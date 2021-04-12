NCAA.com | April 25, 2021 2021 NCAA championships spring selections schedule NC men's volleyball: 2021 selection show Share Here is the full schedule for the 2021 NCAA spring championship selection shows and releases, which also includes several fall sports playing their championships in the spring. All times Eastern. Schedule is subject to change. * Denotes the championship was moved from the fall season. 2021 NCAA spring championships selection show schedule *Division I women's volleyball: 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 4 | ESPN Division III men's volleyball: 10 a.m. on Monday, April 12 *FCS football: Sunday, April 18 | ESPN *Division I men's soccer: Monday, April 19 |12 p.m. *Division I women's soccer: Monday, April 19 | 1 p.m. Division II men's golf: Friday, April 23| Press release *Division I field hockey: 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 | NCAA.com stream National Collegiate men's volleyball: Sunday, April 25 | NCAA.com stream Division II women's golf: 1 p.m. Monday, April 26 | Press release Division I women's golf: Wednesday, April 28 | Golf Channel National Collegiate beach volleyball: Sunday, May 2 | NCAA.com stream Division I women's tennis: 6 p.m. Monday, May 3 | NCAA.com stream Division I men's tennis: 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 3 | NCAA.com stream Division III men's golf: Monday, May 3 Division III women's golf: Monday, May 3 | Press release Division III women's lacrosse: Monday, May 3 | NCAA.com stream National Collegiate women's water polo: Monday, May 3 | NCAA.com stream Division II men's tennis: 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4| NCAA.com stream Division II women's tennis: 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4| NCAA.com stream Division I men's golf: Wednesday, May 5 | Golf Channel Division I men's lacrosse: Sunday, May 9 | ESPN Division I women's lacrosse: Sunday, May 9 | NCAA.com stream Division II men's lacrosse: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9 | NCAA.com stream Division II women's lacrosse: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9 | NCAA.com stream Division III men's lacrosse: Sunday, May 9 | NCAA.com stream Division III men's tennis: Monday, May 10 | Press release Division III rowing: Monday, May 10 | NCAA.com stream Division III women's Tennis: Monday, May 10 | Press release Division I softball: Sunday, May 16 | ESPN Division II softball: Sunday, May 16| NCAA.com stream Division III softball: Monday, May 17 | NCAA.com stream Division II rowing: 5 p.m. on Monday, May 17| NCAA.com stream Division I rowing: Tuesday, May 18 | Press release Division II men's outdoor track & field: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 | Press release Division II women's outdoor track & field: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 | Press release Division I men's outdoor track & field: Thursday, May 20 | Press release Division I women's outdoor track & field: Thursday, May 20 | Press release Division III men's outdoor track & field: Saturday, May 22 | Press release Division III women's outdoor track & field: Saturday, May 22 | Press release Division II baseball: 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 | NCAA.com stream Division III baseball: Sunday, May 23 | NCAA.com stream Division I baseball: Monday, May 31 | ESPN NCAA updates fan attendance policy for upcoming outdoor championships The NCAA will allow up to 50% fan capacity for its 2021 outdoor spring championships and Division I fall championships being held in the spring, based on recommendations from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group. READ MORE NCAA DI Council adopts new transfer legislation All Division I student-athletes will have a one-time opportunity to transfer and compete immediately beginning in the 2021-22 academic year, if legislation adopted by the Division I Council is ratified by the Division I Board of Directors. READ MORE 2021 NCAA championships fall and winter selection show schedule The full schedule for 2021 NCAA fall and winter championship selection shows and releases. READ MORE