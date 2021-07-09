TRENDING:

Where the 2021 WNBA All-Stars played college

🏀 Men's rankings shift after key draft withdrawal

What Johnny Juzang looks forward to in UCLA return
ncaa-d1 flag

NCAA.com | July 9, 2021

2021 NCAA fall sports schedule

Kentucky defeats Texas 3-1 to claim its first DI women's volleyball title

Fall sports look to resume their normal timeframe after holding championships in the spring due to a revised Covid-19 schedule. Below are key dates for 2021 NCAA fall sports, including start dates as well as championship dates and locations. 

Many days and times have yet to be announced. The schedule will be updated as information becomes available.

2021 NCAA fall sports timeline, championships

Sport season begins championship CHAMP location
DI Men's & Women's Cross Country  TBA November 20 Tallahassee, Florida
DII Men's & Women's Cross Country TBA November 20 Tampa, Florida
DIII Men's & Women's Cross Country TBA November 20 Louisville, Kentucky
DI Field Hockey TBA November 19-21 Ann Arbor, Michigan
DII Field Hockey TBA November 19-21 Millersville, Pennsylvania
DIII Field Hockey TBA November 20-21 Conway, Arkansas
DI FBS Football August 28 January 10, 2022 Indianapolis, Indiana
DII Football August 28 TBA TBA
DIII Football August 28 TBA TBA
DI FCS Football August 28 January 8, 2022 Frisco, Texas
DI Men's Soccer TBA December 10-12 Cary, North Carolina
DI Women's Soccer TBA December 3-5 San Jose, California
DII Men's & Women's Soccer TBA December 9-11 Colorado Springs, Colorado
DIII Men's & Women's Soccer TBA TBA TBA
DI Volleyball TBA December 16-18 Columbus, Ohio
DII Volleyball TBA TBA TBA
DIII Volleyball TBA TBA TBA
NC Men's Water Polo TBA December 4-5 TBA

NCAA adopts interim name, image and likeness policy

The NCAA announced Wednesday that the institution will adopt an interim name, image and likeness policy that goes into effect Thursday.
READ MORE

NCAA updates protocols for championship attendance and masking

NCAA championship fan capacity limits and masking guidance to come from local health authorities.
READ MORE

2021 NCAA championships spring selections schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2021 NCAA spring championship selections across all sports and divisions.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners