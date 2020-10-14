NCAA announces host site selections from 2022-23 to 2025-26

For only the third time in its history, the NCAA undertook a site selection process where most of its championships were put out for bid at the same time.

The result: The Association made more than 450 selections of host sites for preliminary rounds and final sites of predetermined championships in Divisions I, II and III, with most to be held from 2022-23 through 2025-26.

The NCAA received more than 3,000 bid submissions from NCAA member schools, conferences, sports commissions and cities vying to host predetermined rounds for 86 of the NCAA’s 90 championships. The sites were selected by the respective NCAA sports committees and approved by the divisional competition oversight and championships committees.

Division I baseball, Division I softball and the championship game of the Football Championship Subdivision were omitted from the process due to existing contracts. In addition, Division III women’s ice hockey was not included, as predetermined sites are not selected.

“The response of our membership, host cities and local organizing committees to this process was tremendous,” said Joni Comstock, NCAA senior vice president of championships. “Thanks to their commitment, we are excited that our student-athletes will play in some of the top locations and venues in the United States.”

Forty-three states plus the District of Columbia were selected to host at least one NCAA championship event, with California garnering the most, with 34. Texas was second with 30, while North Carolina totaled 28, followed by Pennsylvania with 27 and Ohio with 25.

This was the first time the site selection process has been held since the NCAA changed its policy preventing states with legal wagering based on single-game betting from hosting its championships. Therefore, the state of Nevada will host a predetermined NCAA championship for the first time since 1991, when the Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of UNLV hosted a Division I Women’s Basketball Regional. The Silver State will host 11 events, including a 2023 Division I Men’s Basketball Regional and the 2026 Men’s Frozen Four.

“While the NCAA seeks federal legislation to better regulate sports wagering, particularly to safeguard college sports competitions, we are excited to bring our national championships to Las Vegas,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball. “The city has hosted numerous championships sponsored by our member conferences, and the experience of the teams and fans has been overwhelmingly positive. We anticipate that being the case for our championships as well.”

Another highlight of the site selection is the announcement of the 2025 and 2026 Division I Women’s Final Fours. Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, will serve as the site in 2025, while Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix will host in 2026. Tampa Bay will host the Women’s Final Four for a record fourth time, while Phoenix will host its first.

Tampa Bay has welcomed more fans in Women’s Final Four history than any other city, with a combined 123,039 fans attending in 2008, 2015 and 2019. In 2019, sellout crowds in Amalie Arena totaled 40,189 fans as the Baylor Lady Bears claimed the national championship. The University of South Florida and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission will serve as co-hosts, with games played April 4 and 6, 2025.

The state of Arizona will play host to the Women’s Final Four for the first time when Phoenix hosts in 2026. The event was last held in the Mountain and Pacific time zones in 2012 in Denver and 1999 in San Jose, California. Games at Talking Stick Resort Arena will be played over Easter weekend, with the national semifinals April 3 and the national championship decided April 5, 2026. Arizona State will serve as the host school.

“This bid cycle was significant for Division I women’s basketball, as we were able to identify two outstanding future host cities for the Women’s Final Four in 2025 and 2026 and named the eight regional host sites that will be part of our new two-site regional format that is in play beginning in 2023,” said Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball. “I am pleased that over the next six years we will play in several new markets, while providing enhanced hosting opportunities.”

Another notable highlight of the bid selection process has the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, with its 100-court facility, serving as the venue for all six tennis championships in 2023. It will mark the first time in NCAA history that men’s and women’s championships in all three divisions of the same sport are held at the same time in the same venue.

In addition, Division II will host a basketball festival in 2026 with both its men’s and women’s Elite Eights at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. In addition, Division II will continue to host its other National Championships Festivals, as the 2022 fall festival will be held in Seattle, with the 2024 spring festival in Orlando and the 2025 winter festival in Indianapolis.

In Division III, the Stagg Bowl, Division III’s football championship game, will be hosted in 2022 at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, for the first time in history. Then, in 2023, the Stagg Bowl will return to Salem Stadium in Salem, Virginia, for the first time since 2017, the last of 25 straight championship games played in that venue.

The NCAA sports committees made the nearly 450 selections of host sites based on criteria that included the ability to create an outstanding experience for student-athletes, along with adherence to NCAA sport-specific bid specifications.

Specifications can include, but are not limited to, providing optimal facilities; ease of travel to the location and ample lodging; and adherence to NCAA principles, which include providing an atmosphere that is safe and respects the dignity of all attendees.

Other highlights of the championship sites include:

The University of Dayton will continue to host the NCAA First Four through at least 2026, as it has served as the site for the start of the Division I men’s basketball tournament since 2001. University of Dayton Arena has hosted 125 men’s basketball tournament games, the most of any facility.

Kansas City, Missouri, has hosted more NCAA men’s basketball tournament games than any other city, with 134. That total will increase, as the T-Mobile Center will host a 2023 Division I men’s basketball regional.

The new Climate Pledge Arena in the Seattle Center in Seattle will be a 2023 regional site for Division I women’s basketball and a 2025 first- and second-round site for Division I men’s basketball.

Division I women’s basketball is undergoing a format change and identified eight host cities that will serve as hosts for the regional rounds from 2023 to 2026. Beginning in 2023, regional play will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each site.

The National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship will continue to be held at Gulf Beach Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama, in 2023 and 2024 before moving locations for the first time. In 2025 and 2026, the Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach, California, will be the championship location.

In 2025 and 2026, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will host the Divisions I, II and III Men’s Lacrosse Championships, in addition to the Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, on the same weekend. In 2017, Gillette Stadium was the site for all four championships, when the Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship set its all-time attendance record, which still stands.

The 2024 Division I Men’s Soccer Championship will be held in Sacramento, California, at the new Sacramento Republic FC Stadium. It will be the first time for Sacramento as a host, but the sixth different site in California to host the College Cup, joining Berkeley (1966, 1977), San Jose (1969), Palo Alto (1981), Carson (2004) and Santa Barbara (2010, 2018).

In 2025, the Division I Wrestling Championships are headed to Philadelphia for the second time. The previous time was in 2011, when the City of Brotherly Love became the first host site to surpass 100,000 for total attendance, setting a then-record of 104,260.

