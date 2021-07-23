NCAA.com | July 28, 2021 2021 NCAA fall sports schedule Kentucky defeats Texas 3-1 to claim its first DI women's volleyball title Share Fall sports look to resume their normal timeframe after holding championships in the spring due to a revised Covid-19 schedule. Below are key dates for 2021 NCAA fall sports, including start dates as well as championship dates and locations. Many days and times have yet to be announced. The schedule will be updated as information becomes available. 2021 NCAA fall sports timeline, championships Sport season begins championship CHAMP location DI Men's & Women's Cross Country TBA November 20 Tallahassee, Florida DII Men's & Women's Cross Country September 2 November 20 Tampa, Florida DIII Men's & Women's Cross Country TBA November 20 Louisville, Kentucky DI Field Hockey TBA November 19-21 Ann Arbor, Michigan DII Field Hockey September 2 November 19-21 Millersville, Pennsylvania DIII Field Hockey TBA November 20-21 Conway, Arkansas DI FBS Football August 28 January 10, 2022 Indianapolis, Indiana DII Football September 2 December 18 McKinney, Texas DIII Football August 28 December 17 TBA DI FCS Football August 28 January 8, 2022 Frisco, Texas DI Men's Soccer September 2 December 10-12 Cary, North Carolina DI Women's Soccer September 2 December 3-5 San Jose, California DII Men's & Women's Soccer September 2 December 9-11 Colorado Springs, Colorado DIII Men's & Women's Soccer TBA December 3-4 Greensboro, North Carolina DI Volleyball TBA December 16-18 Columbus, Ohio DII Volleyball September 2 December 9-11 Tampa, Florida DIII Volleyball TBA December 22-23 TBA NC Men's Water Polo September 4 December 4-5 Los Angeles, California Olympic medal tracker for NCAA student-athletes in Tokyo We're following the more than 1,000 current, former and future NCAA student-athletes at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Here are the medal winners. READ MORE NCAA student-athletes at the 2020 Summer Olympics More than 1,000 Olympians are current, former or future NCAA student-athletes. Here's what you need to know. READ MORE DII Report: Current and former DII athletes in the 2020 Olympics The 2020 Olympics are set to commence on Friday, July 23 from Tokyo. Let's take a look at past and present DII student-athletes appearing in the summer games. READ MORE