NCAA announces host site selections from 2022-23 to 2025-26
For only the third time in its history, the NCAA undertook a site selection process where most of its championships were put out for bid at the same time.
The result: The Association made more than 450 selections of host sites for preliminary rounds and final sites of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III, with most to be held from 2022-23 through 2025-26.
The NCAA received more than 3,000 bid submissions from NCAA member schools, conferences, sports commissions and cities vying to host predetermined rounds for 86 of the NCAA’s 90 championships. The sites were selected by the respective NCAA sports committees and approved by the divisional competition oversight and championships committees.
Division I baseball, Division I softball and the championship game of the Football Championship Subdivision were omitted from the process due to existing contracts. In addition, Division III women’s ice hockey was not included, as predetermined sites are not selected.
“The response of our membership, host cities and local organizing committees to this process was tremendous,” said Joni Comstock, NCAA senior vice president of championships. “Thanks to their commitment, we are excited that our student-athletes will play in some of the top locations and venues in the United States.”
Forty-three states plus the District of Columbia were selected to host at least one NCAA championship event, with California garnering the most, with 34. Texas was second with 30, while North Carolina totaled 28, followed by Pennsylvania with 27 and Ohio with 25.
This was the first time the site selection process has been held since the NCAA changed its policy preventing states with legal wagering based on single-game betting from hosting its championships. Therefore, the state of Nevada will host a predetermined NCAA championship for the first time since 1991, when the Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of UNLV hosted a Division I Women’s Basketball Regional. The Silver State will host 11 events, including a 2023 Division I Men’s Basketball Regional and the 2026 Men’s Frozen Four.
“While the NCAA seeks federal legislation to better regulate sports wagering, particularly to safeguard college sports competitions, we are excited to bring our national championships to Las Vegas,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball. “The city has hosted numerous championships sponsored by our member conferences, and the experience of the teams and fans has been overwhelmingly positive. We anticipate that being the case for our championships as well.”
Another highlight of the site selection is the announcement of the 2025 and 2026 Division I Women’s Final Fours. Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, will serve as the site in 2025, while Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix will host in 2026. Tampa Bay will host the Women’s Final Four for a record fourth time, while Phoenix will host its first.
Tampa Bay has welcomed more fans in Women’s Final Four history than any other city, with a combined 123,039 fans attending in 2008, 2015 and 2019. In 2019, sellout crowds in Amalie Arena totaled 40,189 fans as the Baylor Lady Bears claimed the national championship. The University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission will serve as co-hosts, with games played April 4 and 6, 2025.
The state of Arizona will play host to the Women’s Final Four for the first time when Phoenix hosts in 2026. The event was last held in the Mountain and Pacific time zones in 2012 in Denver and 1999 in San Jose, California. Games at Talking Stick Resort Arena will be played over Easter weekend, with the national semifinals April 3 and the national championship decided April 5, 2026. Arizona State will serve as the host school.
“This bid cycle was significant for Division I women’s basketball, as we were able to identify two outstanding future host cities for the Women’s Final Four in 2025 and 2026 and named the eight regional host sites that will be part of our new two-site regional format that is in play beginning in 2023,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “I am pleased that over the next six years we will play in several new markets, while providing enhanced hosting opportunities.”
Another notable highlight of the bid selection process has the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, with its 100-court facility, serving as the venue for all six tennis championships in 2023. It will mark the first time in NCAA history that men’s and women’s championships in all three divisions of the same sport are held at the same time in the same venue.
In addition, Division II will host a basketball festival in 2026 with both its men’s and women’s Elite Eights at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. In addition, Division II will continue to host its other National Championships Festivals, as the 2022 fall festival will be held in Seattle, with the 2024 spring festival in Orlando and the 2025 winter festival in Indianapolis.
In Division III, the Stagg Bowl, Division III’s football championship game, will be hosted in 2022 at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, for the first time in history. Then, in 2023, the Stagg Bowl will return to Salem Stadium in Salem, Virginia, for the first time since 2017, the last of 25 straight championship games played in that venue.
The NCAA sports committees made the nearly 450 selections of host sites based on criteria that included the ability to create an outstanding experience for student-athletes, along with adherence to NCAA sport-specific bid specifications.
Specifications can include, but are not limited to, providing optimal facilities; ease of travel to the location and ample lodging; and adherence to NCAA principles, which include providing an atmosphere that is safe and respects the dignity of all attendees.
Other highlights of the championship sites include:
- The University of Dayton will continue to host the NCAA First Four through at least 2026, as it has served as the site for the start of the Division I men’s basketball tournament since 2001. University of Dayton Arena has hosted 125 men’s basketball tournament games, the most of any facility.
- Kansas City, Missouri, has hosted more NCAA men’s basketball tournament games than any other city, with 134. That total will increase, as the T-Mobile Center will host a 2023 Division I men’s basketball regional.
- The new Climate Pledge Arena in the Seattle Center in Seattle will be a 2023 regional site for Division I women’s basketball and a 2025 first- and second-round site for Division I men’s basketball.
- Division I women’s basketball is undergoing a format change and identified eight host cities that will serve as hosts for the regional rounds from 2023 to 2026. Beginning in 2023, regional play will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site.
- The National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship will continue to be held at Gulf Beach Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, in 2023 and 2024 before moving locations for the first time. In 2025 and 2026, the Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach, California, will be the championship location.
- In 2025 and 2026, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will host the Divisions I, II and III Men’s Lacrosse Championships, in addition to the Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, on the same weekend. In 2017, Gillette Stadium was the site for all four championships, when the Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship set its all-time attendance record, which still stands.
- The 2024 Division I Men’s Soccer Championship will be held in Sacramento, California, at the new Sacramento Republic FC Stadium. It will be the first time for Sacramento as a host, but the sixth different site in California to host the College Cup, joining Berkeley (1966, 1977), San Jose (1969), Palo Alto (1981), Carson (2004) and Santa Barbara (2010, 2018).
- In 2025, the Division I Wrestling Championships are headed to Philadelphia for the second time. The previous time was in 2011, when the City of Brotherly Love became the first host site to surpass 100,000 for total attendance, setting a then-record of 104,260.
Here is the complete list:
2021
|CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|ROUND
|HOST MEMBER
|HOST LOCATION
|CITY
|STATE
|VENUE
|2021
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Finals
|Saint Leo
|Tampa Bay Sports Commission
|Saint Leo
|FL
|The Abbey Course
|2021
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Prairie View A&M University
|Arlington Sports Commission
|Arlington
|TX
|Bowling International Training & Research Center
|2021
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Mercyhurst University
|Erie Sports Commission
|Erie
|PA
|Rolling Meadow Lanes
|2021
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Tulane University
|Harahan
|LA
|Colonial Lanes
|2021
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Olivet College
|Greater Lansing Sports Authority
|Lansing
|MI
|Royal Scot Golf & Bowl
2022
|CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|ROUND
|HOST MEMBER
|HOST LOCATION
|CITY
|STATE
|VENUE
|2022
|NCAA Division II Fall National Championships Festival
|Finals
|Seattle Pacific University
|Seattle Sports Commission
|Seattle
|WA
|Chambers Bay, Starfire Sports, Interbay Stadium, Royal Brougham Pavilion
|2022
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Finals
|Oklahoma State University
|N/A
|Stillwater
|OK
|OSU Cross Country Course
|2022
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Adelphi University
|N/A
|Bethpage
|NY
|Bethpage State Park
|2022
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Montana State University Billings
|N/A
|Billings
|MT
|Amend Park
|2022
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Queens University of Charlotte
|N/A
|Charlotte
|NC
|McAlpine Creek Park
|2022
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Metropolitan State University of Denver
|N/A
|Denver
|CO
|Washington Park
|2022
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Missouri Southern State University
|N/A
|Joplin
|MO
|Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the campus of MSSU
|2022
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|University of Wisconsin-Parkside
|N/A
|Kenosha
|WI
|Wayne E. Danehl National Cross Country Course
|2022
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Florida Southern College
|Central Florida's Polk County Sports Marketing
|Lakeland
|FL
|Holloway Park
|2022
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Finals
|Olivet College
|Greater Lansing Sports Authority
|Lansing
|MI
|Forest Akers
|2022
|NCAA Division II Football Championship
|Finals
|Lone Star Conference
|McKinney ISD
|McKinney
|TX
|McKinney ISD Stadium
|2022
|NCAA Division III Football Championship
|Finals
|Stevenson University
|U.S. Naval Academy
|Annapolis
|MD
|Navy-Marine Corps Stadium
|2022
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|ECAC Hockey
|Times Union Center - Albany
|Albany
|NY
|Times Union Center
|2022
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|Pennsylvania State University
|Spectra
|Allentown
|PA
|PPL Center
|2022
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|University of Denver
|Budweiser Events Center
|Loveland
|CO
|Budweiser Events Center
|2022
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|College of the Holy Cross
|N/A
|Worcester
|MA
|DCU Center
|2022
|NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|WakeMed Soccer Park
|2022
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Soccer Championships
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Seattle Pacific University
|Seattle Sports Commission
|Seattle
|WA
|Interbay Stadium
|2022
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Soccer Championships
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Kerr Stadium
|2022
|National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Championship
|Finals
|University of California, Berkeley
|N/A
|Berkeley
|CA
|Spieker Aquatics Complex
|2022
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Prairie View A&M University
|Arlington Sports Commission
|Arlington
|TX
|Bowling International Training & Research Center
|2022
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Mercyhurst University
|Erie Sports Commission
|Erie
|PA
|Rolling Meadow Lanes
|2022
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Olivet College
|Greater Lansing Sports Authority
|Lansing
|MI
|Royal Scot Golf & Bowl
|2022
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Roberts Wesleyan College
|Rochester NY Sports Commission
|Rochester
|NY
|Bowl-A-Roll Lanes
|2022
|NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of Connecticut
|N/A
|Storrs
|CT
|University of Connecticut - Sherman Complex
|2022
|NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Seattle Pacific University
|Seattle Sports Commission
|Seattle
|WA
|Starfire Sports
|2022
|NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Washington and Lee University
|N/A
|Lexington
|VA
|Turf Field
|2022
|NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|WakeMed Soccer Park
|2022
|NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|University of Nebraska, Lincoln
|Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority
|Omaha
|NE
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|2022
|NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Seattle Pacific University
|Seattle Sports Commission
|Seattle
|WA
|Royal Brougham Pavilion
|2022
|NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Saint Vincent College
|SportsPITTSBURGH
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (formerly A.J. Palumbo Center)
2023
|CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|ROUND
|HOST MEMBER
|HOST LOCATION
|CITY
|STATE
|VENUE
|2023
|NCAA Division II Baseball Championship
|Finals
|University of Mount Olive
|Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|USA Baseball National Training Complex
|2023
|NCAA Division III Baseball Championship
|Finals
|American Rivers Conference
|N/A
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Times Union Center
|Albany
|NY
|Times Union Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Southeastern Conference
|N/A
|Birmingham
|AL
|Legacy Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|The Ohio State University
|N/A
|Columbus
|OH
|Nationwide Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Mountain West Conference
|Pepsi Center
|Denver
|CO
|Pepsi Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Drake University
|Des Moines Area Sports Commission
|Des Moines
|IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|N/A
|Greensboro
|NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of Central Florida
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Orlando
|FL
|Amway Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|California State University, Sacramento
|Sacramento Sports Commission
|Sacramento
|CA
|Golden 1 Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First Four
|University of Dayton
|N/A
|Dayton
|OH
|University of Dayton Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Big 12 Conference
|Kansas City Sports Commission
|Kansas City
|MO
|T-Mobile Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
|MGM Resorts International
|Las Vegas
|NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|University of Louisville
|N/A
|Louisville
|KY
|KFC YUM! Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Big East Conference/St. John's University
|N/A
|New York
|NY
|Madison Square Garden
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Finals
|University of Virginia
|N/A
|Charlottesville
|VA
|Panorama Farms
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Finals
|Missouri Southern State University
|N/A
|Joplin
|MO
|Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the campus of MSSU
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|University of Southern Indiana
|Evansville Sports Corporation
|Evansville
|IN
|Angel Mounds
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Franklin Pierce University
|N/A
|Hopkinton
|NH
|Hopkinton Fairgrounds
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Missouri Southern State University
|N/A
|Joplin
|MO
|Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the campus of MSSU
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania
|N/A
|Lock Haven
|PA
|West Branch Cross Country Course
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Lubbock Christian University
|Visit Lubbock
|Lubbock
|TX
|LCU Cross Country Course
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Western Oregon University
|N/A
|Monmouth
|OR
|Ash Creek Preserve at Western Oregon University
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|University of Montevallo
|N/A
|Montevallo
|AL
|Montevallo Cross Country Course
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|University of North Georgia
|N/A
|Oakwood
|GA
|UNG Cross Country Course
|2023
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Finals
|Dickinson College
|N/A
|Carlisle
|PA
|Big Spring High School
|2023
|NCAA Division II Football Championship
|Finals
|Lone Star Conference
|McKinney ISD
|McKinney
|TX
|McKinney ISD Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division III Football Championship
|Finals
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Salem Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Golf Championships
|Finals
|Arizona State University
|N/A
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|Grayhawk Golf Club
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Auburn University
|N/A
|Auburn
|AL
|Auburn University Club