Here is the complete list:

Go to 2021 | Go to 2022 | Go to 2023 | Go to 2024 | Go to 2025 | Go to 2026 | Go to 2027 2021 CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND HOST MEMBER HOST LOCATION CITY STATE VENUE 2021 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Finals Saint Leo Tampa Bay Sports Commission Saint Leo FL The Abbey Course 2021 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Prairie View A&M University Arlington Sports Commission Arlington TX Bowling International Training & Research Center 2021 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Mercyhurst University Erie Sports Commission Erie PA Rolling Meadow Lanes 2021 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Tulane University Harahan LA Colonial Lanes 2021 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Olivet College Greater Lansing Sports Authority Lansing MI Royal Scot Golf & Bowl 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND HOST MEMBER HOST LOCATION CITY STATE VENUE 2022 NCAA Division II Fall National Championships Festival Finals Seattle Pacific University Seattle Sports Commission Seattle WA Chambers Bay, Starfire Sports, Interbay Stadium, Royal Brougham Pavilion 2022 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Finals Oklahoma State University N/A Stillwater OK OSU Cross Country Course 2022 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Adelphi University N/A Bethpage NY Bethpage State Park 2022 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Montana State University Billings N/A Billings MT Amend Park 2022 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Queens University of Charlotte N/A Charlotte NC McAlpine Creek Park 2022 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Metropolitan State University of Denver N/A Denver CO Washington Park 2022 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Missouri Southern State University N/A Joplin MO Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the campus of MSSU 2022 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals University of Wisconsin-Parkside N/A Kenosha WI Wayne E. Danehl National Cross Country Course 2022 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Florida Southern College Central Florida's Polk County Sports Marketing Lakeland FL Holloway Park 2022 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Finals Olivet College Greater Lansing Sports Authority Lansing MI Forest Akers 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship Finals Lone Star Conference McKinney ISD McKinney TX McKinney ISD Stadium 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship Finals Stevenson University U.S. Naval Academy Annapolis MD Navy-Marine Corps Stadium 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals ECAC Hockey Times Union Center - Albany Albany NY Times Union Center 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals Pennsylvania State University Spectra Allentown PA PPL Center 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals University of Denver Budweiser Events Center Loveland CO Budweiser Events Center 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals College of the Holy Cross N/A Worcester MA DCU Center 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Town of Cary Cary NC WakeMed Soccer Park 2022 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Soccer Championships Semifinal and Final Rounds Seattle Pacific University Seattle Sports Commission Seattle WA Interbay Stadium 2022 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Soccer Championships Semifinal and Final Rounds Old Dominion Athletic Conference City of Salem Salem VA Kerr Stadium 2022 National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Championship Finals University of California, Berkeley N/A Berkeley CA Spieker Aquatics Complex 2022 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Prairie View A&M University Arlington Sports Commission Arlington TX Bowling International Training & Research Center 2022 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Mercyhurst University Erie Sports Commission Erie PA Rolling Meadow Lanes 2022 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Olivet College Greater Lansing Sports Authority Lansing MI Royal Scot Golf & Bowl 2022 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Roberts Wesleyan College Rochester NY Sports Commission Rochester NY Bowl-A-Roll Lanes 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of Connecticut N/A Storrs CT University of Connecticut - Sherman Complex 2022 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Seattle Pacific University Seattle Sports Commission Seattle WA Starfire Sports 2022 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Washington and Lee University N/A Lexington VA Turf Field 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Town of Cary Cary NC WakeMed Soccer Park 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship Finals University of Nebraska, Lincoln Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority Omaha NE CHI Health Center Omaha 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Championship Finals Seattle Pacific University Seattle Sports Commission Seattle WA Royal Brougham Pavilion 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Championship Finals Saint Vincent College SportsPITTSBURGH Pittsburgh PA UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (formerly A.J. Palumbo Center) 2023 CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND HOST MEMBER HOST LOCATION CITY STATE VENUE 2023 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship Finals University of Mount Olive Town of Cary Cary NC USA Baseball National Training Complex 2023 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship Finals American Rivers Conference N/A Cedar Rapids IA Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Times Union Center Albany NY Times Union Center 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Southeastern Conference N/A Birmingham AL Legacy Arena 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds The Ohio State University N/A Columbus OH Nationwide Arena 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Mountain West Conference Pepsi Center Denver CO Pepsi Center 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Drake University Des Moines Area Sports Commission Des Moines IA Wells Fargo Arena 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Atlantic Coast Conference N/A Greensboro NC Greensboro Coliseum 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of Central Florida Greater Orlando Sports Commission Orlando FL Amway Center 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds California State University, Sacramento Sacramento Sports Commission Sacramento CA Golden 1 Center 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First Four University of Dayton N/A Dayton OH University of Dayton Arena 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals Big 12 Conference Kansas City Sports Commission Kansas City MO T-Mobile Center 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals University of Nevada, Las Vegas MGM Resorts International Las Vegas NV T-Mobile Arena 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals University of Louisville N/A Louisville KY KFC YUM! Center 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals Big East Conference/St. John's University N/A New York NY Madison Square Garden 2023 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Finals University of Virginia N/A Charlottesville VA Panorama Farms 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Finals Missouri Southern State University N/A Joplin MO Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the campus of MSSU 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals University of Southern Indiana Evansville Sports Corporation Evansville IN Angel Mounds 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Franklin Pierce University N/A Hopkinton NH Hopkinton Fairgrounds 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Missouri Southern State University N/A Joplin MO Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the campus of MSSU 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania N/A Lock Haven PA West Branch Cross Country Course 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Lubbock Christian University Visit Lubbock Lubbock TX LCU Cross Country Course 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Western Oregon University N/A Monmouth OR Ash Creek Preserve at Western Oregon University 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals University of Montevallo N/A Montevallo AL Montevallo Cross Country Course 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals University of North Georgia N/A Oakwood GA UNG Cross Country Course 2023 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Finals Dickinson College N/A Carlisle PA Big Spring High School 2023 NCAA Division II Football Championship Finals Lone Star Conference McKinney ISD McKinney TX McKinney ISD Stadium 2023 NCAA Division III Football Championship Finals Old Dominion Athletic Conference City of Salem Salem VA Salem Stadium 2023 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Golf Championships Finals Arizona State University N/A Scottsdale AZ Grayhawk Golf Club 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals Auburn University N/A Auburn AL Auburn University Club 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals Michigan State University Greater Lansing Sports Authority Bath MI Eagle Eye Golf Club 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals University of Nevada, Las Vegas Las Vegas Events Las Vegas NV Bear's Best Las Vegas 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals San Jose State University San Jose Sports Authority Morgan Hill CA The Institute Golf Club 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals University of Oklahoma N/A Norman OK Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals Clemson University N/A Salem SC The Cliffs at Keowee Falls 2023 NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships Finals Mountain East Conference N/A Warren OH Avalon Lakes Country Club 2023 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships Finals Transylvania University N/A Nicholasville KY Keene Trace Golf Club 2023 National Collegiate Men's Gymnastics Championships Finals Pennsylvania State University N/A University Park PA Rec Hall 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Finals University of Wisconsin-Madison Tampa Bay Sports Commission Tampa FL Amalie Arena 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals Pennsylvania State University Spectra Allentown PA PPL Center 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals Yale University N/A Bridgeport CT Webster Bank Arena 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals University of North Dakota N/A Fargo ND Scheels Arena 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals University of New Hampshire N/A Manchester NH SNHU Arena 2023 NCAA Divisions I, II and III Men's Lacrosse Championships Finals Drexel University N/A Philadelphia PA Lincoln Financial Field 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinals University at Albany N/A Albany NY Tom & Mary Casey Stadium 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinals U.S. Naval Academy N/A Annapolis MD Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of Louisville N/A Louisville KY Lynn Family Stadium 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Soccer Championships Semifinal and Final Rounds Lee University Chattanooga Sports East Ridge TN CHI Memorial Stadium (New 2022) 2023 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Soccer Championships Semifinal and Final Rounds Old Dominion Athletic Conference City of Salem Salem VA Kerr Stadium 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals University of Minnesota, Twin Cities Minnesota Sports and Events Minneapolis MN Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals University of Indianapolis Indiana Sports Corp Indianapolis IN IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI 2023 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals Old Dominion Athletic Conference Greensboro Aquatic Center Greensboro NC Greensboro Aquatic Center 2023 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Tennis Championships Finals University of Central Florida Greater Orlando Sports Commission Orlando FL USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Championships Finals Rollins College Greater Orlando Sports Commission Orlando FL USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) 2023 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Tennis Championships Finals Oglethorpe University Greater Orlando Sports Commission Orlando FL USTA National Campus (Collegiate Center) 2023 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Finals University of New Mexico N/A Albuquerque NM Albuquerque Convention Center 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Finals Norfolk State University Visit Virginia Beach Virginia Beach VA Virginia Beach Sports Center 2023 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Finals Birmingham-Southern College City of Birmingham Birmingham AL Birmingham CrossPlex 2023 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals University of Texas at Austin N/A Austin TX Mike A. Myers Stadium 2023 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Regionals University of North Florida N/A Jacksonville FL Hodges Stadium 2023 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Regionals California State University, Sacramento Sacramento Sports Commission Sacramento CA Hornet Stadium 2023 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals Colorado State University-Pueblo N/A Pueblo CO Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl 2023 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals St. John Fisher College Rochester NY Sports Commission Rochester NY Polisseni Track and Field Complex 2023 NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championship Finals Stevenson University N/A Owings Mills MD Owings Mills Gymnasium 2023 National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds George Mason University N/A Fairfax VA EagleBank Arena 2023 National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Championship Finals University of Southern California N/A Los Angeles CA Uytengsu Aquatics Center 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Finals Oklahoma State University Tulsa Sports Commission Tulsa OK BOK Center 2023 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships Finals Upper Iowa University N/A Cedar Rapids IA U.S. Cellular Center 2023 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships Finals Ferrum College N/A Roanoke VA Berglund Center (Roanoke Civic Center) 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship Regionals Southern Conference and Furman University N/A Greenville SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship Regionals Seattle University Seattle Sports Commission Seattle WA Climate Pledge Arena 2023 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship Elite Eight Missouri Western State University N/A St. Joseph MO St. Joseph Civic Arena 2023 NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championship Semifinal Trinity College (Connecticut) N/A Hartford CT Oosting Gymnasium 2023 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship Finals University of Alabama at Birmingham Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission Gulf Shores AL Gulf Shores Public Beach 2023 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Finals University of Nevada, Las Vegas Las Vegas Events Las Vegas NV South Point Hotel 2023 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Prairie View A&M University Arlington Sports Commission Arlington TX Bowling International Training & Research Center 2023 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Olivet College Greater Lansing Sports Authority Lansing MI Royal Scot Golf & Bowl 2023 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Duquesne University SportsPITTSBURGH Pittsburgh PA AMF Mt. Lebanon Lanes 2023 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Roberts Wesleyan College Rochester NY Sports Commission Rochester NY Bowl-A-Roll Lanes 2023 NCAA Divisions I, II and III Women's Rowing Championships Finals Temple University Camden County Boathouse Pennsauken NJ Camden County Boathouse 2023 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill N/A Chapel Hill NC Karen Shelton Stadium 2023 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Saint Anselm College N/A Manchester NH Grappone Stadium 2023 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Christopher Newport University N/A Newport News VA Jennings Family Stadium 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals University of Georgia N/A Athens GA University of Georgia Golf Course 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals Washington State University N/A Pullman WA Palouse Ridge Golf Club at Washington State University 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals North Carolina State University N/A Raleigh NC Lonnie Poole Golf Course at NC State 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals Indiana University, Bloomington Indiana Sports Corp Westfield IN The Club at Chatham Hills 2023 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships Finals University of Missouri-St. Louis N/A Eureka MO Fox Run Golf Club 2023 NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships Finals Oglethorpe University Greater Orlando Sports Commission Howey-in-the-Hills FL Mission Inn Resort and Club 2023 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Finals Texas Woman's University Knight Eady Fort Worth TX Dickies Arena 2023 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals University of Denver N/A Denver CO Magness Arena 2023 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals University of California, Los Angeles N/A Los Angeles CA Pauley Pavilion 2023 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals University of Oklahoma N/A Norman OK Lloyd Noble Center 2023 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals University of Pittsburgh SportsPITTSBURGH Pittsburgh PA Petersen Events Center 2023 National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of Minnesota Duluth N/A Duluth MN Amsoil Arena 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Town of Cary Cary NC WakeMed Soccer Park 2023 NCAA Division II Women's Lacrosse Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of Indianapolis Indiana Sports Corp Indianapolis IN University of Indianapolis - Key Stadium 2023 NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Old Dominion Athletic Conference City of Salem Salem VA Kerr Stadium 2023 NCAA Division II Softball Championship Finals University of North