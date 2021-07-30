TRENDING:

NCAA.com | July 30, 2021

Olympic medal tracker for NCAA student-athletes in Tokyo

Caeleb Dressel breaks 40 seconds in 100 free at 2018 NCAA champs

There are more than 1,000 current, former and future NCAA student-athletes competing at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. These athletes represent more than 100 countries.

We're tracking how they do in Japan throughout the Olympics. Here are the gold, silver and bronze winners. This story will be updated following the conclusion of competition each day as listed here.

Gold medal

Athlete School Country Event
Zach Apple Auburn, Indiana USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming)
Bowe Becker Minnesota USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming)
Stefanie Dolson UConn USA Women's 3x3 basketball
Caeleb Dressel Florida USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming); men's 100m freestyle (swimming)
Robert Finke Florida USA Men's 800m freestyle (swimming)
Allisha Gray South Carolina USA Women's 3x3 basketball
Chase Kalisz Georgia USA Men's 400m individual medley (swimming)
Lee Kiefer Notre Dame USA Women's individual foil (fencing)
Katie Ledecky Stanford USA Women's 1500m freestyle (swimming)
Sunisa Lee Auburn USA Women's all-around (gymnastics)
Maggie MacNeil Michigan Canada Women's 100m butterfly (swimming)
Blake Pieroni Indiana USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming)
Kelsey Plum Washington USA Women's 3x3 basketball
Christine Roper Virginia Canada Women's eight final A (rowing)
Will Shaner Kentucky USA Men's 10m air rifle
Jackie Young Notre Dame USA Women's 3x3 basketball

Silver medal

Athlete School Country Event
Monica Abbott Tennessee USA Softball
Ali Aguilar Washington USA Softball
Valerie Arioto Cal USA Softball
Andrew Capobianco Indiana USA Men's synchronized springboard (diving)
Ally Carda UCLA USA Softball
Amanda Chidester Michigan USA Softball
Jordan Chiles UCLA USA Women's team (gymnastics)
Brooke Forde Stanford USA Women's 4x200m freestyle relay (swimming)
Rachel Garcia UCLA USA Softball
Siobhan Haughey Michigan Hong Kong Women's 200m freestyle (swimming); Women's 100m freestyle (swimming)
Michael Hixon Indiana USA Men's synchronized springboard (diving)
Lilly King Indiana USA Women's 200m breaststroke (swimming)
Lucas Kozeniesky NC State USA Mixed team air rifle
Katie Ledecky Stanford USA Women's 400m freestyle (swimming); Women's 4x200m freestyle relay (swimming)
Sunisa Lee Auburn USA Women's team (gymnastics)
Jay Litherland Georgia USA Men's 400m individual medley (swimming)
Maggie MacNeil Michigan Canada Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming)
Paige Madden Virginia USA Women's 4x200m freestyle relay (swimming)
Grace McCallum Utah USA Women's team (gymnastics)
Haylie McCleney Alabama USA Softball
Katie McLaughlin Cal USA Women's 4x200m freestyle relay (swimming)
Michelle Moultrie Florida USA Softball
Dejah Mulipola Arizona USA Softball
Aubree Munro Florida USA Softball
Ryan Murphy Cal USA Men's 200m backstroke (swimming)
Bubba Nickles UCLA USA Softball
Hannah Osborne Virginia New Zealand Women's double sculls Final A (rowing)
Cat Osterman Texas USA Softball
Jessica Parratto Indiana USA Women’s synchronized platform (diving)
Janie Reed Oregon USA Softball
Allison Schmitt Georgia USA Women's 4x200m freestyle relay (swimming)
Delaney Schnell Arizona USA Women’s synchronized platform (diving)
Regan Smith Stanford USA Women's 200m butterfly (swimming)
Delaney Spaulding UCLA USA Softball
Kelsey Stewart Florida USA Softball
Erica Sullivan Texas USA Women's 1500m freestyle (swimming)
Mary Tucker Kentucky USA Mixed team air rifle
Alex Walsh Virginia USA Women's 200m individual medley (swimming)
Emma Weyant Virginia USA Women's 400m individual medley (swimming)

Bronze medal

Athlete School Country Event
Erika Brown Tennessee USA Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming)
Jenna Caira Syracuse Canada Softball
Kate Douglass Virginia USA Women's 200m individual medley (swimming)
Emma Entzminger San Jose State Canada Softball
Hali Flickinger Georgia USA Women's 400m individual medley (swimming); Women's 200m butterfly (swimming)
Larissa Franklin Western Kentucky Canada Softball
Jenny Gilbert Ball State Canada Softball
Sara Groenewegen Minnesota Canada Softball
Kelsey Harshman (Jenkins) Wisconsin Canada Softball
Victoria Hayward Washington Canada Softball
Natalie Hinds Florida USA Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming)
Lilly King Indiana USA Women’s 100m breastroke (swimming)
Danielle Lawrie Washington Canada Softball
Annie Lazor Auburn USA Women's 200m breaststroke (swimming)
Janet Leung Brown Canada Softball
Joey Lye Williams Canada Softball
Simone Manuel Stanford USA Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming)
Ryan Murphy Cal USA Men’s 100m backstroke (swimming)
Fiona Murtagh Fordham Ireland Women's Four Final A (rowing)
Erika Polidori Oakland Canada Softball
Kaleigh Rafter Florida State Canada Softball
Lauren Regula-Bay Oklahoma State Canada Softball
Jennifer Salling Washington Canada Softball
Kieran Smith Florida USA Men's 400m freestyle (swimming)
Regan Smith Stanford USA Women’s 100m backstroke (swimming)
Mihailo Vasić New Haven Serbia Men's 3x3 basketball
Michael Venus LSU New Zealand Men's doubles (tennis)
Abbey Weitzeil Cal USA Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming)
Natalie Wideman California University of Pennsylvania Canada Softball
Katie Zaferes Syracuse USA Women's individual triathlon

