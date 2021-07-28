NCAA.com | July 28, 2021 Olympic medal tracker for NCAA student-athletes in Tokyo Katie Ledecky's record-breaking 1650 freestyle at 2017 NCAA champs Share There are more than 1,000 current, former and future NCAA student-athletes competing at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. These athletes represent more than 100 countries. We're tracking how they do in Japan throughout the Olympics. Here are the gold, silver and bronze winners. This story will be updated following the conclusion of competition each day as listed here. FOLLOW THEM ALL: All NCAA student-athletes at the Tokyo Olympics Gold medal Athlete School Country Event Zach Apple Auburn, Indiana USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming) Bowe Becker Minnesota USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming) Stefanie Dolson UConn USA Women's 3x3 basketball Caeleb Dressel Florida USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming) Allisha Gray South Carolina USA Women's 3x3 basketball Chase Kalisz Georgia USA Men's 400m individual medley (swimming) Lee Kiefer Notre Dame USA Women's individual foil (fencing) Katie Ledecky Stanford USA Women's 1500m freestyle (swimming) Maggie MacNeil Michigan Canada Women's 100m butterfly (swimming) Blake Pieroni Indiana USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming) Kelsey Plum Washington USA Women's 3x3 basketball Will Shaner Kentucky USA Men's 10m air rifle Jackie Young Notre Dame USA Women's 3x3 basketball Silver medal Athlete School Country Event Monica Abbott Tennessee USA Softball Ali Aguilar Washington USA Softball Valerie Arioto Cal USA Softball Andrew Capobianco Indiana USA Men's synchronized springboard (diving) Ally Carda UCLA USA Softball Amanda Chidester Michigan USA Softball Rachel Garcia UCLA USA Softball Siobhan Haughey Michigan Hong Kong Women's 200m freestyle (swimming) Michael Hixon Indiana USA Men's synchronized springboard (diving) Lucas Kozeniesky NC State USA Mixed team air rifle Katie Ledecky Stanford USA Women's 400m freestyle (swimming) Jay Litherland Georgia USA Men's 400m individual medley (swimming) Maggie MacNeil Michigan Canada Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming) Haylie McCleney Alabama USA Softball Michelle Moultrie Florida USA Softball Dejah Mulipola Arizona USA Softball Aubree Munro Florida USA Softball Bubba Nickles UCLA USA Softball Hannah Osborne New Zealand Women's double sculls Final A (rowing) Cat Osterman Texas USA Softball Jessica Parratto Indiana USA Women’s synchronized platform (diving) Janie Reed Oregon USA Softball Delaney Schnell Arizona USA Women’s synchronized platform (diving) Delaney Spaulding UCLA USA Softball Kelsey Stewart Florida USA Softball Erica Sullivan Texas USA Women's 1500m freestyle (swimming) Mary Tucker Kentucky USA Mixed team air rifle Alex Walsh Virginia USA Women's 200m individual medley (swimming) Emma Weyant Virginia USA Women's 400m individual medley (swimming) Bronze medal Athlete School Country Event Erika Brown Tennessee USA Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming) Jenna Caira Syracuse Canada Softball Kate Douglass Virginia USA Women's 200m individual medley (swimming) Emma Entzminger San Jose State Canada Softball Hali Flickinger Georgia USA Women's 400m individual medley (swimming) Larissa Franklin Western Kentucky Canada Softball Jenny Gilbert Ball State Canada Softball Sara Groenewegen Minnesota Canada Softball Kelsey Harshman (Jenkins) Wisconsin Canada Softball Victoria Hayward Washington Canada Softball Natalie Hinds Florida USA Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming) Lilly King Indiana USA Women’s 100m breastroke (swimming) Danielle Lawrie Washington Canada Softball Janet Leung Brown Canada Softball Joey Lye Williams Canada Softball Simone Manuel Stanford USA Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming) Ryan Murphy Cal USA Men’s 100m backstroke (swimming) Fiona Murtagh Fordham Ireland Women's Four Final A (rowing) Erika Polidori Oakland Canada Softball Kaleigh Rafter Florida State Canada Softball Lauren Regula-Bay Oklahoma State Canada Softball Jennifer Salling Washington Canada Softball Kieran Smith Florida USA Men's 400m freestyle (swimming) Regan Smith Stanford USA Women’s 100m backstroke (swimming) Mihailo Vasić New Haven Serbia Men's 3x3 basketball Abbey Weitzeil Cal USA Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming) Natalie Wideman California University of Pennsylvania Canada Softball Katie Zaferes Syracuse USA Women's individual triathlon 2021 NCAA fall sports schedule Key dates for 2021 fall sports, including start dates, championship dates and championship locations. 