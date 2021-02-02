Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day on Feb. 3

Jessica Mendoza explains what it takes to be a pioneer as a woman in sports

Feb. 3 is National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). This year is the 35th edition of the event, which is organized by the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF).

It's an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of female athletes, the positive influence of participating in athletics and the continuing struggle for equality for women in sports.

Wednesday's festivities include the first-ever Girls Fest, which is described as "an online event geared towards elementary, middle and high school girls, and their families." The WSF will stream the event live on its YouTube channel at 4 p.m. ET.

Girls Fest will be hosted by World Rugby Hall of Famer and WSF president Phaidra Knight, 9-year-old journalist Pepper Persley and award-winning basketball analyst LaChina Robinson.

The first NGWSD was held in Washington, D.C., in 1987. That day also honored Olympic volleyball player Flo Hyman for her "athletic achievements and dedication to promoting equality for women’s sports." Hyman died of Marfan’s Syndrome in 1986.

Below, hear from current NCAA student-athletes from around the nation on what they're thankful for on NGWSD in 2021.