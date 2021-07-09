NCAA.com | July 9, 2021 2021 NCAA fall sports schedule Kentucky defeats Texas 3-1 to claim its first DI women's volleyball title Share Fall sports look to resume their normal timeframe after holding championships in the spring due to a revised Covid-19 schedule. Below are key dates for 2021 NCAA fall sports, including start dates as well as championship dates and locations. Many days and times have yet to be announced. The schedule will be updated as information becomes available. 2021 NCAA fall sports timeline, championships Sport season begins championship CHAMP location DI Men's & Women's Cross Country TBA November 20 Tallahassee, Florida DII Men's & Women's Cross Country TBA November 20 Tampa, Florida DIII Men's & Women's Cross Country TBA November 20 Louisville, Kentucky DI Field Hockey TBA November 19-21 Ann Arbor, Michigan DII Field Hockey TBA November 19-21 Millersville, Pennsylvania DIII Field Hockey TBA November 20-21 Conway, Arkansas DI FBS Football August 28 January 10, 2022 Indianapolis, Indiana DII Football August 28 TBA TBA DIII Football August 28 TBA TBA DI FCS Football August 28 January 8, 2022 Frisco, Texas DI Men's Soccer TBA December 10-12 Cary, North Carolina DI Women's Soccer TBA December 3-5 San Jose, California DII Men's & Women's Soccer TBA December 9-11 Colorado Springs, Colorado DIII Men's & Women's Soccer TBA TBA TBA DI Volleyball TBA December 16-18 Columbus, Ohio DII Volleyball TBA TBA TBA DIII Volleyball TBA TBA TBA NC Men's Water Polo TBA December 4-5 TBA NCAA adopts interim name, image and likeness policy The NCAA announced Wednesday that the institution will adopt an interim name, image and likeness policy that goes into effect Thursday. READ MORE NCAA updates protocols for championship attendance and masking NCAA championship fan capacity limits and masking guidance to come from local health authorities. READ MORE 2021 NCAA championships spring selections schedule Here is the schedule for the 2021 NCAA spring championship selections across all sports and divisions. READ MORE