College basketball rankings: Oklahoma jumps, top 4 holds steady in latest Power 36

The top 3 seem to be set in stone.

The fourth spot is a revolving door.

So, too, is the rest of the top 10 and for that matter — the majority of slots 11-36.

But that’s what makes this final month of the season so intriguing. The committee won’t have to fret about geographic concerns but trying to separate the seed lines will be incredibly difficult.

Remember, the Power 36 is a snapshot of the current week in college basketball. The seed report for our March Madness bracket is more of an overall analysis of the body of work.

Time to digest and debate the first Power 36 of February.

1. Gonzaga (1): Zags are rolling through the WCC.

2. Baylor (2): The Bears remain unscathed in the Big 12.

3. Villanova (3): The Wildcats continue to dominate the Big East.

4. Houston (4): The Cougars are making a case for a top seed.

5. Michigan (7): The Wolverines move up by not playing. Hopefully they come back from pause soon.

6. Oklahoma (19): The Sooners deserve the recognition after beating four ranked teams in January.

7. Texas (5): The Longhorns missed out on Kentucky game to reset after Oklahoma loss.

8. Ohio State (11): The Buckeyes are playing the second best basketball in the Big Ten.

9. Illinois (21): The Illini played the game of the season in the conference in the win over Iowa.

10. Iowa (9): The Hawkeyes matched Illinois possession for possession, despite having to play without CJ Frederick.

11. Alabama (6): The Tide had chances to win at Oklahoma but couldn’t finish. Still, they are the best in the SEC.

12. UCLA (14): The Bruins are one last-second bucket away from being undefeated in the Pac-12.

13. Virginia (8): The Cavaliers suffered their first loss in the ACC to Virginia Tech.

14. Florida State (10): The Seminoles took a hit when Georgia Tech stunned them in Atlanta.

15. Creighton (17): The Bluejays got Seton Hall and survived against DePaul.

16. Missouri (12): The Tigers got pushed by TCU, but won a game they needed after losing to Auburn.

17. Drake (30): The Bulldogs deserve this ranking. They have not been rattled yet.

18. Florida (32): The Gators had one of the best wins by an SEC team this season by winning at West Virginia.

19. Purdue (25): The Boilermakers had a strong comeback win over Minnesota and proved they have staying power.

20. Virginia Tech (NR): The Hokies jump back into the top 25 with the impressive win over Virginia.

21. Oklahoma State (23): The Cowboys got Cade Cunningham back and beat Arkansas.

22. USC (22): The Trojans are the top contender to UCLA in the Pac-12.

23. Tennessee (20): The Vols desperately needed a quality win and got one by humbling Kansas.

24. West Virginia (18): The Mountaineers are still in the chase in the Big 12.

25. Texas Tech (13): The Red Raiders dispatched LSU and maintain a steady hold as a contender for a top three Big 12 finish.

26. North Carolina (33): The Tar Heels are playing their best basketball of the season at the right time.

27. Xavier (28): The Musketeers may end up as the third best team in the Big East.

28. Wisconsin (16): The Badgers split a road swing to Maryland and Penn State.

29. Rutgers (NR): The Scarlet Knights have figured out how to win again.

30. Louisville (29): The Cardinals lost to Clemson after beating Duke.

31. Duke (NR): The Blue Devils have climbed back to 5-3 in the ACC.

32. Georgia Tech (NR): The Yellow Jackets had the stunner of the week by upsetting Florida State.

33. Boise State (15): Getting the split at Colorado State was significant. The Broncos quickly avenged their only loss of the MWC.

34. St. Bonaventure (35): The Bonnies are the new class of the A-10.

35. Belmont (36): The Bruins are 18-1 overall, 12-0 in the OVC.

36. Loyola-Chicago (NR): The Ramblers have won seven in a row are 9-1 in the Valley and play Drake in two weeks.

Dropped out: No. 22 Minnesota, No. 24 Kansas, No. 27 Seton Hall, No. 31 Saint Louis, No. 34 Winthrop.

Below are the weekly honors for the week ending Jan. 31 in college basketball.

Player of the Week

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois: He scored 25, one better than teammate Trent Frazier, in an 80-75 win over Iowa — easily the best game of the rugged Big Ten season.

Team of the week

Oklahoma

The Sooners knocked off Alabama at home in the marquee matchup of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. The Sooners won without Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams. Earlier in the week, Reaves scored 23 to beat Texas.

Storylines from the week Jan. 25-31