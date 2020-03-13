HOOPS:

How Texas Western's 1966 title changed college sports forever

NCAA | March 13, 2020

NCAA ticket information for canceled winter and spring events

The NCAA announced March 12 that the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships, were canceled because of the evolving COVID-19 public health threat.

Here is more information on ticket refunds.

If you ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor online or over the phone, you will be refunded. No additional action is needed.

  1. If you have ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor you will receive additional information via email.
  2. Your refund will be automatically delivered (except applicable fees) to the same card used for purchase.
  3. Refunds should be received within 30 business days after the date of cancellation.

Customers with questions about the refund process may contact the respective event venue(s) or send inquires to the NCAA via email to tickets@ncaa.org.
 

Please understand that we will be receiving a large volume of calls and emails regarding this decision, and we ask that you allow us five business days to respond to your specific questions.

