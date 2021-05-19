NCAA.org | May 19, 2021 NCAA updates protocols for championship attendance and masking Marshall defeats Indiana 1-0 in OT for title Share Based on recommendations from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, the NCAA today announced new health and safety guidance for upcoming championships. Beginning May 20, local public health authorities will determine fan capacities at championship events. The NCAA will not set a predetermined limit. Masks and physical distancing will also not be required unless mandated by public health authorities. Each person attending an NCAA championship should make an informed decision about wearing a mask and physical distancing in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Dr. Brian Hainline, NCAA chief medical officer. The guidance is subject to change based on emerging trends and science around COVID-19. “The effectiveness and prevalence of vaccinations in our country have allowed the Medical Advisory Group to provide this guidance that has tremendous impact on student-athletes, coaches and fans attending NCAA championships,” Hainline said. “It’s still important for anyone attending championships to remember common sense measures like hand washing, hand sanitization and proper etiquette when coughing or sneezing.” CHAMPS: 2021 spring selection show schedule | Future championship dates, sites Tier 1 participants at NCAA championships will remain in a controlled environment. Nonvaccinated participants will continue to be tested in keeping with the protocols outlined in the Championships Safety Overview. Fully vaccinated athletics personnel and health care providers will be allowed access to Tier 1. The COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group defines Tier 1 participants as those with the highest exposure, including student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials. For more on the NCAA’s response to COVID-19, visit ncaa.org/covid-19. 2021 NCAA championships spring selections schedule Here is the schedule for the 2021 NCAA spring championship selections across all sports and divisions. READ MORE NCAA updates fan attendance policy for upcoming outdoor championships The NCAA will allow up to 50% fan capacity for its 2021 outdoor spring championships and Division I fall championships being held in the spring, based on recommendations from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group. READ MORE NCAA DI Council adopts new transfer legislation All Division I student-athletes will have a one-time opportunity to transfer and compete immediately beginning in the 2021-22 academic year, if legislation adopted by the Division I Council is ratified by the Division I Board of Directors. READ MORE