New social media handles to celebrate all 90 NCAA Championships

The NCAA Championships Digital team has launched a new set of social media accounts in 2021 with the purpose of celebrating all NCAA Championships success in one location.

Here are the @NCAAChamps Platforms

What can be found on @NCAAChamps handles?

An inclusive social account that features 90 events across the country.

Storytelling and must-know information related to the pinnacle of the college sports season. Key dates for all championships Championship-related news (e.g. Playing rules change) Championship selections or field announcements (e.g. Full bracket/heat sheet) Tune-In to Selection Shows and championship coverage Celebration of EVERY team National Championship Recaps and replays of the best championships action Elite 90 and other Award winners



Live stream celebration

At noon on Feb. 1, 2021, the @NCAAChamps Facebook and Twitter accounts will re-air 24+ hours of the greatest championship moments from modern history.

Here is the schedule:

Championship Sport Year Division Villanova v. Michigan Men's Basketball 2018 DI Tennessee vs Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball 1998 DI UCLA vs Oklahoma Softball 2019 DI Arizona State vs Stanford Baseball 1988 DI North Dakota St. vs Illinois St. FCS Football 2014 DI Ohio State vs Maryland Men's Lacrosse 2017 DI Boston College vs Maryland Women's Lacrosse 2017 DI West Chester vs Saint Anselm Women's Field Hockey 2019 DII Track and Field National Championships Men's and Women's Track & Field 2018 DIII DI Men's NCAA Cross Country Championship Men's Cross Country 2019 DI Men’s Outdoor Track and Field 1st Place – Mount Union Men's Outdoor Track & Field 2018 DIII Loyola Chicago vs Lewis Men’s Volleyball 2015 DI USC vs Pepperdine Beach Volleyball 2017 DI Stanford vs Nebraska Women’s Volleyball 2018 DI Stanford v. North Carolina Women's Soccer 2019 DI Charleston (WV) vs Cal State LA Men's Soccer 2019 DII Lake Superior State University vs Maine Men's Ice Hockey 1993 DI Minnesota vs. Boston Women’s Ice Hockey 2016 DIII Wrestling Championship Wrestling 2019 DI

We are excited to continue our work with you this year to bring even more championships to life on social media. As always, please let us know if there’s anything you need from the Champs Digital team… we are here to help.

Join us and join the conversation!