Olympic medal tracker for NCAA student-athletes in Tokyo

There are more than 1,000 current, former and future NCAA student-athletes who competed at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. These athletes represent more than 100 countries.

We've tracked how they did in Japan throughout the Olympics. Here are the gold, silver and bronze winners. This story was updated following the conclusion of competition each day as listed here.

FOLLOW THEM ALL: All NCAA student-athletes at the Tokyo Olympics

Gold medal

Athlete School Olympics Event Bam Adebayo Kentucky USA Men's basketball Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson Stanford USA Women's volleyball Valarie Allman Stanford USA Women's discus throw Zach Apple Auburn, Indiana USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming)

Men's 4x100m medley relay (swimming) Ariel Atkins Texas USA Women's basketball Michelle Bartsch-Hackley Illinois USA Women's volleyball Bowen Becker Minnesota USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming) Janine Beckie Texas Tech Canada Women's soccer Rai Benjamin Southern California USA Men's 4x400m relay (track and field) Sue Bird UConn USA Women's basketball Devin Booker Kentucky USA Men's basketball Kadeisha Buchanan West Virginia Canada Women's soccer Remona Burchell Alabama Jamaica Women's 4x100m relay (track and field) Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Kentucky Puerto Rico Women's 100m hurdles Jade Carey Oregon State USA Women's floor exercise Gabby Carle Florida State Canada Women's soccer Allysha Chapman LSU Canada Women's soccer Tina Charles UConn USA Women's basketball Michael Cherry LSU USA Men's 4x400m relay (track and field) Napheesa Collier UConn USA Women's basketball Ryan Crouser Texas USA Men's shot put (track and field) Andre De Grasse Southern California Canada Men's 200m (track and field) Bryce Deadmon Texas A&M USA Men's 4x400m relay (track and field) Skylar Diggins-Smith Notre Dame USA Women's basketball Stefanie Dolson UConn USA Women's 3x3 basketball Caeleb Dressel Florida USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming)

Men's 100m freestyle (swimming)

Men's 100m butterfly (swimming)

Men's 50m freestyle (swimming)

Men's 4x100m medley relay (swimming) Annie Drews Purdue USA Women's volleyball Armand "Mondo" Duplantis LSU Sweden Men's pole vault Kevin Durant Texas USA Men's basketball Kendall Ellis Southern California USA Women's 4x400m relay (track and field) Rachel Fattal UCLA USA Women's water polo Robert Finke Florida USA Men's 800m freestyle (swimming)

Men's 1500m freestyle (swimming) Aria Fischer Stanford USA Women's water polo Makenzie Fischer Stanford USA Women's water polo Jessie Fleming UCLA Canada Women's soccer Sylvia Fowles LSU USA Women's basketball Kaleigh Gilchrist Southern California USA Women's water polo Vanessa Gilles Cincinnati Canada Women's soccer Jerami Grant Syracuse USA Men's basketball Allisha Gray South Carolina USA Women's 3x3 basketball Chelsea Gray Duke USA Women's basketball Draymond Green Michigan State USA Men's basketball Brittney Griner Baylor USA Women's basketball Julia Grosso Texas Canada Women's soccer Micha Hancock Penn State USA Women's volleyball Stephania Haralabidis Southern California USA Women's water polo Paige Hauschild Southern California USA Women's water polo Kim Hill Pepperdine USA Women's volleyball Jrue Holiday UCLA USA Men's basketball Anna Hopkin Arkansas Great Britain Mixed 4x100m medley relay (swimming) Ashleigh Johnson Princeton USA Women's water polo Keldon Johnson Kentucky USA Men's basketball Chase Kalisz Georgia USA Men's 400m individual medley (swimming) Lee Kiefer Notre Dame USA Women's individual foil (fencing) Alix Klineman Stanford USA Women's beach volleyball Emmanuel Korir UTEP Kenya Men's 800m (track and field) Jordan Larson Nebraska USA Women's volleyball Zach LaVine UCLA USA Men's basketball Ashley Lawrence West Virginia Canada Women's soccer Katie Ledecky Stanford USA Women's 1500m freestyle (swimming)

