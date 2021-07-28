Olympic medal tracker for NCAA student-athletes in Tokyo

There are more than 1,000 current, former and future NCAA student-athletes competing at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. These athletes represent more than 100 countries.

We're tracking how they do in Japan throughout the Olympics. Here are the gold, silver and bronze winners. This story will be updated following the conclusion of competition each day as listed here.

FOLLOW THEM ALL: All NCAA student-athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

Gold medal

Athlete School Country Event Zach Apple Auburn, Indiana USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming) Bowe Becker Minnesota USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming) Stefanie Dolson UConn USA Women's 3x3 basketball Caeleb Dressel Florida USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming) Allisha Gray South Carolina USA Women's 3x3 basketball Chase Kalisz Georgia USA Men's 400m individual medley (swimming) Lee Kiefer Notre Dame USA Women's individual foil (fencing) Katie Ledecky Stanford USA Women's 1500m freestyle (swimming) Maggie MacNeil Michigan Canada Women's 100m butterfly (swimming) Blake Pieroni Indiana USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming) Kelsey Plum Washington USA Women's 3x3 basketball Will Shaner Kentucky USA Men's 10m air rifle Jackie Young Notre Dame USA Women's 3x3 basketball

Silver medal

Athlete School Country Event Monica Abbott Tennessee USA Softball Ali Aguilar Washington USA Softball Valerie Arioto Cal USA Softball Andrew Capobianco Indiana USA Men's synchronized springboard (diving) Ally Carda UCLA USA Softball Amanda Chidester Michigan USA Softball Rachel Garcia UCLA USA Softball Siobhan Haughey Michigan Hong Kong Women's 200m freestyle (swimming) Michael Hixon Indiana USA Men's synchronized springboard (diving) Lucas Kozeniesky NC State USA Mixed team air rifle Katie Ledecky Stanford USA Women's 400m freestyle (swimming) Jay Litherland Georgia USA Men's 400m individual medley (swimming) Maggie MacNeil Michigan Canada Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming) Haylie McCleney Alabama USA Softball Michelle Moultrie Florida USA Softball Dejah Mulipola Arizona USA Softball Aubree Munro Florida USA Softball Bubba Nickles UCLA USA Softball Hannah Osborne New Zealand Women's double sculls Final A (rowing) Cat Osterman Texas USA Softball Jessica Parratto Indiana USA Women’s synchronized platform (diving) Janie Reed Oregon USA Softball Delaney Schnell Arizona USA Women’s synchronized platform (diving) Delaney Spaulding UCLA USA Softball Kelsey Stewart Florida USA Softball Erica Sullivan Texas USA Women's 1500m freestyle (swimming) Mary Tucker Kentucky USA Mixed team air rifle Alex Walsh Virginia USA Women's 200m individual medley (swimming) Emma Weyant Virginia USA Women's 400m individual medley (swimming)

Bronze medal