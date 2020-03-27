HOOPS:

🎙 Villanova's Wright, UMBC's Odom talk March Madness history

🏆 Dayton's Toppin is AP's Player of the Year

Oregon's Ionescu is women's Player of the Year
NCAA.com | March 27, 2020

Andy Katz to host Q&A about college sports and COVID-19 with Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Brian Hainline

Andy Katz will host a Q&A with medical experts on college sports and COVID-19 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, March 27.

He will be joined by former surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy and NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline. The discussion will stream live on Twitter. 

Fans are encouraged to submit their own questions using Twitter or Instagram. Tweet #AskHainline or #AskMurthy to @NCAA, or post to the @NCAA Instagram story. 

NCAA ticket information for canceled winter and spring events

If you ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor online or over the phone, you will be refunded. No additional action is needed.
NCAA cancels remaining 2020 winter and spring championships

In a statement on March 12, NCAA canceled remaining 2020 winter and spring championships, including the Division I men's and women's basketball championship.
NCAA President Mark Emmert releases statement on limiting attendance at NCAA championships

NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events as the NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel.
