2021 NCAA championships fall and winter selection show schedule

2021 March Madness will be entirely played in Indiana

Below is the full schedule for 2021 NCAA fall and winter championship selection shows and releases.

All times Eastern.

* Denotes the championship was moved from the fall season.

2021 NCAA fall and winter championships selection show schedule

Sport Day Date Time of Show Network NC Rifle (Team and Individual) Tuesday 02/23/21 3 p.m. NCAA.com web stream DII Men's Wrestling Monday 03/01/21 N/A Press release NC Skiing Tuesday 03/02/21 N/A Press release DII Men's & Women's Indoor Track & Field Tuesday 03/02/21 N/A Press release DI Men's & Women's Indoor Track & Field Tuesday 03/02/21 N/A Press release DI Women's Swimming & Diving Wednesday 03/03/21 N/A Press release DII Men's & Women's Swimming & Diving Saturday 03/06/21 N/A Press release DI Men's & Women's Cross Country * Sunday 03/07/21 1 p.m. NCAA.com web stream NC Women's Ice Hockey Sunday 03/07/21 9 p.m. NCAA.com web stream DII Women's Basketball Sunday 03/07/21 10 p.m. NCAA.com web stream DII Men's Basketball Sunday 03/07/21 10:30 p.m. NCAA.com web stream NC Men's Water Polo Sunday 03/07/21 N/A Press release DI Men's Swimming & Diving Wednesday 03/10/21 N/A Press release DI Men's Wrestling Wednesday 03/10/21 6 p.m. NCAA.com web stream DI Men's Basketball Sunday 03/14/21 6 p.m. CBS DI Women's Basketball Monday 03/15/21 7 p.m. ESPN NC Fencing Wednesday 3/17/21 N/A Press release DI Men's Ice Hockey Sunday 03/21/21 N/A ESPN NC Women's Gymnastics Monday 03/24/21 5 p.m. NCAA.com web stream NC Bowling Wednesday 03/31/21 4 p.m. NCAA.com web stream DI Women's Volleyball * Sunday 04/04/21 TBA ESPN NC Men's Gymnastics Tuesday 04/06/21 N/A Press release DI FCS Football * Sunday 04/18/21 TBA ESPN DI Men's Soccer * Monday 04/19/21 TBA NCAA.com web stream DI Women's Soccer * Monday 04/19/21 TBA NCAA.com web stream DI Field Hockey * Saturday 04/24/21 10 p.m. NCAA.com web stream

Show times are subject to change

