A visual look at 2020-21 NCAA championships

The 2020-21 NCAA college sports season came to an end with the conclusion of the College World Series on June 30. Let's look back at this historic year's championships. From NC skiing championships to the final pitch at the College World Series, we captured moments from each NCAA championship and have showcased them below.

2020-2021 championship recap

Colorado's Emma Hammergard competes in the women's giant slalom race at the NC men’s and women’s skiing championships held at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire. Utah won the 2021 NC skiing championships.

Chanel Brissett of Texas clears the final hurdle while Jasmine Jones of USC trips during the first heat of the 60m hurdles during the Division I women’s indoor track & field championship. Arkansas won the women's DI indoor track & field title, defending its 2019 title.

Georgia’s Kyle Garland competes in the pole vault during the heptathlon during the Division I men’s indoor track & field championship. Oregon put up record numbers, winning the men's team title with 79 points — the second-most points in meet history.

Tobias Moosmann of Northern Michigan competes during the men's freestyle nordic race in the NC men’s and women’s skiing championships. Utah won the 2021 NC skiing championships.

Antonija Radic of the Angelo State Rams participates in the women’s triple jump competition during the Division II men’s and women’s indoor track & field championship. The Azusa Pacific's women's team took home the DII women's indoor title.

Dakota Abbott of UC Colorado Springs celebrates with his coach following the men’s triple jump completion in the Division II men’s and women’s indoor track & field championship. Ashland won the DII men's indoor title.

Here's Garrett Vos of St. Cloud State prior to his match against Tyler Warner of West Liberty in the 133-pound division during the Division II men’s wrestling championship. St. Cloud State won its third straight title.

Alison Pray of Southern Utah and Michigan State's Jenna Magness cruise through a turn at the Division I women’s cross country championships. Alabama's Mercy Chelangat won the women's individual title with a time of 20:01.1, while BYU took home the women's team title. Watch the full women's race here.

BYU's Conner Mantz leads the pack through the first lap in the Division I men’s cross country championship race. Mantz captured the title with a time of 29:26.1. He was the first American man to win the race since 2008. Watch the full men's race here. Northern Arizona captured the men's team title.

Paul Bianchi of Little Rock wrestles Zach Price of South Dakota State in the 133-pound weight class during the Division I men’s wrestling championship. Iowa won the 2021 NCAA DI wrestling tournament national title.

Daryl Watts of Wisconsin hoists the NCAA championship trophy following the Badgers' 2-1 win over Northeastern in overtime of the NC women’s ice hockey championship game. Wisconsin knocked off the top-ranked Huskies to claim its second straight title.

Sophie Sorenson of Kentucky competes in the preliminary heats of the women's 200-yard backstroke during the Division I women’s swimming and diving championships. Virginia captured the 2021 DI women's swimming & diving championship.

Here is a general view of the men’s 1650 freestyle during the Division II men’s and women’s swimming & diving championship. Queens (NC) swept the 2021 DII men's and women's swimming & diving championship.

Delaney Wihebrink of Grand Valley State competes in the 200-yard breaststroke during the Division II men’s and women’s swimming & diving championship. Queens (NC) took home both the 2021 DII men's and women's swimming & diving championship title.

Nicolas Saveljic of UCLA celebrates after defeating USC during the NC men’s water polo championship held at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center on the USC campus.

Andrew Machovec of Notre Dame reacts during the foil semifinals of the NC fencing championship. Machovec was part of the squad that won the 2021 NC fencing championship.

Ashton Duncan of Lubbock Christian celebrates with Allie Schulte after defeating Drury during the Division II women’s basketball championship.

Northwest Missouri State celebrates after a win against West Texas A&M during the Division II men's basketball championship.

Paul Delakis of Ohio State competes in the preliminary heats of the 200-yard breaststroke during the Division I men’s swimming & diving championships. Texas went on to win the 2021 DI men's title.

Laura Fekete of LIU reacts after defeating Kaylin Hsieh of Notre Dame in epee during the NC fencing championship. Notre Dame went on to become the 2021 NC fencing champion.

Aari McDonald of Arizona lays on the floor as Lexie Hull and Cameron Brink of Stanford celebrate defeating Arizona in the championship game of the DI women’s basketball tournament. Watch how Stanford took home its first national women's basketball title since 1992.

Baylor's Mark Vital reacts in the second half of their game against Gonzaga in the national championship game of the 2021 NCAA DI men's basketball tournament. Watch how Baylor won the 2021 DI men's basketball national title here.

Gwen Maeha of Nebraska celebrates a strike against Arkansas State during the NC women’s bowling championship. Nebraska went on to capture the title in the 2021 NC bowling national championship.

UMass celebrates after taking down St. Cloud State 5-0 in the 2021 DI men's hockey national championship, marking the first-ever title win in program history.

Ona Loper of Minnesota competes in the vault during the NC women’s gymnastics championship. Michigan won its first-ever title in the 2021 NC women's gymnastics championship.

Ian Gunther of Stanford competes in the rings during the NC men’s gymnastics championship. Stanford won its second-consecutive national title in the 2021 NC men's gymnastics championship, notching the program's seventh national title in the sport. Click or tap here for the complete results.

In DI women's volleyball, Kentucky took down Texas in the final. The Wildcats captured the first national championship in program history and become the first team from the SEC to win the DI volleyball title. With the win, Kentucky became only the 11th program ever to win it all.

Carthage middle blocker Zach Bulthuis hits a ball past Benedictine setter Tim Folliard. Carthage topped Benedictine (IL) to win the 2021 NCAA DIII men's volleyball national championship. This is the Firebirds' first-ever title and is the final touch on a 23-0 perfect season. Watch a full replay of the match here.

Hawaii celebrates after defeating BYU. The No. 1 seed swept the No. 2 seed 3-0 to win the 2021 NC men's volleyball national championship.

Jaden Whitmarsh of UCLA dives for the ball against USC during the NC women’s beach volleyball championship. Southern Cal became the 2021 college beach volleyball national champion after defeating UCLA 3-1.

North Carolina field hockey celebrates after winning the program's ninth national championship. UNC defeated Michigan 4-3 for the title, marking the third straight championship for the Tar Heels.

The Methodist women’s golf team celebrates during the Division III women’s golf championship after capturing the 2021 title.

Ethan Wilkins of Illinois Wesleyan plays during the Division III men’s golf championship. For the second consecutive time, Illinois Wesleyan won the DIII men's golf national championship.

Dallas Baptist University coach Kenny Trapp celebrates with his team after winning the medal match championship during the Division II women’s golf championship. Watch the clutch championship-clinching birdie putt here.

UCLA took on USC in the NC women’s water polo championship. Southern Cal went on to win the title.

Isaiah Davis of South Dakota State breaks through a tackle in the FCS football championship. Sam Houston State defeated South Dakota State 23-21 on a game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left. With the win, Sam Houston State became the FCS national champion for the first time in school history.

Lauren Flynn of Florida State challenges Kelsey Turnbow of Santa Clara in the DI women's soccer finals. Santa Clara was 2020-21 College Cup champion after defeating Florida State 4-1 on penalty kicks. It was the program's second championship and first since 2001.

Marshall's Max Schneider lands on Joe Schmidt of Indiana during the DI men’s soccer championship. Jamil Roberts of Marshall scored the game-winning goal in the 98th minute — his third straight contest with a game-winning goal — and Marshall defeated Indiana 1-0 in extra time to claim the College Cup title for the first time ever.

Alejandro Ortega Palacios of Barry reacts against Christian Garay of Columbus State during the Division II men’s tennis championship. Barry won its second straight DII men's tennis national championship in 2021, marking its fifth national championship.

Jil Engelmann of the Barry Buccaneers returns a ball against Anna Novikova of the Indianapolis Greyhounds during a singles match during the Division II women’s tennis championship. No. 2 seed Barry defeated No. 1 seed UIndy, 4-0, to win its fourth-straight national championship in DII women's tennis and its sixth title overall.

Teammates congratulate Andre Jacobs of Arkansas Tech after their victory during the Division II men’s golf championship.

Lulu Sun of Texas serves against the Pepperdine Waves during the Division I women’s tennis championship. The Longhorns took home the DI women's tennis national championship team title.

Ben Shelton of the Florida Gators celebrates a point against the Baylor Bears during the Division I men’s tennis championship. Florida took home the DI men's tennis national championship team title.

The Lindenwood Lions come off the bench at the end of regulation after defeating the Queens Royals in the Division II women’s lacrosse championship.