Georgia and Lee University Chattanooga Sports Chattanooga TN Frost Stadium at Warner Park 2023 NCAA Division III Softball Championship Finals East Texas Baptist University N/A Marshall TX Taylor Field 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Town of Cary Cary NC WakeMed Soccer Park 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals University of Tennessee, Knoxville N/A Knoxville TN Allan Jones Aquatic Center 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship Finals University of South Florida Tampa Bay Sports Commission Tampa FL Amalie Arena 2023 NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Championship Finals Clarion University of Pennsylvania SportsPITTSBURGH Moon Township PA UPMC Events Center 2023 NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Championship Finals Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps Colleges N/A Claremont CA Roberts Pavilion 2023 National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship Finals University of the Pacific Visit Stockton Stockton CA Chris Kjeldsen Pool at the Pacific Aquatics Center 2023 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Fencing Championships Finals Duke University N/A Durham NC Cameron Indoor Stadium 2023 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Rifle Championships Finals University of Akron N/A Akron OH James A. Rhodes Arena 2023 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Skiing Championships Finals St. Lawrence University N/A Lake Placid NY Whiteface Mountain and Mt. Van Hoevenberg 2024 CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND HOST MEMBER HOST LOCATION CITY STATE VENUE 2024 NCAA Division II Spring National Championships Festival Finals Rollins College Greater Orlando Sports Commission Orlando FL Orange County National Golf Club, Sanlando Park, Showalter Stadium, Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park 2024 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship Finals University of Mount Olive Town of Cary Cary NC USA Baseball National Training Complex 2024 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship Finals North Coast Athletic Conference Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Eastlake OH Classic Park 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Atlantic 10 Conference N/A Brooklyn NY Barclays Center 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds The University of North Carolina at Charlotte N/A Charlotte NC Spectrum Center 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis/Horizon League Indiana Sports Corp Indianapolis IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of Memphis N/A Memphis TN FedExForum 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Creighton University N/A Omaha NE CHI Health Center Omaha 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Duquesne University SportsPITTSBURGH Pittsburgh PA PPG Paints Arena 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of Utah N/A Salt Lake City UT Vivint Smart Home Arena 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of Idaho Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Spokane WA Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First Four University of Dayton N/A Dayton OH University of Dayton Arena 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals Boston College N/A Boston MA TD Garden 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals Big 12 Conference Dallas Sports Commission Dallas TX American Airlines Center 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals University of Detroit Mercy/Oakland University Detroit Sports Commission Detroit MI Little Caesars Arena 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals Pepperdine University N/A Los Angeles CA STAPLES Center 2024 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship Elite Eight University of Southern Indiana Evansville Sports Corporation Evansville IN Ford Center 2024 NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Manchester University Visit Fort Wayne Fort Wayne IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum 2024 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Finals University of Wisconsin-Madison N/A Madison WI Thomas Zimmer Championship Course 2024 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Finals California Collegiate Athletic Association Sacramento Sports Commission Sacramento CA Haggin Oaks Golf Complex 2024 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Montana State University Billings N/A Billings MT Amend Park 2024 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Metropolitan State University of Denver N/A Denver CO Washington Park 2024 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals University of Alabama in Huntsville N/A Huntsville AL John Hunt Park 2024 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Missouri Southern State University N/A Joplin MO Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the campus of MSSU 2024 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Roberts Wesleyan College Rochester NY Sports Commission Rochester NY Matt St. James Cross Country Trails 2024 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Lewis University N/A Romeoville IL Lewis University Cross Country Course 2024 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Converse College Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau Spartanburg SC Roger Milliken Center 2024 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Finals Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology N/A Terre Haute IN LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course at the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center 2024 NCAA Division II Football Championship Finals Lone Star Conference McKinney ISD McKinney TX McKinney ISD Stadium 2024 NCAA Division III Football Championship Finals University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Harris County - Houston Sports Authority Humble TX Turner Stadium 2024 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Golf Championships Finals University of Texas at Austin Omni Hotels & Resorts Carlsbad CA Omni La Costa Resort & Spa 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals University of Texas at Austin N/A Austin TX The University of Texas Golf Club 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals Louisiana State University N/A Baton Rouge LA University Club 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill N/A Chapel Hill NC UNC Finley Golf Course 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals University of San Diego N/A Rancho Santa Fe CA The Farms Golf Club 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals Stanford University N/A Stanford CA Stanford Golf Course 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals Purdue University N/A West Lafayette IN Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex 2024 NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships Rollins College Greater Orlando Sports Commission Orlando FL Orange County National Golf Club 2024 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships Finals University of Nevada, Las Vegas Las Vegas Events Boulder City NV Boulder Creek Golf Club and The Legacy Golf Club 2024 National Collegiate Men's Gymnastics Championships Finals The Ohio State University N/A Columbus OH Covelli Center 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Finals University of Minnesota, Twin Cities N/A St. Paul MN Xcel Energy Center 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Regional Regionals Lindenwood University St. Louis Sports Commission Maryland Heights MO Centene Community Ice Center 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals Brown University N/A Providence RI Dunkin' Donuts Center 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals University of Nebraska Omaha Sioux Falls Sports Authority Sioux Falls SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals University of Massachusetts, Amherst Western MA Sports Commission Springfield MA MassMutual Center 2024 NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Trinity College (Connecticut) N/A Hartford CT Koeppel Community Center 2024 NCAA Divisions I, II and III Men's Lacrosse Championships Finals Drexel University N/A Philadelphia PA Lincoln Financial Field 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinals Hofstra University N/A Hempstead NY James M. Shuart Stadium 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinals Towson University Maryland Sports Towson MD Unitas Stadium 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds California State University, Sacramento Sacramento Sports Commission Sacramento CA Sacramento Republic FC Stadium 2024 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Soccer Championships Semifinal and Final Rounds Lee University Chattanooga Sports East Ridge TN CHI Memorial Stadium (New 2022) 2024 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Soccer Championships Semifinal and Final Rounds University of Nevada, Las Vegas Las Vegas Events Las Vegas NV Peter Johann Memorial Field 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis Indiana Sports Corp Indianapolis IN IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI 2024 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals Lake Erie College Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Geneva OH SPIRE Institute - Aquatics Center 2024 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals Old Dominion