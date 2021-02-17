2021 NCAA championships fall and winter selection show schedule

Below is the full schedule for 2021 NCAA fall and winter championship selection shows and releases.
All times Eastern.
* Denotes the championship was moved from the fall season.
2021 NCAA fall and winter championships selection show schedule
|Sport
|Day
|Date
|Time of Show
|Network
|NC Rifle (Team and Individual)
|Tuesday
|02/23/21
|3 p.m.
|NCAA.com web stream
|DII Men's Wrestling
|Monday
|03/01/21
|N/A
|Press release
|NC Skiing
|Tuesday
|03/02/21
|N/A
|Press release
|DII Men's & Women's Indoor Track & Field
|Tuesday
|03/02/21
|N/A
|Press release
|DI Men's & Women's Indoor Track & Field
|Tuesday
|03/02/21
|N/A
|Press release
|DI Women's Swimming & Diving
|Wednesday
|03/03/21
|N/A
|Press release
|DII Men's & Women's Swimming & Diving
|Saturday
|03/06/21
|N/A
|Press release
|DI Men's & Women's Cross Country *
|Sunday
|03/07/21
|1 p.m.
|NCAA.com web stream
|NC Women's Ice Hockey
|Sunday
|03/07/21
|9 p.m.
|NCAA.com web stream
|DII Women's Basketball
|Sunday
|03/07/21
|10 p.m.
|NCAA.com web stream
|DII Men's Basketball
|Sunday
|03/07/21
|10:30 p.m.
|NCAA.com web stream
|NC Men's Water Polo
|Sunday
|03/07/21
|N/A
|Press release
|DI Men's Swimming & Diving
|Wednesday
|03/10/21
|N/A
|Press release
|DI Men's Wrestling
|Wednesday
|03/10/21
|6 p.m.
|NCAA.com web stream
|DI Men's Basketball
|Sunday
|03/14/21
|6 p.m.
|CBS
|DI Women's Basketball
|Monday
|03/15/21
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|NC Fencing
|Wednesday
|3/17/21
|N/A
|Press release
|DI Men's Ice Hockey
|Sunday
|03/21/21
|N/A
|ESPN
|NC Women's Gymnastics
|Monday
|03/24/21
|5 p.m.
|NCAA.com web stream
|NC Bowling
|Wednesday
|03/31/21
|4 p.m.
|NCAA.com web stream
|DI Women's Volleyball *
|Sunday
|04/04/21
|TBA
|ESPN
|NC Men's Gymnastics
|Tuesday
|04/06/21
|N/A
|Press release
|DI FCS Football *
|Sunday
|04/18/21
|TBA
|ESPN
|DI Men's Soccer *
|Monday
|04/19/21
|TBA
|NCAA.com web stream
|DI Women's Soccer *
|Monday
|04/19/21
|TBA
|NCAA.com web stream
|DI Field Hockey *
|Saturday
|04/24/21
|10 p.m.
|NCAA.com web stream
Show times are subject to change
March Madness, Final Four info | Women's Final Four info | Frozen Four info | Shop NCAA champ gear