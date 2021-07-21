DII Report: Current and former DII student-athletes in the 2020 Olympics

There are more than 1,000 NCAA current and former athletes participating in the 2020 Olympics in Japan. Of those, let's take a look at the 44 DII athletes — that we know of right now — in Tokyo.

Nine of the 2020 Olympians will compete for the United States, including Quanera Hayes (Track & Field) from Livingstone, Sarah Hildebrandt (Wrestling) of King, Carlin Isles (Rugby) and Katie Nageotte (Track & Field) from Ashland, and Joe Ryan (Baseball) from Stanislaus State. Canada is the next most represented country, with four former student-athletes.

Tal Erel from Lynn and Assaf Lowengart from Mansfield — two current DII student-athletes — will team up for Israel in baseball. Erel played sparingly this past season, but Lownegart had a solid season, hitting .290 with a 1.039 OPS and 11 home runs. Joe Ryan will play opposite them on the Team USA baseball squad. He last pitched for the Warriors in 2018, going 8-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 98.1 innings.

Track & Field is the most represented sport by a large margin with 14 on the list gearing up for one of the events. Baseball has four, while basketball has four. New Haven's Mihailo Vasic will play on Serbia's 3x3 team and Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (Simon Fraser), Nicholas Kay (MSU Denver) and Dayshalee Salaman (Lincoln Memorial) are playing for Canada, Australia and Puerto Rico, respectively.

The Northeast-10 has additional representation in Tokyo. Emily Record, named the first women's rugby coach in New Haven program history in May, will be one of the coaches for the Women's Rugby Sevens program in the Olympics.

Current DII student-athletes in the 2020 Olympics

Name School Event Country Steven Aimable Nova Southeastern Swimming & Diving Senegal Benjamin Azamati West Texas A&M Track & Field Ghana Tal Erel Lynn Baseball Israel Nour Ettaieb Florida Tech Rowing Tunisia Shaun Gill Texas A&M-Kingsville Track & Field Belize Assaf Lowengart Mansfield Baseball Israel Celina Marquez Nova Southeastern Swimming El Salvador Karol Ostrowski Drury Swimming & Diving Poland Daniela Passoni Cal State East Bay Water Polo South Africa

Former DII student-athletes participating in the 2020 Olympics

Name School Event Country Bolade Ajomale Academy of Art Track & Field Canada Perry Baker Fairmont State Rugby United States Tia-Adana Belle Saint Augustine's Track & Field Barbados Lindsey Butterworth Simon Fraser Track & Field Canada Aoife Cooke Arkansas Tech Cross Country (Marathon) Ireland Lara Dallman-Weiss Eckerd Sailing United States Brandon Dickson Tusculum Baseball United States Felix Duchampt Queens (NC) Triathlon Romania Ziad Elsissy Wayne State (MI) Fencing Egypt Amanda Fama Concordia (CA) Softball Italy Eilish Flanagan Adams State Cross Country, Track & Field Ireland Maha Haddioui Lynn Golf Morocco Quanera Hayes Livingstone Track & Field United States Arnoldo Herrera Northern Michigan Swimming & Diving Costa Rica Sarah Hildebrandt King Wrestling United States Carlin Isles Ashland Rugby United States Rellie Kaputin West Texas A&M Track & Field Papua New Guinea Nicholas Kay MSU Denver Men's Basketball Australia Anabel Knoll Queens (NC) Triathlon Germany Marius Kusch Queens (NC) Swimming & Diving Germany Sagan Maddalena Alaska Fairbanks Rifle United States Emmanuel Matadi Minnesota State Track & Field Liberia Katie Nageotte Ashland Track & Field United States Hanneke Oosterwegel Northern State Track & Field Netherlands Daisy Osakue Angelo State Track & Field Italy Juan Joel Pacheco Orozco East Central Track & Field (Marathon) Mexico Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe Simon Fraser Women's Basketball Canada Cheyenne Rova Minnesota State Swimming & Diving Fiji Shawn Rowe Saint Augustine's Track & Field Jamaica Joe Ryan Stanislaus State Baseball United States Dayshalee Salaman Lincoln Memorial Women's Basketball Puerto Rico Alex Sobers Emmanuel College Swimming & Diving Barbados Mihailo Vasic New Haven Basketball (3x3) Serbia Natalie Wideman California (PA) Softball Canada Kevon Williams New Mexico Highlands Rugby United States

See anyone we missed? Please don't be afraid to let us know.