Athletic Conference Greensboro Aquatic Center Greensboro NC Greensboro Aquatic Center 2024 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Tennis Championships Finals Oklahoma State University N/A Stillwater OK Greenwood Tennis Center 2024 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Championships Rollins College Greater Orlando Sports Commission Orlando FL Sanlando Park 2024 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Tennis Championships Finals Washington University in St. Louis N/A St. Louis MO Dwight Davis Memorial Tennis Center 2024 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Finals Texas A&M University, College Station N/A College Station TX Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium 2024 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Finals Pittsburg State University Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau Pittsburg KS Robert W. Plaster Center 2024 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Finals Norfolk State University Visit Virginia Beach Virginia Beach VA Virginia Beach Sports Center 2024 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals University of Oregon N/A Eugene OR Hayward Field 2024 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Regionals University of Arkansas, Fayetteville N/A Fayetteville AR University of Arkansas - John McDonnell Field 2024 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Regionals University of Kentucky N/A Lexington KY UK Track & Field Complex 2024 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals Emporia State University N/A Emporia KS Welch Stadium 2024 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals Coastal Carolina University Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance Myrtle Beach SC Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium 2024 NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championship Finals Loras College N/A Dubuque IA Athletic Wellness Center 2024 National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Long Beach State University N/A Long Beach CA Walter Pyramid 2024 National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Championship Finals University of California, San Diego N/A La Jolla CA Canyonview Aquatic Center 2024 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Finals University of Missouri, Columbia Kansas City Sports Commission Kansas City MO T-Mobile Center 2024 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships Finals Newman University Visit Wichita Park City KS Hartman Arena 2024 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships Finals University of Wisconsin-La Crosse N/A La Crosse WI La Crosse Center 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship Regionals Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Times Union Center Albany NY Times Union Center 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship Regionals Oregon State University Rose Quarter/Moda Center Portland OR Moda Center 2024 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship Elite Eight Missouri Western State University N/A St. Joseph MO St. Joseph Civic Arena 2024 NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Capital University Greater Columbus Sports Commission Columbus OH Capital Center Performance Arena 2024 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship Finals University of Alabama at Birmingham Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission Gulf Shores AL Gulf Shores Public Beach 2024 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Finals University of Detroit Mercy Detroit Sports Commission Allen Park MI Thunderbowl Lanes 2024 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Prairie View A&M University Arlington Sports Commission Arlington TX Bowling International Training & Research Center 2024 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Olivet College Greater Lansing Sports Authority Lansing MI Royal Scot Golf & Bowl 2024 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Duquesne University SportsPITTSBURGH Pittsburgh PA AMF Mt. Lebanon Lanes 2024 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Roberts Wesleyan College Rochester NY Sports Commission Rochester NY Bowl-A-Roll Lanes 2024 NCAA Divisions I, II and III Women's Rowing Championships Finals Marietta College Cincinnati USA Sports Commission Bethel OH East Fork/Harsha Lake 2024 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of Michigan N/A Ann Arbor MI Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Field 2024 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Limestone University Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau Gaffney SC Saints Field 2024 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Rowan University N/A Glassboro NJ Richard Wackar Stadium 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals Auburn University N/A Auburn AL Auburn University Club 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals Wake Forest University N/A Bermuda Run NC Bermuda Run Country Club - East Course 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals Texas A&M University, College Station N/A Bryan TX Traditions Club 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals University of Nevada, Las Vegas Las Vegas Events Las Vegas NV Spanish Trail Country Club 2024 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships Rollins College Greater Orlando Sports Commission Orlando FL Orange County National Golf Club 2024 NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships Finals Transylvania University N/A Nicholasville KY Keene Trace 2024 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Finals Texas Woman's University Knight Eady Fort Worth TX Dickies Arena 2024 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals University of Michigan N/A Ann Arbor MI Crisler Center 2024 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals University of California, Berkeley N/A Berkeley CA Haas Pavilion 2024 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals University of Arkansas, Fayetteville N/A Fayetteville AR Barnhill Arena 2024 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals University of Florida N/A Gainesville FL Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 2024 National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of New Hampshire N/A Durham NH Whittemore Center Arena 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Town of Cary Cary NC WakeMed Soccer Park 2024 NCAA Division II Women's Lacrosse Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Rollins College Greater Orlando Sports Commission Orlando FL Showalter Stadium 2024 NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Old Dominion Athletic Conference City of Salem Salem VA Kerr Stadium 2024 NCAA Division II Softball Championship Finals Rollins College Greater Orlando Sports Commission Orlando FL Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park 2024 NCAA Division III Softball Championship Finals Old Dominion Athletic Conference City of Salem Salem VA James I. Moyer Sports Complex 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Town of Cary Cary NC WakeMed Soccer Park 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals University of Georgia N/A Athens GA Ramsey Center 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship Finals University of Louisville N/A Louisville KY KFC YUM! Center 2024 NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Championship Finals Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Sioux Falls Sports Authority Sioux Falls SD Sanford Pentagon 2024 NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Championship Finals Old Dominion Athletic Conference City of Salem Salem VA Cregger Center 2024 National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship Finals University of California, Berkeley N/A Berkeley CA Spieker Aquatics Complex 2024 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Fencing Championships Finals The Ohio State University N/A Columbus OH French Field House 2024 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Rifle Championships Finals University of Kentucky N/A Lexington KY Memorial Coliseum 2024 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Skiing Championships Finals University of Colorado, Boulder N/A Steamboat Springs CO Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill 2025 CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND HOST MEMBER HOST LOCATION CITY STATE VENUE 2025 NCAA Division II Winter National Championships Festival Finals University of Indianapolis Indiana Sports Corp Indianapolis IN Indiana Farmers Coliseum, IU Natatorium, Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds 2025 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship Finals University of Mount Olive Town of Cary Cary NC USA Baseball National Training Complex 2025 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship Finals North Coast Athletic Conference Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Eastlake OH Classic Park 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Mid-American Conference Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Cleveland OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Mountain West Conference Pepsi Center Denver CO Pepsi Center 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Marquette University Visit Milwaukee Milwaukee WI Fiserv Forum 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Providence College N/A Providence