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Michigan State University
|Greater Lansing Sports Authority
|Bath
|MI
|Eagle Eye Golf Club
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
|Las Vegas Events
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Bear's Best Las Vegas
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|San Jose State University
|San Jose Sports Authority
|Morgan Hill
|CA
|The Institute Golf Club
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|University of Oklahoma
|N/A
|Norman
|OK
|Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Clemson University
|N/A
|Salem
|SC
|The Cliffs at Keowee Falls
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships
|Finals
|Mountain East Conference
|N/A
|Warren
|OH
|Avalon Lakes Country Club
|2023
|NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships
|Finals
|Transylvania University
|N/A
|Nicholasville
|KY
|Keene Trace Golf Club
|2023
|National Collegiate Men's Gymnastics Championships
|Finals
|Pennsylvania State University
|N/A
|University Park
|PA
|Rec Hall
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Finals
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|Tampa Bay Sports Commission
|Tampa
|FL
|Amalie Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|Pennsylvania State University
|Spectra
|Allentown
|PA
|PPL Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|Yale University
|N/A
|Bridgeport
|CT
|Webster Bank Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|University of North Dakota
|N/A
|Fargo
|ND
|Scheels Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|University of New Hampshire
|N/A
|Manchester
|NH
|SNHU Arena
|2023
|NCAA Divisions I, II and III Men's Lacrosse Championships
|Finals
|Drexel University
|N/A
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Lincoln Financial Field
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship
|Quarterfinals
|University at Albany
|N/A
|Albany
|NY
|Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship
|Quarterfinals
|U.S. Naval Academy
|N/A
|Annapolis
|MD
|Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of Louisville
|N/A
|Louisville
|KY
|Lynn Family Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Soccer Championships
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Lee University
|Chattanooga Sports
|East Ridge
|TN
|CHI Memorial Stadium (New 2022)
|2023
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Soccer Championships
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Kerr Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
|Minnesota Sports and Events
|Minneapolis
|MN
|Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|University of Indianapolis
|Indiana Sports Corp
|Indianapolis
|IN
|IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI
|2023
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Greensboro Aquatic Center
|Greensboro
|NC
|Greensboro Aquatic Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Tennis Championships
|Finals
|University of Central Florida
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Orlando
|FL
|USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center)
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Championships
|Finals
|Rollins College
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Orlando
|FL
|USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center)
|2023
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Tennis Championships
|Finals
|Oglethorpe University
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Orlando
|FL
|USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center)
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|University of New Mexico
|N/A
|Albuquerque
|NM
|Albuquerque Convention Center
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Norfolk State University
|Visit Virginia Beach
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|Virginia Beach Sports Center
|2023
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Birmingham-Southern College
|City of Birmingham
|Birmingham
|AL
|Birmingham CrossPlex
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|University of Texas at Austin
|N/A
|Austin
|TX
|Mike A. Myers Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Regionals
|University of North Florida
|N/A
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Hodges Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Regionals
|California State University, Sacramento
|Sacramento Sports Commission
|Sacramento
|CA
|Hornet Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Colorado State University-Pueblo
|N/A
|Pueblo
|CO
|Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl
|2023
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|St. John Fisher College
|Rochester NY Sports Commission
|Rochester
|NY
|Polisseni Track and Field Complex
|2023
|NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Stevenson University
|N/A
|Owings Mills
|MD
|Owings Mills Gymnasium
|2023
|National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|George Mason University
|N/A
|Fairfax
|VA
|EagleBank Arena
|2023
|National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Championship
|Finals
|University of Southern California
|N/A
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Uytengsu Aquatics Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
|Finals
|Oklahoma State University
|Tulsa Sports Commission
|Tulsa
|OK
|BOK Center
|2023
|NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships
|Finals
|Upper Iowa University
|N/A
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|U.S. Cellular Center
|2023
|NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships
|Finals
|Ferrum College
|N/A
|Roanoke
|VA
|Berglund Center (Roanoke Civic Center)
|2023
|NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Southern Conference and Furman University
|N/A
|Greenville
|SC
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Seattle University
|Seattle Sports Commission
|Seattle
|WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship
|Elite Eight
|Missouri Western State University
|N/A
|St. Joseph
|MO
|St. Joseph Civic Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championship
|Semifinal
|Trinity College (Connecticut)
|N/A
|Hartford
|CT
|Oosting Gymnasium
|2023
|National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|University of Alabama at Birmingham
|Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission
|Gulf Shores
|AL
|Gulf Shores Public Beach
|2023
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Finals
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
|Las Vegas Events
|Las Vegas
|NV
|South Point Hotel
|2023
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Prairie View A&M University
|Arlington Sports Commission
|Arlington
|TX
|Bowling International Training & Research Center
|2023
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Olivet College
|Greater Lansing Sports Authority
|Lansing
|MI
|Royal Scot Golf & Bowl
|2023
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Duquesne University
|SportsPITTSBURGH
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|AMF Mt. Lebanon Lanes
|2023
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Roberts Wesleyan College
|Rochester NY Sports Commission
|Rochester
|NY
|Bowl-A-Roll Lanes
|2023
|NCAA Divisions I, II and III Women's Rowing Championships
|Finals
|Temple University
|Camden County Boathouse
|Pennsauken
|NJ
|Camden County Boathouse
|2023
|NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|N/A
|Chapel Hill
|NC
|Karen Shelton Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Saint Anselm College
|N/A
|Manchester
|NH
|Grappone Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Christopher Newport University
|N/A
|Newport News
|VA
|Jennings Family Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|University of Georgia
|N/A
|Athens
|GA
|University of Georgia Golf Course
|2023
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Washington State University
|N/A
|Pullman
|WA
|Palouse Ridge Golf Club at Washington State University
|2023
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|North Carolina State University
|N/A
|Raleigh
|NC
|Lonnie Poole Golf Course at NC State
|2023
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|Indiana Sports Corp
|Westfield
|IN
|The Club at Chatham Hills
|2023
|NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships
|Finals
|University of Missouri-St. Louis
|N/A
|Eureka
|MO
|Fox Run Golf Club
|2023
|NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships
|Finals
|Oglethorpe University
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Howey-in-the-Hills
|FL
|Mission Inn Resort and Club
|2023
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Finals
|Texas Woman's University
|Knight Eady
|Fort Worth
|TX
|Dickies Arena
|2023
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|University of Denver
|N/A
|Denver
|CO
|Magness Arena
|2023
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|University of California, Los Angeles
|N/A
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Pauley Pavilion
|2023
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|University of Oklahoma
|N/A
|Norman
|OK
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2023
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|University of Pittsburgh
|SportsPITTSBURGH
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Petersen Events Center
|2023
|National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of Minnesota Duluth
|N/A
|Duluth
|MN
|Amsoil Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|WakeMed Soccer Park
|2023
|NCAA Division II Women's Lacrosse Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of Indianapolis
|Indiana Sports Corp
|Indianapolis
|IN
|University of Indianapolis - Key Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Kerr Stadium
|2023
|NCAA Division II Softball Championship
|Finals
|University of North Georgia and Lee University
|Chattanooga Sports
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Frost Stadium at Warner Park
|2023
|NCAA Division III Softball Championship
|Finals
|East Texas Baptist University
|N/A
|Marshall
|TX
|Taylor Field
|2023
|NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|WakeMed Soccer Park
|2023
|NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|University of Tennessee, Knoxville
|N/A
|Knoxville
|TN
|Allan Jones Aquatic Center
|2023
|NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|University of South Florida
|Tampa Bay Sports Commission
|Tampa
|FL
|Amalie Arena
|2023
|NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Clarion University of Pennsylvania
|SportsPITTSBURGH
|Moon Township
|PA
|UPMC Events Center
|2023
|NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps Colleges
|N/A
|Claremont
|CA
|Roberts Pavilion
|2023
|National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship
|Finals
|University of the Pacific
|Visit Stockton
|Stockton
|CA
|Chris Kjeldsen Pool at the Pacific Aquatics Center
|2023
|National Collegiate Men's and Women's Fencing Championships
|Finals
|Duke University
|N/A
|Durham
|NC
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2023
|National Collegiate Men's and Women's Rifle Championships
|Finals
|University of Akron
|N/A
|Akron
|OH
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|2023
|National Collegiate Men's and Women's Skiing Championships
|Finals
|St. Lawrence University
|N/A
|Lake Placid
|NY
|Whiteface Mountain and Mt. Van Hoevenberg
2024
|CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|ROUND
|HOST MEMBER
|HOST LOCATION
|CITY
|STATE
|VENUE
|2024
|NCAA Division II Spring National Championships Festival
|Finals
|Rollins College
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Orlando
|FL
|Orange County National Golf Club, Sanlando
|Park, Showalter Stadium, Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park
|2024
|NCAA Division II Baseball Championship
|Finals
|University of Mount Olive
|Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|USA Baseball National Training Complex
|2024
|NCAA Division III Baseball Championship
|Finals
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
|Eastlake
|OH
|Classic Park
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|N/A
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Barclays Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|The University of North Carolina at Charlotte
|N/A
|Charlotte
|NC
|Spectrum Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis/Horizon League
|Indiana Sports Corp
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of Memphis
|N/A
|Memphis
|TN
|FedExForum
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Creighton University
|N/A
|Omaha
|NE
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Duquesne University
|SportsPITTSBURGH
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of Utah
|N/A
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of Idaho
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|Spokane
|WA
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First Four
|University of Dayton
|N/A
|Dayton
|OH
|University of Dayton Arena
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Boston College
|N/A
|Boston
|MA
|TD Garden
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Big 12 Conference
|Dallas Sports Commission
|Dallas
|TX
|American Airlines Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|University of Detroit Mercy/Oakland University
|Detroit Sports Commission
|Detroit
|MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Pepperdine University
|N/A
|Los Angeles
|CA
|STAPLES Center
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship
|Elite Eight
|University of Southern Indiana
|Evansville Sports Corporation
|Evansville
|IN
|Ford Center
|2024
|NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Manchester University
|Visit Fort Wayne
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Finals
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|N/A
|Madison
|WI
|Thomas Zimmer Championship Course
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Finals
|California Collegiate Athletic Association
|Sacramento Sports Commission
|Sacramento
|CA
|Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Montana State University Billings
|N/A
|Billings
|MT
|Amend Park
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Metropolitan State University of Denver
|N/A
|Denver
|CO
|Washington Park
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|University of Alabama in Huntsville
|N/A
|Huntsville
|AL
|John Hunt Park
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Missouri Southern State University
|N/A
|Joplin
|MO
|Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the campus of MSSU
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Roberts Wesleyan College
|Rochester NY Sports Commission
|Rochester
|NY
|Matt St. James Cross Country Trails
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Lewis University
|N/A
|Romeoville
|IL
|Lewis University Cross Country Course
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Converse College
|Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau
|Spartanburg
|SC
|Roger Milliken Center
|2024
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Finals
|Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
|N/A
|Terre Haute
|IN
|LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course at the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center
|2024
|NCAA Division II Football Championship
|Finals
|Lone Star Conference
|McKinney ISD
|McKinney
|TX
|McKinney ISD Stadium
|2024
|NCAA Division III Football Championship
|Finals
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Harris County - Houston Sports Authority
|Humble
|TX
|Turner Stadium
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Golf Championships
|Finals
|University of Texas at Austin
|Omni Hotels & Resorts
|Carlsbad
|CA
|Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|University of Texas at Austin
|N/A
|Austin
|TX
|The University of Texas Golf Club
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Louisiana State University
|N/A
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|University Club
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|N/A
|Chapel Hill
|NC
|UNC Finley Golf Course
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|University of San Diego
|N/A
|Rancho Santa Fe
|CA
|The Farms Golf Club
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Stanford University
|N/A
|Stanford
|CA
|Stanford Golf Course
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Purdue University
|N/A
|West Lafayette
|IN
|Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships
|Rollins College
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Orlando
|FL
|Orange County National Golf Club
|2024
|NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships
|Finals
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
|Las Vegas Events
|Boulder City
|NV
|Boulder Creek Golf Club and The Legacy Golf Club
|2024
|National Collegiate Men's Gymnastics Championships
|Finals
|The Ohio State University
|N/A
|Columbus
|OH
|Covelli Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Finals
|University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
|N/A
|St. Paul
|MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Regional
|Regionals
|Lindenwood University
|St. Louis Sports Commission
|Maryland Heights
|MO
|Centene Community Ice Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|Brown University
|N/A
|Providence
|RI
|Dunkin' Donuts Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|University of Nebraska Omaha
|Sioux Falls Sports Authority
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|University of Massachusetts, Amherst
|Western MA Sports Commission
|Springfield
|MA
|MassMutual Center
|2024
|NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Trinity College (Connecticut)
|N/A
|Hartford
|CT
|Koeppel Community Center
|2024
|NCAA Divisions I, II and III Men's Lacrosse Championships
|Finals
|Drexel University
|N/A
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Lincoln Financial Field
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship
|Quarterfinals
|Hofstra University
|N/A
|Hempstead
|NY
|James M. Shuart Stadium
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship
|Quarterfinals
|Towson University
|Maryland Sports
|Towson
|MD
|Unitas Stadium
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|California State University, Sacramento
|Sacramento Sports Commission
|Sacramento
|CA
|Sacramento Republic FC Stadium
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Soccer Championships
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Lee University
|Chattanooga Sports
|East Ridge
|TN
|CHI Memorial Stadium (New 2022)
|2024
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Soccer Championships
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
|Las Vegas Events
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Peter Johann Memorial Field
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
|Indiana Sports Corp
|Indianapolis
|IN
|IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|Lake Erie College
|Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
|Geneva
|OH
|SPIRE Institute - Aquatics Center
|2024
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Greensboro Aquatic Center
|Greensboro
|NC
|Greensboro Aquatic Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Tennis Championships
|Finals
|Oklahoma State University
|N/A
|Stillwater
|OK
|Greenwood Tennis Center
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Championships
|Rollins College
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Orlando
|FL
|Sanlando
|Park
|2024
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Tennis Championships
|Finals
|Washington University in St. Louis
|N/A
|St. Louis
|MO
|Dwight Davis Memorial Tennis Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Texas A&M University, College Station
|N/A
|College Station
|TX
|Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Pittsburg State University
|Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Pittsburg
|KS
|Robert W. Plaster Center
|2024
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Norfolk State University
|Visit Virginia Beach
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|Virginia Beach Sports Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|University of Oregon
|N/A
|Eugene
|OR
|Hayward Field
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Regionals
|University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
|N/A
|Fayetteville
|AR
|University of Arkansas - John McDonnell Field
|2024
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Regionals
|University of Kentucky
|N/A
|Lexington
|KY
|UK Track & Field Complex
|2024
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Emporia State University
|N/A
|Emporia
|KS
|Welch Stadium
|2024
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Coastal Carolina University
|Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance
|Myrtle Beach
|SC
|Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium
|2024
|NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Loras College
|N/A
|Dubuque
|IA
|Athletic Wellness Center
|2024
|National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Long Beach State University
|N/A
|Long Beach
|CA
|Walter Pyramid
|2024
|National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Championship
|Finals
|University of California, San Diego
|N/A
|La Jolla
|CA
|Canyonview Aquatic Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
|Finals
|University of Missouri, Columbia
|Kansas City Sports Commission
|Kansas City
|MO
|T-Mobile Center
|2024
|NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships
|Finals
|Newman University
|Visit Wichita
|Park City
|KS
|Hartman Arena
|2024
|NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships
|Finals
|University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
|N/A
|La Crosse
|WI
|La Crosse Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Times Union Center
|Albany
|NY
|Times Union Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Oregon State University
|Rose Quarter/Moda Center
|Portland
|OR
|Moda Center
|2024
|NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship
|Elite Eight
|Missouri Western State University
|N/A
|St. Joseph
|MO
|St. Joseph Civic Arena
|2024
|NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Capital University
|Greater Columbus Sports Commission
|Columbus
|OH
|Capital Center Performance Arena
|2024
|National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|University of Alabama at Birmingham
|Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission
|Gulf Shores
|AL
|Gulf Shores Public Beach
|2024
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Finals
|University of Detroit Mercy
|Detroit Sports Commission
|Allen Park
|MI
|Thunderbowl Lanes
|2024
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Prairie View A&M University
|Arlington Sports Commission
|Arlington
|TX
|Bowling International Training & Research Center
|2024
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Olivet College
|Greater Lansing Sports Authority
|Lansing
|MI
|Royal Scot Golf & Bowl
|2024
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Duquesne University
|SportsPITTSBURGH
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|AMF Mt. Lebanon Lanes
|2024
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Roberts Wesleyan College
|Rochester NY Sports Commission
|Rochester
|NY
|Bowl-A-Roll Lanes
|2024
|NCAA Divisions I, II and III Women's Rowing Championships
|Finals
|Marietta College
|Cincinnati USA Sports Commission
|Bethel
|OH
|East Fork/Harsha Lake
|2024
|NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of Michigan
|N/A
|Ann Arbor
|MI
|Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field
|2024
|NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Limestone University
|Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau
|Gaffney
|SC
|Saints Field
|2024
|NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Rowan University
|N/A
|Glassboro
|NJ
|Richard Wackar Stadium
|2024
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Auburn University
|N/A
|Auburn
|AL
|Auburn University Club
|2024
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Wake Forest University
|N/A
|Bermuda Run
|NC
|Bermuda Run Country Club - East Course
|2024
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Texas A&M University, College Station
|N/A
|Bryan
|TX
|Traditions Club
|2024
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
|Las Vegas Events
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Spanish Trail Country Club
|2024
|NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships
|Rollins College
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Orlando
|FL
|Orange County National Golf Club
|2024
|NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships
|Finals
|Transylvania University
|N/A
|Nicholasville
|KY
|Keene Trace
|2024
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Finals
|Texas Woman's University
|Knight Eady
|Fort Worth
|TX
|Dickies Arena
|2024
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|University of Michigan
|N/A
|Ann Arbor
|MI
|Crisler Center
|2024
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|University of California, Berkeley
|N/A
|Berkeley
|CA
|Haas Pavilion
|2024
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
|N/A
|Fayetteville
|AR
|Barnhill Arena
|2024
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|University of Florida
|N/A
|Gainesville
|FL
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2024
|National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of New Hampshire
|N/A
|Durham
|NH
|Whittemore Center Arena
|2024
|NCAA Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|WakeMed Soccer Park
|2024
|NCAA Division II Women's Lacrosse Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Rollins College
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Orlando
|FL
|Showalter Stadium
|2024
|NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Kerr Stadium
|2024
|NCAA Division II Softball Championship
|Finals
|Rollins College
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Orlando
|FL
|Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park
|2024
|NCAA Division III Softball Championship
|Finals
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|James I. Moyer Sports Complex
|2024
|NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|WakeMed Soccer Park
|2024
|NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|University of Georgia
|N/A
|Athens
|GA
|Ramsey Center
|2024
|NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|University of Louisville
|N/A
|Louisville
|KY
|KFC YUM! Center
|2024
|NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
|Sioux Falls Sports Authority
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Sanford Pentagon
|2024
|NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Cregger Center
|2024
|National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship
|Finals
|University of California, Berkeley
|N/A
|Berkeley
|CA
|Spieker Aquatics Complex
|2024
|National Collegiate Men's and Women's Fencing Championships
|Finals
|The Ohio State University
|N/A
|Columbus
|OH
|French Field House
|2024
|National Collegiate Men's and Women's Rifle Championships
|Finals
|University of Kentucky
|N/A
|Lexington
|KY
|Memorial Coliseum
|2024
|National Collegiate Men's and Women's Skiing Championships
|Finals
|University of Colorado, Boulder
|N/A
|Steamboat Springs
|CO
|Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill
2025
|CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|ROUND
|HOST MEMBER
|HOST LOCATION
|CITY
|STATE
|VENUE
|2025
|NCAA Division II Winter National Championships Festival
|Finals
|University of Indianapolis
|Indiana Sports Corp
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum, IU Natatorium,
|Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds
|2025
|NCAA Division II Baseball Championship
|Finals
|University of Mount Olive
|Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|USA Baseball National Training Complex
|2025
|NCAA Division III Baseball Championship
|Finals
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
|Eastlake
|OH
|Classic Park
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Mid-American Conference
|Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
|Cleveland
|OH
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Mountain West Conference
|Pepsi Center
|Denver
|CO
|Pepsi Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Marquette University
|Visit Milwaukee
|Milwaukee
|WI
|Fiserv Forum
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Providence College
|N/A
|Providence
|RI
|Dunkin' Donuts Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|North Carolina State University
|N/A
|Raleigh
|NC
|PNC Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of Kentucky
|N/A
|Lexington
|KY
|Rupp Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of Washington
|N/A
|Seattle
|WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Wichita State University
|N/A
|Wichita
|KS
|Intrust Bank Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First Four
|University of Dayton
|N/A
|Dayton
|OH
|University of Dayton Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Atlanta Sports Council
|Atlanta
|GA
|State Farm Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis/Horizon League
|Indiana Sports Corp
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Seton Hall University
|Prudential Center
|Newark
|NJ
|Prudential Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Pac-12 Conference
|Chase Center
|San Francisco
|CA
|Chase Center
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship
|Elite Eight
|University of Southern Indiana
|Evansville Sports Corporation
|Evansville
|IN
|Ford Center
|2025
|NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Manchester University
|Visit Fort Wayne
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Finals
|University of Missouri, Columbia
|Columbia CVB/Sports Commission
|Columbia
|MO
|Gans Creek Cross Country Course
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Finals
|University of Wisconsin-Parkside
|N/A
|Kenosha
|WI
|Wayne E. Danehl National Cross Country Course
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|West Texas A&M University
|N/A
|Canyon
|TX
|The Range Cross Country Course
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Queens University of Charlotte
|N/A
|Charlotte
|NC
|McAlpine Creek Park
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Franklin Pierce University
|N/A
|Hopkinton
|NH
|Hopkinton Fairgrounds
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Missouri Southern State University
|N/A
|Joplin
|MO
|Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the campus of MSSU
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|University of Wisconsin-Parkside
|N/A
|Kenosha
|WI
|Wayne E. Danehl National Cross Country Course
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Florida Southern College
|Central Florida's Polk County Sports Marketing
|Lakeland
|FL
|Holloway Park
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania
|N/A
|Lock Haven
|PA
|West Branch Cross Country Course
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Regionals
|Western Oregon University
|N/A
|Monmouth
|OR
|Ash Creek Preserve at Western Oregon University
|2025
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships
|Finals
|Converse College
|Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau
|Spartanburg
|SC
|Roger Milliken Center
|2025
|NCAA Division II Football Championship
|Finals
|Lone Star Conference
|McKinney ISD
|McKinney
|TX
|McKinney ISD Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division III Football Championship
|Finals
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Canton Stark CVB
|Canton
|OH
|Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Golf Championships
|Finals
|University of Texas at Austin
|Omni Hotels & Resorts
|Carlsbad
|CA
|Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Liberty University
|N/A
|Amherst
|VA
|Poplar Grove Golf Course
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|University of Washington
|N/A
|Bremerton
|WA
|Gold Mountain Golf Club
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
|N/A
|Fayetteville
|AR
|The Blessings Golf Club
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|University of Nevada, Reno
|Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority
|Reno
|NV
|Montreux Golf and Country Club
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
|Regionals
|Oklahoma State University
|N/A
|Stillwater
|OK
|Karsten Creek Golf Club
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
|Regionals
|Florida State University
|N/A
|Tallahassee
|FL
|Seminole Legacy Golf Club
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships
|Finals
|Palm Beach Atlantic University
|Palm Beach County Sports Commission
|Palm Beach Gardens
|FL
|PGA National Resort
|2025
|NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships
|Finals
|St. John Fisher College
|Rochester NY Sports Commission
|Penfield
|NY
|Midvale Country Club and Irondequoit Country Club
|2025
|National Collegiate Men's Gymnastics Championships
|Finals
|University of Michigan
|N/A
|Ann Arbor
|MI
|Crisler Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Finals
|University of Vermont
|St. Louis Sports Commission
|St. Louis
|MO
|Enterprise Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|Pennsylvania State University
|Spectra
|Allentown
|PA
|PPL Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|University of North Dakota
|N/A
|Fargo
|ND
|Scheels Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|University of New Hampshire
|N/A
|Manchester
|NH
|SNHU Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|Bowling Green State University
|SMG - Huntington Center
|Toledo
|OH
|Huntington Center
|2025
|NCAA Divisions I, II and III Men's Lacrosse Championships
|Finals
|Harvard University
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough
|MA
|Gillette Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship
|Quarterfinals
|U.S. Naval Academy
|N/A
|Annapolis
|MD
|Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship
|Quarterfinals
|Brown University
|N/A
|Providence
|RI
|Brown Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|WakeMed Soccer Park
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Soccer Championships
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Wingate University
|N/A
|Matthews
|NC
|Sportsplex at Matthews
|2025
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Soccer Championships
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Kerr Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|Washington State University
|N/A
|Federal Way
|WA
|Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships
|University of Indianapolis
|Indiana Sports Corp
|Indianapolis
|IN
|IU Natatorium
|2025
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Greensboro Aquatic Center
|Greensboro
|NC
|Greensboro Aquatic Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Tennis Championships
|Finals
|Baylor University
|N/A
|Waco
|TX
|Hurd Tennis Center
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Championships
|Finals
|Rollins College
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Altamonte Springs
|FL
|Sanlando Park
|2025
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Tennis Championships
|Finals
|Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps Colleges
|N/A
|Claremont
|CA
|Biszantz Family Tennis Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Norfolk State University
|Visit Virginia Beach
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|Virginia Beach Sports Center
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships
|University of Indianapolis
|Indiana Sports Corp
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds
|2025
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Nazareth College
|Rochester NY Sports Commission
|Rochester
|NY
|Golisano Training Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|University of Oregon
|N/A
|Eugene
|OR
|Hayward Field
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Regionals
|Texas A&M University, College Station
|N/A
|College Station
|TX
|E.B. Cushing Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Regionals
|University of North Florida
|N/A
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Hodges Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Colorado State University-Pueblo
|N/A
|Pueblo
|CO
|Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl
|2025
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
|Geneva
|OH
|SPIRE Institute - Outdoor Track & Field
|2025
|NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Cregger Center
|2025
|National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|The Ohio State University
|N/A
|Columbus
|OH
|Covelli Center
|2025
|National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Championship
|Finals
|Stanford University
|N/A
|Stanford
|CA
|Avery Aquatic Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
|Finals
|University of Pennsylvania
|PHL Sports
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|2025
|NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships
|University of Indianapolis
|Indiana Sports Corp
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|2025
|NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships
|Finals
|Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
|N/A
|Providence
|RI
|Dunkin' Donuts Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship
|Finals
|University of South Florida
|Tampa Bay Sports Commission
|Tampa Bay
|FL
|Amalie Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Southeastern Conference
|N/A
|Birmingham
|AL
