the top-selling album of 2019; it is the highest-selling album since reputation was released back in 2017 and broke the record for most simultaneous entries by a female artist in Billboard’s Hot 100 history. With all 18 tracks from Lover charting, it is the only album to sell 1 million in U.S. pure album sales. This is a testament not only to Taylor’s devoted fans but also to her songwriting prowess. As USA Today said, “Critics are falling in love with Taylor Swift's latest album Lover.” Rolling Stone hailed, “Lover is a career-topping masterpiece” and “the superstar’s writing is better than it’s ever been.” A.V. Club called Lover, “one of her strongest, most relatable albums to date” and Vulture said, “The old Taylor is back on Lover and the best she’s been in years.”

Taylor recently released the title track, “Lover,” with critics raving, “Both aching and achingly pretty, “Lover” effectively transmits its romantic signals by putting the songwriting of Swift – a masterful writer who gets the solo credit here — front and center” (Billboard Magazine) while People Magazine said “Lover” “Might be her most romantic song yet.” Taylor’s socially conscious second single, “You Need To Calm Down,” followed the debut single “ME!,” which broke multiple records to-date. With 65.2 million views in 24 hours, Taylor now holds YouTube’s most viewed video by any female and solo artist. “ME!”; is also the fastest music video to reach 100M views on Vevo — in only 79 hours — and broke the record for the most views in a single day by any artist.

Taylor is a ten-time Grammy winner, a singer, songwriter, musician and producer. She is one of the youngest artists in history to win the music industry’s highest honor, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, and is the first female solo artist to win this prestigious award twice. She is the American Music Awards' Artist of the Decade. Rolling Stone listed Taylor as one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time. TIME magazine featured Taylor on their prestigious 2017 Person of the Year cover, has named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the world and included Taylor three times at TIME 100. A Brit and Emmy Award winner, Taylor is Billboard’s youngest-ever Woman of the Year and the only artist to have been awarded this honor twice. Taylor is also the first-ever recipient to be named Billboard’s Woman of the Decade. She is the only artist in history to have four consecutive albums sell over one million copies in their week of release (Speak Now, RED, 1989 and reputation) and the only female artist to have six albums each sell at let 500,000 copies in a single week (Fearless, Speak Now, RED, 1989, reputation and Lover).

About Halsey

Since 2015, Halsey has amassed over 25 billion streams worldwide and sold more than 11 million adjusted albums globally. She has played sold out dates on five continents (including New York City’s Madison Square Garden), been nominated for a GRAMMY® and appeared on a wide variety of magazine covers, including Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, NYLON, Forbes, Playboy and Billboard. Her 2015 debut album, BADLANDS, was certified Platinum by the RIAA within one year of its release. Halsey claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with 2017’s Platinum-certified hopeless fountain kingdom, which contained such hits as the 2x Platinum “Now or Never” and the 4x Platinum “Bad at Love.”

The success of the 6x Platinum “Without Me” has made Halsey the first and only female artist to have at least three songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 50 weeks each. Rounding out the trio of songs are the 4x Platinum “Eastside,” her collaboration with Benny Blanco and Khalid, and The Chainsmokers’ 11x Platinum “Closer,” which she featured on. “Without Me,” which took Favorite Song, Pop/Rock honors at the American Music Awards, spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in early 2019, marking her first solo single to reach the top spot. It now ranks as the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit by a female artist of this century. She is the first artist to rank at Nos. 1 and 2 simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 Pop Songs radio airplay chart. In March 2019, Halsey became the first artist in history to replace herself at No. 1 twice on the U.S. Pop Songs Airplay chart when “Without Me” returned to No. 1, bumping “Eastside” from the top spot. “Without Me” was the most-played song of 2019 at U.S. radio. She featured on BTS’ Platinum hit, “Boy With Luv,” and, more recently, alongside Future on “Die for Me,” a track from Post Malone’s new album.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. After making her film debut in the animated 2018 summer movie Teen Titans GO! as the voice of Wonder Woman, she was seen in A Star is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. She continues to use her voice to speak up for causes she passionately believes in, including disenfranchised youth, women’s rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community. GLAAD honored her in 2018 as “Outstanding Music Artist.” In 2019, she has won an AMA, the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a VMA and two Teen Choice Awards.

About Tayla Parx

GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and boundary breaker Tayla Parx reimagines genre, gender, feminism, popular music, and the very definition of an artist. From the onset of her career, she has consistently shifted perspectives on stage as a performer, behind-the-scenes as a songwriter, and on-screen as an actress in television, films, and video games. Within one year, she became the first female songwriter to have three simultaneous top 10 songs — Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and “thank u, next” and Panic! At The Disco’s double-platinum “High Hopes” — in the Billboard Hot 100 since 2014. She notably penned a total of six tracks on Grande’s blockbuster thank u, next. Not to mention, she co-wrote double-platinum “Love Lies” for Khalid and Normani, Anderson Paak’s “Tints” (featuring Kendrick Lamar), and four cuts on Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer — which topped year-end lists by Associated Press, The New York Times, and NPR Music and received a GRAMMY® nomination for “Album of the Year.” She accompanied Ariana for a standout performance on “Ellen” and teamed up with Paak and Kendrick Lamar to bring down the house at Saturday Night Live. Plus, she toured with Anderson Paak and Lizzo. Not to mention, the accomplished actress appeared in Hairspray and True Jackson, VP as well as “The Walking Dead” and Sims video game franchises. Along the way, Vogue, PAPER, Forbes, NYLON, Billboard, Glamour, and more shined a spotlight on her. She launched her solo career with the acclaimed 2017 Tayla Made mixtape and one-off singles such as “Runaway” (featuring Khalid), which quickly clocked over 15.4 million Spotify streams within six months. However, everything set the stage for her 2019 full-length debut, WE NEED TO TALK, which is out now on Tayla Made/Atlantic Records. Driven by the single “I Want You” and ballad “Easy,” it not only smashes boundaries, but starts a very important conversation.

