HOOPS:

Full men's scoreboard

Women's scoreboard

🔮 2021 March Madness bracket predictions

7 teams that could end NCAA tournament droughts this year
ncaa-d2 flag

NCAA.com | February 15, 2021

NCAA Division II announces predetermined men’s and women’s basketball regional sites

No. 10 Findlay knocks off No. 23 Hillsdale on game-winning buzzer-beater

The NCAA Division II Championships Committee has chosen predetermined regional sites for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.  Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the pandemic, it is necessary to conduct all NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites. The committee believes the sites and hosts chosen will provide an exceptional and safe experience for all participants.

The following sites and hosts were chosen for the men’s championship:

Region location/facility host(s)
Atlantic West Liberty, West Virginia/Academic, Sports & Recreation Complex West Liberty University
Central Aberdeen, South Dakota/Barnett Center Northern State University
East Albany, New York/Albany Capital Center The College of Saint Rose
Midwest Evansville, Indiana/Ford Center University of Southern Indiana and the Evansville Sports Corp.
South Valdosta, Georgia/The Complex Valdosta State University
South Central Lubbock, Texas/Rip Griffin Center Lubbock Christian University and Visit Lubbock
Southeast Harrogate, Tennessee/B. Frank Turner Arena Lincoln Memorial University
West Golden, Colorado/Student Recreation Center; Lockridge Arena Colorado School of Mines

 

Regional quarterfinal games will begin Saturday, March 13, followed by the semifinals Sunday, March 14, and the regional championship Tuesday, March 16. Winners will advance to the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana, on March 24-27

“We were very pleased with the quantity and quality of the options the committee was able to select from under the circumstances,” said Fran Reidy, chair of the Division II Men’s Basketball Committee and Saint Leo vice president and director of athletics.Regional quarterfinal games will begin Saturday, March 13, followed by the semifinals Sunday, March 14, and the regional championship Tuesday, March 16. Winners will advance to the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana, on March 24-27.

“We are confident that while predetermined sites are new for our regional format,that each host site has a history of successfully hosting NCAA events and that our basketball student-athletes will have a championship experience at each of the venues.”

The following sites and hosts were chosen for the women’s championship:

Region Location/Facility Host(s)
Atlantic Columbus, Ohio/Greater Columbus Convention Center Ohio Dominican University and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission
Central Warrensburg, Missouri/Multipurpose Building University of Central Missouri
East Buffalo, New York/Daemen College Athletics Complex Daemen College
Midwest Springfield, Missouri/O’Reilly Family Event Center Drury University
South  Dahlonega, Georgia/UNG Convocation Center University of North Georgia
South Central Canyon, Texas/First United Bank Center West Texas A&M University
Southeast Jefferson City, Tennessee/Holt Fieldhouse Carson-Newman Univeristy
West Grand Junction, Colorado/Brownson Arena Colorado Mesa University

Regional quarterfinal games will begin Friday, March 12, followed by the semifinals Saturday, March 13, and the regional championship Monday, March 15. Winners will advance to the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Elite Eight in Columbus, Ohio, on March 23-26.

“On behalf of Division II women’s basketball, we are excited for the upcoming championship and thankful to the hosts of this year’s predetermined sites,” said Lori Hopkins, chair of the Division II Women’s Basketball Committee and deputy athletics director at Northwest Missouri State.

“Though we are doing things a little different this year, I have no doubt the quality and excellence of the championship will remain the same for all the participants. A great student-athlete experience is one of our highest priorities, and making sure it is safe and secure for all will go a long way in making this year’s championship memorable for all involved.”

Participating teams will be announced Sunday, March 7. The women’s basketball selection show will be broadcast on ncaa.com at 10 p.m. Eastern time followed by the men’s basketball selection show at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time.

College basketball: 21 truly unprecedented things we just might see this Selection Sunday

Men's college basketball teams that are typically at the top are unranked and COVID is impacting programs. With a few weeks left, Selection Sunday 2021 could look different than usual.
READ MORE

DII affirms plans to host winter championships

The Division II Management Council and Presidents Council on Friday affirmed plans to host the division’s 2021 winter championships after reviewing participation data across those seven sports.
READ MORE

Division III cancels 2021 winter championships

Administrative Committee makes decision based on winter declaration showing low participation numbers.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners