NCAA Division II announces predetermined men’s and women’s basketball regional sites

The NCAA Division II Championships Committee has chosen predetermined regional sites for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships. Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the pandemic, it is necessary to conduct all NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites. The committee believes the sites and hosts chosen will provide an exceptional and safe experience for all participants.

The following sites and hosts were chosen for the men’s championship:

Region location/facility host(s) Atlantic West Liberty, West Virginia/Academic, Sports & Recreation Complex West Liberty University Central Aberdeen, South Dakota/Barnett Center Northern State University East Albany, New York/Albany Capital Center The College of Saint Rose Midwest Evansville, Indiana/Ford Center University of Southern Indiana and the Evansville Sports Corp. South Valdosta, Georgia/The Complex Valdosta State University South Central Lubbock, Texas/Rip Griffin Center Lubbock Christian University and Visit Lubbock Southeast Harrogate, Tennessee/B. Frank Turner Arena Lincoln Memorial University West Golden, Colorado/Student Recreation Center; Lockridge Arena Colorado School of Mines

Regional quarterfinal games will begin Saturday, March 13, followed by the semifinals Sunday, March 14, and the regional championship Tuesday, March 16. Winners will advance to the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana, on March 24-27

"We were very pleased with the quantity and quality of the options the committee was able to select from under the circumstances," said Fran Reidy, chair of the Division II Men's Basketball Committee and Saint Leo vice president and director of athletics.

"We are confident that while predetermined sites are new for our regional format,that each host site has a history of successfully hosting NCAA events and that our basketball student-athletes will have a championship experience at each of the venues."

“We are confident that while predetermined sites are new for our regional format,that each host site has a history of successfully hosting NCAA events and that our basketball student-athletes will have a championship experience at each of the venues.”

The following sites and hosts were chosen for the women’s championship:

Region Location/Facility Host(s) Atlantic Columbus, Ohio/Greater Columbus Convention Center Ohio Dominican University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission Central Warrensburg, Missouri/Multipurpose Building University of Central Missouri East Buffalo, New York/Daemen College Athletics Complex Daemen College Midwest Springfield, Missouri/O’Reilly Family Event Center Drury University South Dahlonega, Georgia/UNG Convocation Center University of North Georgia South Central Canyon, Texas/First United Bank Center West Texas A&M University Southeast Jefferson City, Tennessee/Holt Fieldhouse Carson-Newman Univeristy West Grand Junction, Colorado/Brownson Arena Colorado Mesa University

Regional quarterfinal games will begin Friday, March 12, followed by the semifinals Saturday, March 13, and the regional championship Monday, March 15. Winners will advance to the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Elite Eight in Columbus, Ohio, on March 23-26.

“On behalf of Division II women’s basketball, we are excited for the upcoming championship and thankful to the hosts of this year’s predetermined sites,” said Lori Hopkins, chair of the Division II Women’s Basketball Committee and deputy athletics director at Northwest Missouri State.

“Though we are doing things a little different this year, I have no doubt the quality and excellence of the championship will remain the same for all the participants. A great student-athlete experience is one of our highest priorities, and making sure it is safe and secure for all will go a long way in making this year’s championship memorable for all involved.”

Participating teams will be announced Sunday, March 7. The women’s basketball selection show will be broadcast on ncaa.com at 10 p.m. Eastern time followed by the men’s basketball selection show at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time.