New social media handles to celebrate all 90 NCAA Championships

The NCAA Championships Digital team has launched a new set of social media accounts in 2021 with the purpose of celebrating all NCAA Championships success in one location.
Here are the @NCAAChamps Platforms
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/NCAAChamps
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/NCAAChamps
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NCAAChamps
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NCAAChampionships
What can be found on @NCAAChamps handles?
- An inclusive social account that features 90 events across the country.
- Storytelling and must-know information related to the pinnacle of the college sports season.
- Key dates for all championships
- Championship-related news (e.g. Playing rules change)
- Championship selections or field announcements (e.g. Full bracket/heat sheet)
- Tune-In to Selection Shows and championship coverage
- Celebration of EVERY team National Championship
- Recaps and replays of the best championships action
- Elite 90 and other Award winners
Live stream celebration
At noon on Feb. 1, 2021, the @NCAAChamps Facebook and Twitter accounts will re-air 24+ hours of the greatest championship moments from modern history.
Here is the schedule:
|Championship
|Sport
|Year
|Division
|Villanova v. Michigan
|Men's Basketball
|2018
|DI
|Tennessee vs Louisiana Tech
|Women's Basketball
|1998
|DI
|UCLA vs Oklahoma
|Softball
|2019
|DI
|Arizona State vs Stanford
|Baseball
|1988
|DI
|North Dakota St. vs Illinois St.
|FCS Football
|2014
|DI
|Ohio State vs Maryland
|Men's Lacrosse
|2017
|DI
|Boston College vs Maryland
|Women's Lacrosse
|2017
|DI
|West Chester vs Saint Anselm
|Women's Field Hockey
|2019
|DII
|Track and Field National Championships
|Men's and Women's Track & Field
|2018
|DIII
|DI Men's NCAA Cross Country Championship
|Men's Cross Country
|2019
|DI
|Men’s Outdoor Track and Field 1st Place – Mount Union
|Men's Outdoor Track & Field
|2018
|DIII
|Loyola Chicago vs Lewis
|Men’s Volleyball
|2015
|DI
|USC vs Pepperdine
|Beach Volleyball
|2017
|DI
|Stanford vs Nebraska
|Women’s Volleyball
|2018
|DI
|Stanford v. North Carolina
|Women's Soccer
|2019
|DI
|Charleston (WV) vs Cal State LA
|Men's Soccer
|2019
|DII
|Lake Superior State University vs Maine
|Men's Ice Hockey
|1993
|DI
|Minnesota vs. Boston
|Women’s Ice Hockey
|2016
|DIII
|Wrestling Championship
|Wrestling
|2019
|DI
We are excited to continue our work with you this year to bring even more championships to life on social media. As always, please let us know if there’s anything you need from the Champs Digital team… we are here to help.
Join us and join the conversation!