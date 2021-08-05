These are the unforgettable Olympic performances from NCAA athletes

College highlights from some of USWNT's top stars in the Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics were action-packed and certainly worth the one-year wait. With the games concluded, it's time to take a look back at the medal count.

The United States came in first, racking up 113 total medals, 39 of which were gold — also good for a No. 1 rank. China placed second with 88 totals medals and the Russian Olympic Committee finished third with 71.

Since a lot of medals were won, let's take a look at some of the NCAA schools with notable performances from current, former or future student-athletes.

Stanford

Another Olympic games, another strong batch of performances from swimmer Katie Ledecky. The star swimmer earned two gold medals in the women's 800m and 1500m freestyles. She also snagged two silver medals as well for the women's 400m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay.

Other gold medalists from Stanford included Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson (women's volleyball), Alix Klineman (women's beach volleyball), Valarie Allman (track and field) and then Aria Fischer, Makenzie Fischer, Jamie Neushul and Maggie Steffens all for women's water polo.

Brooke Forde and Torri Huske earned one silver medal each for swimming, while Regan Smith earned two and a bronze. Bronze medal winners included Tierna Davidson, Kelley O'Hara and Christen Press for women's soccer, as well as Simone Manuel for swimming and Alexander Massialas for men's team foil.

Florida

If anyone had a Tokyo to remember, it was swimmer Caeleb Dressel who posted five gold medals. The five events were the men's 4x100 freestyle relay, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle and 4x100 medley relay. Teammate Robert Finke also took home two gold medals.

Adriana Leon and Deanne Rose both earned gold medals for women's soccer.

Silver medalists included Grant Holloway (track and field), Mark Kolozsvary (baseball) and Michelle Moultrie, Aubree Munro and Kelsey Stewart for softball. Natalie Hinds and Kieran Smith both earned bronze medals in swimming.

Southern California

The gold-medal winning U.S. women's water polo squad had four members from USC: Kaleigh Gilchrist, Stephania Haralabidis, Paige Hauschild and Amanda Longan. USC's other gold medalists were Rai Benjamin (track and field), Kendall Ellis (track and field), Andre De Grasse (track and field), Dalilah Muhammad (track and field), Michael Norman (track and field) and April Ross (women's beach volleyball).

Benjamin and Muhammad also scored silver medals. So did Anni Espar in women's water polo and Kostas Genidounias in men's. Ellis and De Grasse earned bronze medals in track and field.

UCLA

The U.S. men's basketball team beat France, 87-82 in the final game, meaning the Bruins had two of their own — Jrue Holiday and Zach LaVine — score gold medals. Rachel Fattal, Maddie Musselman and Alys Williams earned gold for their performances in women's water polo. Jessie Fleming (women's soccer) gave UCLA another gold medal.

When it came to silver medals, UCLA was also represented: Ally Carda, Rachel Garcia and Delaney Spaulding got them in softball. Jordan Chiles got one in gymnastics and Eric Filia in baseball.

Abby Dahlkemper and Samantha Mewis (softball) brought home bronze medals in women's soccer.

Auburn

Social media users couldn't get enough of gymnast Suni Lee's family reacting to her Olympic performance. If her letter of intent to join Auburn's gymnastics holds true, fans could get even more of those videos come wintertime.

In the end, Lee scored a gold medal in the women's all-around, a silver for the women's team and a bronze in the uneven bars.

Zach Apple, who swam for three years at Auburn, scored a gold medal in the men's 4x100 freestyle relay and another in the 4x100 medley relay. Annie Lazor earned a bronze for her performance in the women's 200m breaststroke.