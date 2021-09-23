3-time Olympian Katie Ledecky joins Florida as volunteer swimming coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky has joined the Florida swimming and diving program as a volunteer swimming coach. Ledecky announced on Wednesday that she will train for the 2024 Olympics in Gainesville with Florida head coach Anthony Nesty, who was an assistant coach for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.



Ledecky, who hails from Bethesda, Maryland, completed her degree at Stanford this year and, after swimming in her third Olympic Games, is taking the opportunity to be closer to home and family while training for the next phase of her swimming career.



"I'm excited to be a part of the University of Florida's world-class swimming and diving program and train for the 2024 Olympics with Coach Anthony Nesty, and the top-tier mid-distance and distance training group," said Ledecky. "My years at Stanford, both academically and athletically, were nothing short of incredible and I'm looking forward to the opportunity and challenges that lie ahead in Gainesville."



"The knowledge and experience that Katie brings to the pool are unparalleled," Nesty said. "In addition to her obvious excellence as a swimmer, Katie is an exceptional person who will make a great impact on the student-athletes here. Katie's values are in total alignment with the Florida program, and we're so excited to have her join the Gators as she continues to train for the 2024 Olympics."



Ledecky is an eight-time NCAA champion and in her two years of collegiate swimming helped lead Stanford to back-to-back Pac-12 and NCAA team titles in 2017 and 2018, while breaking NCAA records 15 times and NCAA championship meet records six times. She became just the second freshman ever to be awarded the Honda Cup (2017) and was the first sophomore ever to be named CoSida Academic All-America Team Member of the Year across all Division I sports (2018).

WATCH: Ledecky 1650 freestyle at 2018 NCAA championships



As a 10-time Olympic Medalist and 15-time World Championship gold medalist, Ledecky has broken world records 14 times and American records 37 times in her career. She has won more gold medals in individual events than any Team USA female athlete in any sport. At the Tokyo Olympics, she also made history by becoming the first Team USA female swimmer to win an individual event (800-meter freestyle) in three straight Olympics, and by winning the first-ever women's 1500-meter freestyle event.



A three-time USOPC SportsWoman of the Year, Ledecky was also the most decorated Team USA female athlete in any sport for the second straight Olympic Games.