RI Dunkin' Donuts Center 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds North Carolina State University N/A Raleigh NC PNC Arena 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of Kentucky N/A Lexington KY Rupp Arena 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of Washington N/A Seattle WA Climate Pledge Arena 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Wichita State University N/A Wichita KS Intrust Bank Arena 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First Four University of Dayton N/A Dayton OH University of Dayton Arena 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals Georgia Institute of Technology Atlanta Sports Council Atlanta GA State Farm Arena 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis/Horizon League Indiana Sports Corp Indianapolis IN Lucas Oil Stadium 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals Seton Hall University Prudential Center Newark NJ Prudential Center 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals Pac-12 Conference Chase Center San Francisco CA Chase Center 2025 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship Elite Eight University of Southern Indiana Evansville Sports Corporation Evansville IN Ford Center 2025 NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Manchester University Visit Fort Wayne Fort Wayne IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum 2025 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Finals University of Missouri, Columbia Columbia CVB/Sports Commission Columbia MO Gans Creek Cross Country Course 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Finals University of Wisconsin-Parkside N/A Kenosha WI Wayne E. Danehl National Cross Country Course 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals West Texas A&M University N/A Canyon TX The Range Cross Country Course 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Queens University of Charlotte N/A Charlotte NC McAlpine Creek Park 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Franklin Pierce University N/A Hopkinton NH Hopkinton Fairgrounds 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Missouri Southern State University N/A Joplin MO Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course on the campus of MSSU 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals University of Wisconsin-Parkside N/A Kenosha WI Wayne E. Danehl National Cross Country Course 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Florida Southern College Central Florida's Polk County Sports Marketing Lakeland FL Holloway Park 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania N/A Lock Haven PA West Branch Cross Country Course 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Regionals Western Oregon University N/A Monmouth OR Ash Creek Preserve at Western Oregon University 2025 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships Finals Converse College Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau Spartanburg SC Roger Milliken Center 2025 NCAA Division II Football Championship Finals Lone Star Conference McKinney ISD McKinney TX McKinney ISD Stadium 2025 NCAA Division III Football Championship Finals Ohio Athletic Conference Canton Stark CVB Canton OH Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium 2025 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Golf Championships Finals University of Texas at Austin Omni Hotels & Resorts Carlsbad CA Omni La Costa Resort & Spa 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals Liberty University N/A Amherst VA Poplar Grove Golf Course 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals University of Washington N/A Bremerton WA Gold Mountain Golf Club 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals University of Arkansas, Fayetteville N/A Fayetteville AR The Blessings Golf Club 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals University of Nevada, Reno Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority Reno NV Montreux Golf and Country Club 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship Regionals Oklahoma State University N/A Stillwater OK Karsten Creek Golf Club 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship Regionals Florida State University N/A Tallahassee FL Seminole Legacy Golf Club 2025 NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships Finals Palm Beach Atlantic University Palm Beach County Sports Commission Palm Beach Gardens FL PGA National Resort 2025 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships Finals St. John Fisher College Rochester NY Sports Commission Penfield NY Midvale Country Club and Irondequoit Country Club 2025 National Collegiate Men's Gymnastics Championships Finals University of Michigan N/A Ann Arbor MI Crisler Center 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Finals University of Vermont St. Louis Sports Commission St. Louis MO Enterprise Center 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals Pennsylvania State University Spectra Allentown PA PPL Center 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals University of North Dakota N/A Fargo ND Scheels Arena 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals University of New Hampshire N/A Manchester NH SNHU Arena 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals Bowling Green State University SMG - Huntington Center Toledo OH Huntington Center 2025 NCAA Divisions I, II and III Men's Lacrosse Championships Finals Harvard University Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA Gillette Stadium 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinals U.S. Naval Academy N/A Annapolis MD Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinals Brown University N/A Providence RI Brown Stadium 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Town of Cary Cary NC WakeMed Soccer Park 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Soccer Championships Semifinal and Final Rounds Wingate University N/A Matthews NC Sportsplex at Matthews 2025 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Soccer Championships Semifinal and Final Rounds Old Dominion Athletic Conference City of Salem Salem VA Kerr Stadium 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals Washington State University N/A Federal Way WA Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships University of Indianapolis Indiana Sports Corp Indianapolis IN IU Natatorium 2025 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals Old Dominion Athletic Conference Greensboro Aquatic Center Greensboro NC Greensboro Aquatic Center 2025 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Tennis Championships Finals Baylor University N/A Waco TX Hurd Tennis Center 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Championships Finals Rollins College Greater Orlando Sports Commission Altamonte Springs FL Sanlando Park 2025 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Tennis Championships Finals Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps Colleges N/A Claremont CA Biszantz Family Tennis Center 2025 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Finals Norfolk State University Visit Virginia Beach Virginia Beach VA Virginia Beach Sports Center 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships University of Indianapolis Indiana Sports Corp Indianapolis IN Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds 2025 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Finals Nazareth College Rochester NY Sports Commission Rochester NY Golisano Training Center 2025 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals University of Oregon N/A Eugene OR Hayward Field 2025 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Regionals Texas A&M University, College Station N/A College Station TX E.B. Cushing Stadium 2025 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Regionals University of North Florida N/A Jacksonville FL Hodges Stadium 2025 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals Colorado State University-Pueblo N/A Pueblo CO Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl 2025 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals North Coast Athletic Conference Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Geneva OH SPIRE Institute - Outdoor Track & Field 2025 NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championship Finals Old Dominion Athletic Conference City of Salem Salem VA Cregger Center 2025 National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds The Ohio State University N/A Columbus OH Covelli Center 2025 National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Championship Finals Stanford University N/A Stanford CA Avery Aquatic Center 2025 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Finals University of Pennsylvania PHL Sports Philadelphia PA Wells Fargo Center 2025 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships University of Indianapolis Indiana Sports Corp Indianapolis IN Indiana Farmers Coliseum 2025 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships Finals Johnson & Wales University (Providence) N/A Providence RI Dunkin' Donuts Center 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship Finals University of South Florida Tampa Bay Sports Commission Tampa Bay FL Amalie Arena 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship Regionals Southeastern Conference N/A Birmingham AL Legacy Arena 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship Regionals