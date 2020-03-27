Andy Katz to host Q&A about college sports and COVID-19 with Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Brian Hainline

Andy Katz will host a Q&A with medical experts on college sports and COVID-19 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, March 27.

He will be joined by former surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy and NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline. The discussion will stream live on Twitter.

Tune in tonight at 7pm ET for a discussion with @vivek_murthy, former U.S. Surgeon General and NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline about college sports and COVID-19, hosted by @TheAndyKatz.



Send your questions using #AskMurthy and #AskHainline. pic.twitter.com/c1YFAuGlT7 — NCAA (@NCAA) March 27, 2020

Fans are encouraged to submit their own questions using Twitter or Instagram. Tweet #AskHainline or #AskMurthy to @NCAA, or post to the @NCAA Instagram story.