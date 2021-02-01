Breaking

New social media handles to celebrate all 90 NCAA Championships

The @NCAA champs logo.

The NCAA Championships Digital team has launched a new set of social media accounts in 2021 with the purpose of celebrating all NCAA Championships success in one location.

Here are the @NCAAChamps Platforms

What can be found on @NCAAChamps handles?

  • An inclusive social account that features 90 events across the country.
  • Storytelling and must-know information related to the pinnacle of the college sports season.
    • Key dates for all championships 
    • Championship-related news (e.g. Playing rules change)
    • Championship selections or field announcements (e.g. Full bracket/heat sheet)
    • Tune-In to Selection Shows and championship coverage
    • Celebration of EVERY team National Championship
    • Recaps and replays of the best championships action
    • Elite 90 and other Award winners

Live stream celebration

At noon on Feb. 1, 2021, the @NCAAChamps Facebook and Twitter accounts will re-air 24+ hours of the greatest championship moments from modern history. 

Here is the schedule:

Championship Sport Year Division
Villanova v. Michigan Men's Basketball 2018 DI
Tennessee vs Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball 1998 DI
UCLA vs Oklahoma Softball 2019 DI
Arizona State vs Stanford Baseball 1988 DI
North Dakota St. vs Illinois St. FCS Football 2014 DI
Ohio State vs Maryland Men's Lacrosse 2017 DI
Boston College vs Maryland Women's Lacrosse 2017 DI
West Chester vs Saint Anselm Women's Field Hockey 2019 DII
Track and Field National Championships Men's and Women's Track & Field 2018 DIII
DI Men's NCAA Cross Country Championship Men's Cross Country 2019 DI
Men’s Outdoor Track and Field 1st Place – Mount Union Men's Outdoor Track & Field 2018 DIII
Loyola Chicago vs Lewis Men’s Volleyball 2015 DI
USC vs Pepperdine Beach Volleyball 2017 DI
Stanford vs Nebraska Women’s Volleyball 2018 DI
Stanford v. North Carolina Women's Soccer 2019 DI
Charleston (WV) vs Cal State LA Men's Soccer 2019 DII
Lake Superior State University vs Maine Men's Ice Hockey 1993 DI
Minnesota vs. Boston Women’s Ice Hockey 2016 DIII
Wrestling Championship Wrestling 2019 DI

We are excited to continue our work with you this year to bring even more championships to life on social media.  As always, please let us know if there’s anything you need from the Champs Digital team… we are here to help.