University of Idaho Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Spokane WA Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena 2025 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship Elite Eight Clarion University of Pennsylvania SportsPITTSBURGH Pittsburgh PA UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 2025 NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Old Dominion Athletic Conference City of Salem Salem VA Cregger Center 2025 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship Finals Long Beach State University Visit Anaheim Huntington Beach CA Huntington Beach Pier 2025 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Finals University of Nevada, Reno United States Bowling Congress Reno NV National Bowling Stadium 2025 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Prairie View A&M University Arlington Sports Commission Arlington TX Bowling International Training & Research Center 2025 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Olivet College Greater Lansing Sports Authority Lansing MI Royal Scot Golf & Bowl 2025 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Duquesne University SportsPITTSBURGH Pittsburgh PA AMF Mt. Lebanon Lanes 2025 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Roberts Wesleyan College Rochester NY Sports Commission Rochester NY Bowl-A-Roll Lanes 2025 NCAA Divisions I, II and III Women's Rowing Championships Finals Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference N/A West Windsor NJ Lake Mercer 2025 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Duke University N/A Durham NC Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium 2025 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania N/A Bloomsburg PA Steph Pettit Stadium 2025 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Trinity College (Connecticut) N/A Hartford CT Robin L. Sheppard Field 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals The Ohio State University N/A Columbus OH OSU Golf Club - Scarlet Course 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals Arizona State University N/A Gold Canyon AZ Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals University of Kentucky N/A Lexington KY University Club of Kentucky 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals University of Oklahoma N/A Norman OK Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club 2025 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships Finals University of Nevada, Las Vegas Las Vegas Events Boulder City NV Boulder Creek Golf Club 2025 NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships Finals University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Harris County - Houston Sports Authority Houston TX Bay Oaks Country Club 2025 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Finals Texas Woman's University Knight Eady Fort Worth TX Dickies Arena 2025 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals University of Utah N/A Salt Lake City UT Jon M. Huntsman Center 2025 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals University of Washington N/A Seattle WA Alaska Airlines Arena 2025 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals University of Alabama N/A Tuscaloosa AL Coleman Coliseum 2025 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals Pennsylvania State University N/A University Park PA Rec Hall 2025 National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of Minnesota, Twin Cities N/A Minneapolis MN Ridder Arena 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Harvard University Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA Gillette Stadium 2025 NCAA Division II Women's Lacrosse Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Stonehill College N/A Easton MA W.B. Mason Stadium 2025 NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Babson College N/A Babson Park MA MacDowell Field 2025 NCAA Division II Softball Championship Finals University of North Georgia and Lee University Chattanooga Sports Chattanooga TN Frost Stadium at Warner Park 2025 NCAA Division III Softball Championship Finals Illinois Wesleyan University N/A Bloomington IL IWU Softball Field 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds California State University, Sacramento Sacramento Sports Commission Sacramento CA Sacramento Republic FC Stadium 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals Washington State University N/A Federal Way WA Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship Finals University of Kansas Kansas City Sports Commission Kansas City MO T-Mobile Center 2025 NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Championship Finals Nova Southeastern University Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau Fort Lauderdale FL Rick Case Arena 2025 NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball Championship Finals Illinois Wesleyan University N/A Bloomington IL Shirk Center Arena 2025 National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship Finals Indiana University, Bloomington Indiana Sports Corp Indianapolis IN IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI 2025 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Fencing Championships Finals Pennsylvania State University N/A University Park PA Multi-Sport Facility 2025 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Rifle Championships Finals West Virginia University N/A Morgantown WV WVU Coliseum 2025 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Skiing Championships Finals Dartmouth College N/A Hanover NH Dartmouth Skiway and Dartmouth Cross Country Ski Center 2026 CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND HOST MEMBER HOST LOCATION CITY STATE VENUE 2026 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship Finals University of Mount Olive Town of Cary Cary NC USA Baseball National Training Complex 2026 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship Finals North Coast Athletic Conference Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Eastlake OH Classic Park 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Pegula Sports and Entertainment Buffalo NY KeyBank Center 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Furman University Southern Conference Greenville SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds University of South Florida Tampa Bay Sports Commission Tampa FL Amalie Arena 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Big 12 Conference Greater OKC Sports Authority Oklahoma City OK Chesapeake Energy Arena 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Saint Joseph's University PHL Sports Philadelphia PA Wells Fargo Center 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Oregon State University Rose Quarter/Moda Center Portland OR Moda Center 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds San Diego State University N/A San Diego CA Viejas Arena 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds Missouri Valley Conference St. Louis Sports Commission St. Louis MO Enterprise Center 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship First Four University of Dayton N/A Dayton OH University of Dayton Arena 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals Northwestern University United Center Chicago IL United Center 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals University of Houston Harris County - Houston Sports Authority Houston TX Toyota Center 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals San Jose State University San Jose Sports Authority San Jose CA SAP Center 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Regionals Georgetown University N/A Washington DC Capital One Arena 2026 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Basketball Championships Basketball Festival Clarion University of Pennsylvania SportsPITTSBURGH Pittsburgh PA UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 2026 NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Manchester University Visit Fort Wayne Fort Wayne IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum 2026 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Golf Championships Finals University of Texas at Austin Omni Hotels & Resorts Carlsbad CA Omni La Costa Resort & Spa 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship Regionals University of Georgia N/A Athens GA University of Georgia Golf Course 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals Wake Forest University N/A Bermuda Run NC Bermuda Run Country Club 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals Texas A&M University, College Station N/A Bryan TX Traditions Club 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals The Ohio State University N/A Columbus OH OSU Golf Club 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals Oregon State University N/A Corvallis OR Trysting Tree Golf Club 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships Regionals Arizona State University N/A Maricopa AZ Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club 2026 NCAA Division II Men's Golf Championships Finals University of Nevada, Las Vegas Las Vegas Events Boulder City NV Boulder Creek Golf Club 2026 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships Finals Oglethorpe University Greater Orlando Sports Commission Howey-in-the-Hills FL Mission Inn Resort & Club 2026 National Collegiate Men's Gymnastics Championships Finals University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign N/A Champaign