|Legacy Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|University of Idaho
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|Spokane
|WA
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship
|Elite Eight
|Clarion University of Pennsylvania
|SportsPITTSBURGH
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|2025
|NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Cregger Center
|2025
|National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Long Beach State University
|Visit Anaheim
|Huntington Beach
|CA
|Huntington Beach Pier
|2025
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Finals
|University of Nevada, Reno
|United States Bowling Congress
|Reno
|NV
|National Bowling Stadium
|2025
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Prairie View A&M University
|Arlington Sports Commission
|Arlington
|TX
|Bowling International Training & Research Center
|2025
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Olivet College
|Greater Lansing Sports Authority
|Lansing
|MI
|Royal Scot Golf & Bowl
|2025
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Duquesne University
|SportsPITTSBURGH
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|AMF Mt. Lebanon Lanes
|2025
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Roberts Wesleyan College
|Rochester NY Sports Commission
|Rochester
|NY
|Bowl-A-Roll Lanes
|2025
|NCAA Divisions I, II and III Women's Rowing Championships
|Finals
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|N/A
|West Windsor
|NJ
|Lake Mercer
|2025
|NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Duke University
|N/A
|Durham
|NC
|Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
|N/A
|Bloomsburg
|PA
|Steph Pettit Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Trinity College (Connecticut)
|N/A
|Hartford
|CT
|Robin L. Sheppard Field
|2025
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|The Ohio State University
|N/A
|Columbus
|OH
|OSU Golf Club - Scarlet Course
|2025
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Arizona State University
|N/A
|Gold Canyon
|AZ
|Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club
|2025
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|University of Kentucky
|N/A
|Lexington
|KY
|University Club of Kentucky
|2025
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|University of Oklahoma
|N/A
|Norman
|OK
|Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club
|2025
|NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships
|Finals
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
|Las Vegas Events
|Boulder City
|NV
|Boulder Creek Golf Club
|2025
|NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships
|Finals
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Harris County - Houston Sports Authority
|Houston
|TX
|Bay Oaks Country Club
|2025
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Finals
|Texas Woman's University
|Knight Eady
|Fort Worth
|TX
|Dickies Arena
|2025
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|University of Utah
|N/A
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|2025
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|University of Washington
|N/A
|Seattle
|WA
|Alaska Airlines Arena
|2025
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|University of Alabama
|N/A
|Tuscaloosa
|AL
|Coleman Coliseum
|2025
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|Pennsylvania State University
|N/A
|University Park
|PA
|Rec Hall
|2025
|National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
|N/A
|Minneapolis
|MN
|Ridder Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Harvard University
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough
|MA
|Gillette Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division II Women's Lacrosse Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Stonehill College
|N/A
|Easton
|MA
|W.B. Mason Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Babson College
|N/A
|Babson Park
|MA
|MacDowell Field
|2025
|NCAA Division II Softball Championship
|Finals
|University of North Georgia and Lee University
|Chattanooga Sports
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Frost Stadium at Warner Park
|2025
|NCAA Division III Softball Championship
|Finals
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|N/A
|Bloomington
|IL
|IWU Softball Field
|2025
|NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|California State University, Sacramento
|Sacramento Sports Commission
|Sacramento
|CA
|Sacramento Republic FC Stadium
|2025
|NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|Washington State University
|N/A
|Federal Way
|WA
|Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center
|2025
|NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|University of Kansas
|Kansas City Sports Commission
|Kansas City
|MO
|T-Mobile Center
|2025
|NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Nova Southeastern University
|Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Rick Case Arena
|2025
|NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|N/A
|Bloomington
|IL
|Shirk Center Arena
|2025
|National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship
|Finals
|Indiana University, Bloomington
|Indiana Sports Corp
|Indianapolis
|IN
|IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI
|2025
|National Collegiate Men's and Women's Fencing Championships
|Finals
|Pennsylvania State University
|N/A
|University Park
|PA
|Multi-Sport Facility
|2025
|National Collegiate Men's and Women's Rifle Championships
|Finals
|West Virginia University
|N/A
|Morgantown
|WV
|WVU Coliseum
|2025
|National Collegiate Men's and Women's Skiing Championships
|Finals
|Dartmouth College
|N/A
|Hanover
|NH
|Dartmouth Skiway and Dartmouth Cross Country Ski Center
2026
|CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|ROUND
|HOST MEMBER
|HOST LOCATION
|CITY
|STATE
|VENUE
|2026
|NCAA Division II Baseball Championship
|Finals
|University of Mount Olive
|Town of Cary
|Cary
|NC
|USA Baseball National Training Complex
|2026
|NCAA Division III Baseball Championship
|Finals
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
|Eastlake
|OH
|Classic Park
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Pegula Sports and Entertainment
|Buffalo
|NY
|KeyBank Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Furman University
|Southern Conference
|Greenville
|SC
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|University of South Florida
|Tampa Bay Sports Commission
|Tampa
|FL
|Amalie Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Big 12 Conference
|Greater OKC Sports Authority
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Saint Joseph's University
|PHL Sports
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Oregon State University
|Rose Quarter/Moda Center
|Portland
|OR
|Moda Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|San Diego State University
|N/A
|San Diego
|CA
|Viejas Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First and Second Rounds
|Missouri Valley Conference
|St. Louis Sports Commission
|St. Louis
|MO
|Enterprise Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|First Four
|University of Dayton
|N/A
|Dayton
|OH
|University of Dayton Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Northwestern University
|United Center
|Chicago
|IL
|United Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|University of Houston
|Harris County - Houston Sports Authority
|Houston
|TX
|Toyota Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|San Jose State University
|San Jose Sports Authority
|San Jose
|CA
|SAP Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Georgetown University
|N/A
|Washington
|DC
|Capital One Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Basketball Championships
|Basketball Festival
|Clarion University of Pennsylvania
|SportsPITTSBURGH
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|2026
|NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Manchester University
|Visit Fort Wayne
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Golf Championships
|Finals
|University of Texas at Austin
|Omni Hotels & Resorts
|Carlsbad
|CA
|Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
|Regionals
|University of Georgia
|N/A
|Athens
|GA
|University of Georgia Golf Course
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Wake Forest University
|N/A
|Bermuda Run
|NC
|Bermuda Run Country Club
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Texas A&M University, College Station
|N/A
|Bryan
|TX
|Traditions Club
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|The Ohio State University
|N/A
|Columbus
|OH
|OSU Golf Club
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Oregon State University
|N/A
|Corvallis
|OR
|Trysting Tree Golf Club
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Arizona State University
|N/A
|Maricopa
|AZ
|Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club
|2026
|NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships
|Finals
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas
|Las Vegas Events
|Boulder City
|NV
|Boulder Creek Golf Club
|2026
|NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships
|Finals
|Oglethorpe University
|Greater Orlando Sports Commission
|Howey-in-the-Hills
|FL
|Mission Inn Resort & Club
|2026
|National Collegiate Men's Gymnastics Championships
|Finals
|University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
|N/A
|Champaign
|IL
|State Farm Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Finals
