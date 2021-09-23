Florida Athletics | September 23, 2021 3-time Olympian Katie Ledecky joins Florida as volunteer swimming coach Katie Ledecky's record-breaking 1650 freestyle at 2017 NCAA champs Share GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky has joined the Florida swimming and diving program as a volunteer swimming coach. Ledecky announced on Wednesday that she will train for the 2024 Olympics in Gainesville with Florida head coach Anthony Nesty, who was an assistant coach for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Ledecky, who hails from Bethesda, Maryland, completed her degree at Stanford this year and, after swimming in her third Olympic Games, is taking the opportunity to be closer to home and family while training for the next phase of her swimming career. "I'm excited to be a part of the University of Florida's world-class swimming and diving program and train for the 2024 Olympics with Coach Anthony Nesty, and the top-tier mid-distance and distance training group," said Ledecky. "My years at Stanford, both academically and athletically, were nothing short of incredible and I'm looking forward to the opportunity and challenges that lie ahead in Gainesville." "The knowledge and experience that Katie brings to the pool are unparalleled," Nesty said. "In addition to her obvious excellence as a swimmer, Katie is an exceptional person who will make a great impact on the student-athletes here. Katie's values are in total alignment with the Florida program, and we're so excited to have her join the Gators as she continues to train for the 2024 Olympics." Ledecky is an eight-time NCAA champion and in her two years of collegiate swimming helped lead Stanford to back-to-back Pac-12 and NCAA team titles in 2017 and 2018, while breaking NCAA records 15 times and NCAA championship meet records six times. She became just the second freshman ever to be awarded the Honda Cup (2017) and was the first sophomore ever to be named CoSida Academic All-America Team Member of the Year across all Division I sports (2018). WATCH: Ledecky 1650 freestyle at 2018 NCAA championships As a 10-time Olympic Medalist and 15-time World Championship gold medalist, Ledecky has broken world records 14 times and American records 37 times in her career. She has won more gold medals in individual events than any Team USA female athlete in any sport. At the Tokyo Olympics, she also made history by becoming the first Team USA female swimmer to win an individual event (800-meter freestyle) in three straight Olympics, and by winning the first-ever women's 1500-meter freestyle event. A three-time USOPC SportsWoman of the Year, Ledecky was also the most decorated Team USA female athlete in any sport for the second straight Olympic Games. No. 17 Baylor women's volleyball takes down No. 7 Florida in straight sets for the weekend sweep No. 17 Baylor women's volleyball takes down No. 7 Florida for the second night in a row, this time in straight sets. READ MORE Women's volleyball: No. 17 Baylor defeats No. 7 Florida in four sets No. 17 Baylor defeated No. 7 Florida on Friday night to snap a three game losing streak. READ MORE How schools across the NCAA are commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Many across the nation will mourn and remember those lost on 9/11 for the 20th anniversary. College athletic programs will also take part in the remembrance as many play on Saturday. Here are some of the ways schools honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. READ MORE