IL State Farm Center 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Finals University of North Dakota Las Vegas Events Las Vegas NV T-Mobile Arena 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals Union College (New York) Times Union Center - Albany Albany NY Times Union Center 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals University of Denver Budweiser Events Center Loveland CO Budweiser Events Center 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals University of Nebraska Omaha Sioux Falls Sports Authority Sioux Falls SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship Regionals College of the Holy Cross N/A Worcester MA DCU Center 2026 NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Utica College N/A Utica NY Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium 2026 NCAA Divisions I, II and III Men's Lacrosse Championships Finals Harvard University Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA Gillette Stadium 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinals Hofstra University N/A Hempstead NY James M. Shuart Stadium 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship Quarterfinals University of Delaware N/A Newark DE Delaware Stadium 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals Georgia Institute of Technology N/A Atlanta GA McAuley Aquatic Center 2026 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals University of Southern Indiana Evansville Sports Corporation Evansville IN Deaconess Aquatic Center 2026 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals Franklin College Indiana Sports Corp Indianapolis IN IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI 2026 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Tennis Championships Finals University of Georgia N/A Athens GA Dan Magill Tennis Complex 2026 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Tennis Championships Finals Pacific West Conference City of Surprise Surprise AZ Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex 2026 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Tennis Championships Finals University of the South Chattanooga Sports Chattanooga TN Champions Club Tennis Complex 2026 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Finals University of Arkansas, Fayetteville N/A Fayetteville AR Randal Tyson Track Center 2026 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Finals Norfolk State University Visit Virginia Beach Virginia Beach VA Virginia Beach Sports Center 2026 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field Championships Finals Birmingham-Southern College City of Birmingham Birmingham AL Birmingham CrossPlex 2026 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals University of Oregon N/A Eugene OR Hayward Field 2026 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Regionals University of Kentucky N/A Lexington KY UK Outdoor Track and Field Facility 2026 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Regionals California State University, Sacramento Sacramento Sports Commission Sacramento CA Hornet Stadium 2026 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals Emporia State University N/A Emporia KS Welch Stadium 2026 NCAA Division III Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals University of Wisconsin-La Crosse N/A La Crosse WI Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex 2026 NCAA Division III Men's Volleyball Championship Finals Springfield College N/A Springfield MA Blake Arena 2026 National Collegiate Men's Volleyball Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds University of California, Los Angeles N/A Los Angeles CA Pauley Pavilion 2026 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Finals Mid-American Conference Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Cleveland OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 2026 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships Finals Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Sioux Falls Sports Authority Sioux Falls SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center 2026 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships Finals American Rivers Conference N/A Cedar Rapids IA U.S. Cellular Center 2026 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship Finals Arizona State University N/A Phoenix AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena 2026 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship Regionals Texas Christian University Visit Forth Worth Fort Worth TX Dickies Arena 2026 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship Regionals California State University, Sacramento Sacramento Sports Commission Sacramento CA Golden 1 Center 2026 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship Elite Eight Clarion University of Pennsylvania SportsPITTSBURGH Pittsburgh PA UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 2026 NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Old Dominion Athletic Conference City of Salem Salem VA Cregger Center 2026 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship Finals Long Beach State University Visit Anaheim Huntington Beach CA Huntington Beach Pier 2026 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Finals Mid-American Conference Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Wickliffe OH RollHouse Wickliffe 2026 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Prairie View A&M University Arlington Sports Commission Arlington TX Bowling International Training & Research Center 2026 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Olivet College Greater Lansing Sports Authority Lansing MI Royal Scot Golf & Bowl 2026 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Duquesne University SportsPITTSBURGH Pittsburgh PA AMF Mt. Lebanon Lanes 2026 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Championship Regionals Roberts Wesleyan College Rochester NY Sports Commission Rochester NY Bowl-A-Roll Lanes 2026 NCAA Divisions I, II and III Women's Rowing Championships Finals University of North Georgia Lake Lanier Olympic Park Gainesville GA Lake Lanier Olympic Park 2026 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill N/A Chapel Hill NC UNC Finley Golf Course 2026 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals Stanford University N/A Stanford CA Stanford Golf Course 2026 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals Florida State University N/A Tallahassee FL Seminole Legacy Golf Club 2026 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships Regionals Baylor University N/A Waco TX Ridgewood Country Club 2026 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships Finals Palm Beach Atlantic University Palm Beach County Sports Commission Palm Beach Gardens FL PGA National Resort 2026 NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championships Finals Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps Colleges N/A Palm Desert CA Desert Willow Golf Resort 2026 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Finals Texas Woman's University Knight Eady Fort Worth TX Dickies Arena 2026 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals Louisiana State University N/A Baton Rouge LA Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2026 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals Oregon State University N/A Corvallis OR Gill Coliseum 2026 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals University of Kentucky N/A Lexington KY Memorial Coliseum 2026 National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships Regionals Arizona State University N/A Tempe AZ Desert Financial Arena 2026 National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Pennsylvania State University N/A University Park PA Pegula Ice Arena 2026 NCAA Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Harvard University Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA Gillette Stadium 2026 NCAA Division II Women's Lacrosse Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Stonehill College N/A Easton MA W.B. Mason Stadium 2026 NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship Semifinal and Final Rounds Babson College N/A Babson Park MA MacDowell Field 2026 NCAA Division II Softball Championship Finals University of North Georgia and Lee University Chattanooga Sports Chattanooga TN Frost Stadium at Warner Park 2026 NCAA Division III Softball Championship Finals Old Dominion Athletic Conference City of Salem Salem VA James I. Moyer Sports Complex 2026 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Finals Georgia Institute of Technology N/A Atlanta GA McAuley Aquatic Center 2026 National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship Finals University of California, San Diego N/A La Jolla CA Canyonview Aquatic Center 2026 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Fencing Championships Finals University of Notre Dame N/A Notre Dame IN Castellan Family Fencing Center 2026 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Rifle Championships Finals The Ohio State University N/A Columbus OH St. John Arena 2026 National Collegiate Men's and Women's Skiing Championships Finals Montana State University-Bozeman N/A Bozeman MT Bridger Bowl and Crosscut Mountain Sports Center 2027 CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND HOST MEMBER HOST LOCATION CITY STATE VENUE 2027 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships Finals University of Oregon N/A Eugene OR Hayward Field