|University of North Dakota
|Las Vegas Events
|Las Vegas
|NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|Union College (New York)
|Times Union Center - Albany
|Albany
|NY
|Times Union Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|University of Denver
|Budweiser Events Center
|Loveland
|CO
|Budweiser Events Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|University of Nebraska Omaha
|Sioux Falls Sports Authority
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Regionals
|College of the Holy Cross
|N/A
|Worcester
|MA
|DCU Center
|2026
|NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Utica College
|N/A
|Utica
|NY
|Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium
|2026
|NCAA Divisions I, II and III Men's Lacrosse Championships
|Finals
|Harvard University
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough
|MA
|Gillette Stadium
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship
|Quarterfinals
|Hofstra University
|N/A
|Hempstead
|NY
|James M. Shuart Stadium
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship
|Quarterfinals
|University of Delaware
|N/A
|Newark
|DE
|Delaware Stadium
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|N/A
|Atlanta
|GA
|McAuley Aquatic Center
|2026
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|University of Southern Indiana
|Evansville Sports Corporation
|Evansville
|IN
|Deaconess Aquatic Center
|2026
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|Franklin College
|Indiana Sports Corp
|Indianapolis
|IN
|IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Tennis Championships
|Finals
|University of Georgia
|N/A
|Athens
|GA
|Dan Magill Tennis Complex
|2026
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Championships
|Finals
|Pacific West Conference
|City of Surprise
|Surprise
|AZ
|Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex
|2026
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Tennis Championships
|Finals
|University of the South
|Chattanooga Sports
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Champions Club Tennis Complex
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
|N/A
|Fayetteville
|AR
|Randal Tyson Track Center
|2026
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Norfolk State University
|Visit Virginia Beach
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|Virginia Beach Sports Center
|2026
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Birmingham-Southern College
|City of Birmingham
|Birmingham
|AL
|Birmingham CrossPlex
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|University of Oregon
|N/A
|Eugene
|OR
|Hayward Field
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Regionals
|University of Kentucky
|N/A
|Lexington
|KY
|UK Outdoor Track and Field Facility
|2026
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Regionals
|California State University, Sacramento
|Sacramento Sports Commission
|Sacramento
|CA
|Hornet Stadium
|2026
|NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|Emporia State University
|N/A
|Emporia
|KS
|Welch Stadium
|2026
|NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
|N/A
|La Crosse
|WI
|Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex
|2026
|NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Springfield College
|N/A
|Springfield
|MA
|Blake Arena
|2026
|National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|University of California, Los Angeles
|N/A
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Pauley Pavilion
|2026
|NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
|Finals
|Mid-American Conference
|Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
|Cleveland
|OH
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|2026
|NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships
|Finals
|Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
|Sioux Falls Sports Authority
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|2026
|NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships
|Finals
|American Rivers Conference
|N/A
|Cedar Rapids
|IA
|U.S. Cellular Center
|2026
|NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship
|Finals
|Arizona State University
|N/A
|Phoenix
|AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|Texas Christian University
|Visit Forth Worth
|Fort Worth
|TX
|Dickies Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship
|Regionals
|California State University, Sacramento
|Sacramento Sports Commission
|Sacramento
|CA
|Golden 1 Center
|2026
|NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship
|Elite Eight
|Clarion University of Pennsylvania
|SportsPITTSBURGH
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|2026
|NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|Cregger Center
|2026
|National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship
|Finals
|Long Beach State University
|Visit Anaheim
|Huntington Beach
|CA
|Huntington Beach Pier
|2026
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Finals
|Mid-American Conference
|Greater Cleveland Sports Commission
|Wickliffe
|OH
|RollHouse Wickliffe
|2026
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Prairie View A&M University
|Arlington Sports Commission
|Arlington
|TX
|Bowling International Training & Research Center
|2026
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Olivet College
|Greater Lansing Sports Authority
|Lansing
|MI
|Royal Scot Golf & Bowl
|2026
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Duquesne University
|SportsPITTSBURGH
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|AMF Mt. Lebanon Lanes
|2026
|National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship
|Regionals
|Roberts Wesleyan College
|Rochester NY Sports Commission
|Rochester
|NY
|Bowl-A-Roll Lanes
|2026
|NCAA Divisions I, II and III Women's Rowing Championships
|Finals
|University of North Georgia
|Lake Lanier Olympic Park
|Gainesville
|GA
|Lake Lanier Olympic Park
|2026
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
|N/A
|Chapel Hill
|NC
|UNC Finley Golf Course
|2026
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Stanford University
|N/A
|Stanford
|CA
|Stanford Golf Course
|2026
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Florida State University
|N/A
|Tallahassee
|FL
|Seminole Legacy Golf Club
|2026
|NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
|Regionals
|Baylor University
|N/A
|Waco
|TX
|Ridgewood Country Club
|2026
|NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships
|Finals
|Palm Beach Atlantic University
|Palm Beach County Sports Commission
|Palm Beach Gardens
|FL
|PGA National Resort
|2026
|NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships
|Finals
|Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps Colleges
|N/A
|Palm Desert
|CA
|Desert Willow Golf Resort
|2026
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Finals
|Texas Woman's University
|Knight Eady
|Fort Worth
|TX
|Dickies Arena
|2026
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|Louisiana State University
|N/A
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2026
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|Oregon State University
|N/A
|Corvallis
|OR
|Gill Coliseum
|2026
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|University of Kentucky
|N/A
|Lexington
|KY
|Memorial Coliseum
|2026
|National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships
|Regionals
|Arizona State University
|N/A
|Tempe
|AZ
|Desert Financial Arena
|2026
|National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Pennsylvania State University
|N/A
|University Park
|PA
|Pegula Ice Arena
|2026
|NCAA Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Harvard University
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough
|MA
|Gillette Stadium
|2026
|NCAA Division II Women's Lacrosse Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Stonehill College
|N/A
|Easton
|MA
|W.B. Mason Stadium
|2026
|NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship
|Semifinal and Final Rounds
|Babson College
|N/A
|Babson Park
|MA
|MacDowell Field
|2026
|NCAA Division II Softball Championship
|Finals
|University of North Georgia and Lee University
|Chattanooga Sports
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Frost Stadium at Warner Park
|2026
|NCAA Division III Softball Championship
|Finals
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|City of Salem
|Salem
|VA
|James I. Moyer Sports Complex
|2026
|NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships
|Finals
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|N/A
|Atlanta
|GA
|McAuley Aquatic Center
|2026
|National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship
|Finals
|University of California, San Diego
|N/A
|La Jolla
|CA
|Canyonview Aquatic Center
|2026
|National Collegiate Men's and Women's Fencing Championships
|Finals
|University of Notre Dame
|N/A
|Notre Dame
|IN
|Castellan Family Fencing Center
|2026
|National Collegiate Men's and Women's Rifle Championships
|Finals
|The Ohio State University
|N/A
|Columbus
|OH
|St. John Arena
|2026
|National Collegiate Men's and Women's Skiing Championships
|Finals
|Montana State University-Bozeman
|N/A
|Bozeman
|MT
|Bridger Bowl and Crosscut Mountain Sports Center
2027
|CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|ROUND
|HOST MEMBER
|HOST LOCATION
|CITY
|STATE
|VENUE
|2027
|NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships
|Finals
|University of Oregon
|N/A
|Eugene
|OR
|Hayward Field