Women's 800m freestyle (swimming) Sunisa Lee Auburn USA Women's all-around (gymnastics) Adriana Leon Florida Canada Women's soccer Damian Lillard Weber State USA Men's basketball Amanda Longan Southern California USA Women's water polo Jewell Loyd Notre Dame USA Women's basketball Maggie MacNeil Michigan Canada Women's 100m butterfly (swimming) JaVale McGee Nevada USA Men's basketball Sydney McLaughlin Kentucky USA Women's 400m hurdles (track and field)

Women's 4x400m relay (track and field) Khris Middleton Texas A&M USA Men's basketball Shaunae Miller-Uibo Georgia Bahamas Women's 400m (track and field) Athing Mu Texas A&M USA Women's 800m (track and field)

Women's 4x400m relay (track and field) Dalilah Muhammad Southern California USA Women's 4x400m relay (track and field) Ryan Murphy Cal USA Men's 4x100m medley relay (swimming) Maddie Musselman UCLA USA Women's water polo Katie Nageotte Ashland USA Women's pole vault (track and field) Michael Norman Southern California USA Men's 4x400m relay (track and field) Jamie Neushul Stanford USA Women's water polo Chiaka Ogbogu Texas USA Women's volleyball Blake Pieroni Indiana USA Men's 4x100 freestyle relay (swimming) Kelsey Plum Washington USA Women's 3x3 basketball Jordyn Poulter Illinois USA Women's volleyball Nichelle Prince Ohio State Canada Women's soccer Jayde Riviere Michigan Canada Women's soccer Kelsey Robinson Nebraska USA Women's volleyball Christine Roper Virginia Canada Women's eight final A (rowing) Deanne Rose Florida Canada Women's soccer April Ross Southern California USA Women's beach volleyball Xander Schauffele San Diego State USA Men's individual stroke play (golf) Melissa Seidemann Stanford USA Women's water polo Will Shaner Kentucky USA Men's 10m air rifle Christine Sinclair Portland Canada Women's soccer Maggie Steffens Stanford USA Women's water polo Gable Steveson Minnesota USA Men's freestyle 125kg (wrestling) Breanna Stewart UConn USA Women's basketball Diana Taurasi UConn USA Women's basketball Jayson Tatum Duke USA Men's basketball David Taylor Penn State USA Men's freestyle 86kg (wrestling) Jordan Thompson Cincinnati USA Women's volleyball Kevin Tillie UC Irvine France Men's volleyball Evelyne Viens South Florida Canada Women's soccer Haleigh Washington Penn State USA Women's volleyball Alys Williams UCLA USA Women's water polo A'ja Wilson South Carolina USA Women's basketball Justine Wong-Orantes Nebraska USA Women's volleyball Jackie Young Notre Dame USA Women's 3x3 basketball Shelina Zadorsky Michigan Canada Women's soccer

Silver medal

Athlete School Country Event Monica Abbott Tennessee USA Softball Mohammed Ahmed Wisconsin Canada Men's 5000m (track and field) Ali Aguilar Washington USA Softball Valerie Arioto Cal USA Softball Rai Benjamin Southern California USA Men's 400m hurdles (track and field) Andrew Capobianco Indiana USA Men's synchronized springboard (diving) Ally Carda UCLA USA Softball Amanda Chidester Michigan USA Softball Jordan Chiles UCLA USA Women's team (gymnastics) Teahna Daniels Texas USA Women's 4x100m relay (track and field) Brandon Dickson Tusculum USA Baseball Anni Espar Southern California Spain Women's water polo Clara Espar Llaquet San Jose State Spain Women's water polo Tim Federowicz North Carolina USA Baseball Eric Filia UCLA USA Baseball Brooke Forde Stanford USA Women's 4x200m freestyle relay (swimming) Todd Frazier Rutgers USA Baseball Courtney Frerichs UMKC; New Mexico USA Women's 3000m steeplechase (track and field) English Gardner Oregon USA Women's 4x100m relay (track and field) Rachel Garcia UCLA USA Softball Kostas Genidounias Southern California Greece Men's water polo Irene Gonzalez Lopez Hawaii Spain Women's water polo Kendra Harrison Kentucky USA Women's 100m hurdles Siobhan Haughey Michigan Hong Kong Women's 200m freestyle (swimming)

Women's 100m freestyle (swimming) Michael Hixon Indiana USA Men's synchronized springboard (diving) Aleia Hobbs LSU USA Women's 4x100m relay (track and field) Grant Holloway Florida USA Men's 100m hurdles (track and field) Torri Huske Stanford USA Women's 4x100m medley relay (swimming) Fred Kerley Texas A&M USA Men's 100m Lilly King Indiana USA Women's 200m breaststroke (swimming) Patrick Kivlehan Rutgers USA Baseball Mark Kolozsvary Florida USA Baseball Joe Kovacs Penn State USA Men's shot put (track and field) Lucas Kozeniesky NC State USA Mixed team air rifle Taylor Knibb Cornell USA Triathlon — mixed relay Katie Ledecky Stanford USA Women's 400m freestyle (swimming)

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay (swimming) Sunisa Lee Auburn USA Women's team (gymnastics) Jay Litherland Georgia USA Men's 400m individual medley (swimming) Maggie MacNeil Michigan Canada Women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming) Paige Madden Virginia USA Women's 4x200m freestyle relay (swimming) Nick Martinez Fordham USA Baseball Grace McCallum Utah USA Women's team (gymnastics) Haylie McCleney Alabama USA Softball Scott McGough Oregon USA Baseball Katie McLaughlin Cal USA Women's 4x200m freestyle relay (swimming) Michelle Moultrie Florida USA Softball Dalilah Muhammad Southern California USA Women's 400m hurdles (track and field) Dejah Mulipola Arizona USA Softball Aubree Munro Florida USA Softball Ryan Murphy Cal USA Men's 200m backstroke (swimming) Bubba Nickles UCLA USA Softball Christopher Nilsen South Dakota USA Men's pole vault Javianne Oliver Kentucky USA Women's 4x100m relay (track and field) Hannah Osborne Virginia New Zealand Women's double sculls Final A (rowing) Cat Osterman Texas USA Softball Jessica Parratto Indiana USA Women’s synchronized platform (diving) Morgan Pearson Colorado USA Triathlon — mixed relay Jenna Prandini Oregon USA Women's 4x100m relay (track and field) Janie Reed Oregon USA Softball Brittney Reese Ole Miss USA Women's long jump (track and field) David Robertson Alabama USA Baseball Julia Roddar Florida Gulf Coast Sweden Women's soccer Joe Ryan California State, Stanislaus USA Baseball Ryder Ryan North Carolina USA Baseball Rory Sabbatini Arizona Slovakia Men's individual stroke play (golf) Raven Saunders Ole Miss USA Women's shot put Allison Schmitt Georgia USA Women's 4x200m freestyle relay (swimming) Delaney Schnell Arizona USA Women’s synchronized platform (diving) MyKayla Skinner Utah USA Women's vault Regan Smith Stanford USA Women's 200m butterfly (swimming)

Women's 4x100m medley relay (swimming) Kyle Snyder Ohio State USA Men's freestyle 97kg (wrestling) Delaney Spaulding UCLA USA Softball Kelsey Stewart Florida USA Softball Erica Sullivan Texas USA Women's 1500m freestyle (swimming) Roser Tarrago Cal USA Women's water polo Gabby Thomas Harvard USA Women's 4x100m relay (track and field) Mary Tucker Kentucky USA Mixed team air rifle Alex Walsh Virginia USA Women's 200m individual medley (swimming) Abbey Weitzeil Cal USA Women's 4x100m medley relay (swimming) Emma Weyant Virginia USA Women's 400m individual medley (swimming) Katie Zaferes Syracuse USA Triathlon — mixed relay

Bronze medal