Lydia McNulty of the Salisbury Seagulls defends Catherine Lawliss of Tufts during the Division III women’s lacrosse championship. Salisbury went on to cap off its perfect season and claim the 2021 DIII women's lacrosse national title.

Ashley Menne of Arizona State finishes in fourth place for the individual medalist during the Division I women’s golf championship. Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma State 4-1 to secure the crown in the 2021 DI women's golf team championship.

Ana Cristina Perez of the Emory Eagles returns a shot in her No. 3 doubles match against the Wesleyan Cardinals during the Division III women’s tennis championship. Methodist won the 2021 DIII women’s tennis title.

James Hopper of the Case Western Reserve Spartans serves during his No. 1 doubles match against the Emory Eagles during the Division III Men’s Tennis Championship. Emory was crowned the 2021 DIII men's tennis champion.

Andrea Lignell, Ellen Hutchinson-Kay and Chiara Tamburlini of the Ole Miss Rebels celebrate after winning the Division I women’s golf championship.

Washington College competes in the I Eights Petite Final during the Division III rowing championship. Bates won the 2021 DIII rowing championship.

Kassie Rosenbum of the Loras Duhawks falls on the track after finishing the 5000-meter final during the Division III men’s and women’s track & field championships. Loras was crowned the champion of the 2021 DIII men's and women's track and field championship.

JP Vaught of the Centre College Colonels reacts after winning the 100-meter final during the Division III men’s and women’s track & field championships. Loras was crowned the champion of the 2021 DIII men's and women's track & field national title.

Danielle Collier of Slippery Rock reacts during the women’s javelin throw during the Division II men’s and women’s track & field championships. Azusa Pacific won the 2021 DII women's track & field title.

Channing Phillips of the Ashland Eagles celebrates as he wins the men's 400-meter dash during the Division II men’s and women’s track & field championships. Grand Valley State's men's team won the 2021 DII men's track & field title.

Mercyhurst University gets ready to compete in the eights grand final during the Division II rowing championship. Central Oklahoma won the 2021 DII rowing national title.

The Texas Longhorns celebrate winning the 2021 Division I rowing championship.

The Le Moyne Dolphins players celebrate their 12-6 win over the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears in the Division II men’s lacrosse championship.

Emma Ward of Syracuse celebrates after scoring in the first half against Boston College during the Division I women’s lacrosse championship. Boston College defeated Syracuse to win its first-ever DI women's lacrosse national title.

Salisbury's Brett Malamphy takes the ball away from RIT's Ick Montemorano during the Division III men’s lacrosse championship. RIT went on to win its first-ever DIII men's lacrosse national title.

Turk Pettit of Clemson celebrates after winning the individual title during the Division I men’s golf championship. Pepperdine captured the team title.

Head coach Lars Tiffany of Virginia celebrates with his daughter after defeating Maryland at the Division I men’s lacrosse Championship.

Rilee Ruvalcaba of the Biola tags Ruby Salzman of West Texas A&M for an out during game 3 of the Division II women’s softball championship. West Texas A&M won the 2021 DII softball championship.

Danielle Stewart of Virginia Wesleyan slides safely into home during the Division III women’s softball championship. Virginia Wesleyan won the 2021 DIII softball championship.

Head coach Michael Beard of the Pepperdine Waves celebrates with Clay Feagler after his clinching match against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Division I men’s golf championship.

The Oklahoma Sooners prepare to take on the Florida St. Seminoles during the Division I women’s softball championship. The Sooners were crowned champions of the 2021 Women's College World Series.

T.J. Constertina of St. Thomas throws to the plate against Salisbury during the Division III men’s baseball championship. Salisbury captured the 2021 DIII men's baseball title.

JuVaughn Harrison of the LSU Tigers competes in the high jump during the Division I men's and women's outdoor track & field championships. LSU took home the 2021 men's team title.

Tara Davis of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after winning the long jump during the 2021 Division I men's and women's outdoor track & field championships. Southern Cal won the 2021 women's team title.

Wingate Bulldogs players celebrate in the dugout after defeating Central Missouri Mules and winning the Division II men’s baseball championship .

Head coach Chris Lemonis of Mississippi State receives a Powerade bath after defeating Vanderbilt at the College World Series. It marked MSU's first-ever Division I baseball championship.

