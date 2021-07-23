TRENDING:

ncaa-d1 flag

NCAA.com | July 28, 2021

2021 NCAA fall sports schedule

Kentucky defeats Texas 3-1 to claim its first DI women's volleyball title

Fall sports look to resume their normal timeframe after holding championships in the spring due to a revised Covid-19 schedule. Below are key dates for 2021 NCAA fall sports, including start dates as well as championship dates and locations. 

Many days and times have yet to be announced. The schedule will be updated as information becomes available.

2021 NCAA fall sports timeline, championships

Sport season begins championship CHAMP location
DI Men's & Women's Cross Country  TBA November 20 Tallahassee, Florida
DII Men's & Women's Cross Country September 2 November 20 Tampa, Florida
DIII Men's & Women's Cross Country TBA November 20 Louisville, Kentucky
DI Field Hockey TBA November 19-21 Ann Arbor, Michigan
DII Field Hockey September 2 November 19-21 Millersville, Pennsylvania
DIII Field Hockey TBA November 20-21 Conway, Arkansas
DI FBS Football August 28 January 10, 2022 Indianapolis, Indiana
DII Football September 2 December 18 McKinney, Texas
DIII Football August 28 December 17 TBA
DI FCS Football August 28 January 8, 2022 Frisco, Texas
DI Men's Soccer September 2 December 10-12 Cary, North Carolina
DI Women's Soccer September 2 December 3-5 San Jose, California
DII Men's & Women's Soccer September 2 December 9-11 Colorado Springs, Colorado
DIII Men's & Women's Soccer TBA December 3-4 Greensboro, North Carolina
DI Volleyball TBA December 16-18 Columbus, Ohio
DII Volleyball September 2 December 9-11 Tampa, Florida
DIII Volleyball TBA December 22-23 TBA
NC Men's Water Polo September 4 December 4-5 Los Angeles, California

