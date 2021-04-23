NCAA updates fan attendance policy for upcoming outdoor championships

The NCAA will allow up to 50% fan capacity for its 2021 outdoor spring championships and Division I fall championships being held in the spring, based on recommendations from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group.

The latest fan attendance policy will begin April 28 and 29 with the Division I Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championship and May 1 and 2 with Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinal games.

Exact capacity percentages will vary by site, depending on state and local health mandates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Winter championship COVID-19 testing protocols will remain in place throughout the remaining championships.

Once finalized, venue capacity and ticket availability announcements will be made for each championship. As with winter championships, all attendees will be required to wear face coverings and observe physical distancing in pods during championship events.

Championships hosted in cities and states that do not allow spectators or where the site is deemed to lack the capacity for spectators from a health and safety standpoint will allow only essential personnel within the competition venue.