TRENDING:

LIVE

Men's hoops scoreboard

Times, broadcast info announced for DI women's tournament

🚨 Upset: Kentucky defeats No. 19 Tennessee

Selection Sunday in

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get Ready
Full schedule
ncaa-d1 flag

NCAA.com | February 18, 2021

2021 NCAA championships fall and winter selection show schedule

2021 March Madness will be entirely played in Indiana

Below is the full schedule for 2021 NCAA fall and winter championship selection shows and releases.

All times Eastern.

* Denotes the championship was moved from the fall season.

2021 NCAA fall and winter championships selection show schedule

Sport Day Date Time of Show Network
NC Rifle (Team and Individual) Tuesday 02/23/21 3 p.m. NCAA.com web stream
DII Men's Wrestling Monday 03/01/21   N/A Press release
NC Skiing Tuesday 03/02/21 N/A Press release
DII Men's & Women's Indoor Track & Field Tuesday 03/02/21 N/A Press release
DI Men's & Women's Indoor Track & Field Tuesday 03/02/21 N/A Press release
DI Women's Swimming & Diving Wednesday 03/03/21 N/A Press release
DII Men's & Women's Swimming & Diving  Saturday 03/06/21 N/A Press release
DI Men's & Women's Cross Country * Sunday 03/07/21 1 p.m. NCAA.com web stream
NC Women's Ice Hockey Sunday 03/07/21 9 p.m. NCAA.com web stream
DII Women's Basketball Sunday 03/07/21 10 p.m. NCAA.com web stream
DII Men's Basketball Sunday 03/07/21 10:30 p.m. NCAA.com web stream
NC Men's Water Polo Sunday 03/07/21 N/A Press release
DI Men's Swimming & Diving Wednesday 03/10/21 N/A Press release
DI Men's Wrestling Wednesday 03/10/21 6 p.m. NCAA.com web stream
DI Men's Basketball Sunday 03/14/21 6 p.m. CBS
DI Women's Basketball Monday 03/15/21 7 p.m. ESPN
NC Fencing Wednesday 3/17/21 N/A Press release
DI Men's Ice Hockey Sunday 03/21/21 N/A ESPN
NC Women's Gymnastics Monday 03/24/21 5 p.m. NCAA.com web stream
NC Bowling  Wednesday 03/31/21 4 p.m. NCAA.com web stream
DI Women's Volleyball * Sunday 04/04/21 TBA ESPN
NC Men's Gymnastics Tuesday 04/06/21 N/A Press release
DI FCS Football * Sunday 04/18/21 TBA ESPN
DI Men's Soccer * Monday 04/19/21 TBA NCAA.com web stream
DI Women's Soccer * Monday 04/19/21 TBA NCAA.com web stream
DI Field Hockey * Saturday 04/24/21 10 p.m. NCAA.com web stream

Show times are subject to change

March Madness, Final Four info | Women's Final Four info | Frozen Four info | Shop NCAA champ gear

NCAA Division II announces predetermined men’s and women’s basketball regional sites

The NCAA Division II Championship Committee has chosen eight sites for each of the men's and women's basketball championships as part of pandemic safety protocols.
READ MORE

College basketball: 21 truly unprecedented things we just might see this Selection Sunday

Men's college basketball teams that are typically at the top are unranked and COVID is impacting programs. With a few weeks left, Selection Sunday 2021 could look different than usual.
READ MORE

DII affirms plans to host winter championships

The Division II Management Council and Presidents Council on Friday affirmed plans to host the division’s 2021 winter championships after reviewing participation data across those seven sports.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners