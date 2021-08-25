NCAA.com | August 26, 2021 2021 NCAA fall championship selection schedule Top women's volleyball offensive players returning for 2021 Share Below is the full schedule for 2021 NCAA fall championship selection shows and press releases. All times Eastern. 2021 NCAA fall championship selection schedule Sport Day Date Announcement Time of Show Division III Field Hockey Sunday 11/07/21 NCAA.com Press release N/A Division I Field Hockey Sunday 11/07/21 NCAA.com Selection Show 10 p.m. Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Monday 11/08/21 NCAA.com Press release N/A Division III Women's Volleyball Monday 11/08/21 NCAA.com Selection Show 12:30 p.m. Division III Men's Soccer Monday 11/08/21 NCAA.com Selection Show 1 p.m. Division III Women's Soccer Monday 11/08/21 NCAA.com Selection Show 1:30 p.m. Division I Women's Soccer Monday 11/08/21 NCAA.com Selection Show 4:30 p.m. Division II Field Hockey Monday 11/08/21 NCAA.com Selection Show 3 p.m. Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Saturday 11/13/21 NCAA.com Selection Show 5 p.m. Division III Men' and Women's Cross Country Sunday 11/14/21 NCAA.com Press release N/A Division II Football Sunday 11/14/21 NCAA.com Selection Show 5 p.m. Division III Football Sunday 11/14/21 NCAA.com Selection Show 5:30 p.m. Division II Women's Soccer Monday 11/15/21 NCAA.com Selection Show 6 p.m. Division II Men's Soccer Monday 11/15/21 NCAA.com Selection Show 6:30 p.m. Division I Men's Soccer Monday 11/15/21 NCAA.com Selection Show 1 p.m. FCS Football Sunday 11/21/21 ESPNU TBD NC Men's Water Polo Sunday 11/21/21 NCAA.com Press release N/A Division II Women's Volleyball Monday 11/22/21 NCAA.com Selection Show 7:30 p.m. Division I Women's Volleyball Sunday 11/28/21 ESPNU TBD *Show times are subject to change Women's volleyball info | Men's College Cup info | Women's College Cup info | Shop NCAA champ gear Olympic medal tracker for NCAA student-athletes in Tokyo We followed the more than 1,000 current, former and future NCAA student-athletes at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Here are the medal winners. READ MORE The NCAA schools with notable Olympic performances Here are the NCAA schools whose student-athletes brought home medals in the 2020 Summer Olympics. READ MORE New COVID-19 guidance for fall sports released The NCAA has released guidance for fall training and competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 fall training and competition guidance reflects differences for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. READ MORE