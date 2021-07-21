NCAA student-athletes at the 2020 Summer Olympics

More than 1,000 current and former NCAA student-athletes will participate at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. From Nevada in the Mountain West in DI to New Haven in DII’s Northeast-10, college athletes who have competed across the U.S. will represent their countries in Japan.

About 75 percent of the U.S. Olympic team competed in college. This includes many standouts on the softball, women's soccer and the three basketball teams (men's, women's and women's 3x3). There are also more than 100 countries with NCAA representation.

Click or tap here for the complete list. This will be updated should there be changes.

Southern California and Stanford lead when it comes to representation. Per USC, the Trojans will be represented by 63 current, former and future student-athletes. That number is more athletes than the teams from 162 of the 206 National Olympic Committee delegations in Tokyo.

According to Stanford, the Cardinal have a school-record 53 athletes, including a leading 32 on the United States.

The more than 1,000 student-athletes come from DI, DII and DIII. Though more represent Division I, there are a few dozen DII athletes and others from DIII, former Emory swimmer Andrew Wilson among them.