October 23, 2021 2021-22 NCAA winter sports schedule

The NCAA winter sports season is underway. A few sports and championships had the 2020-21 schedule altered due to COVID-19. Everything will be returning to a more normal schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The winter sports period started this fall for a few: all divisions of swimming and diving, NC women's ice hockey, DI men's ice hockey, NC bowling and NC rifle all started in September and October.

With new seasons starting up, many will be looking to reach the top of the mountain in their respective sports. A few will attempt to repeat as champions. Notable ones include Baylor men's basketball (DI), Stanford women's basketball (DI), Texas men's swimming and diving (DI) and Queens (N.C.) swimming and diving (DII), a program looking to make it seven NCAA titles in a row. Other notable teams are mentioned in the table below to help indicate the start of their respective sport's season.

Here is the NCAA winter sports schedule for 2021-22.

SPORT SEASON BEGINS CHAMPIONSHIP CHAMP LOCATION
DI Men's Basketball November 9 April 4 New Orleans, Louisiana
DII Men's Basketball November 12 March 26 Evansville, Indiana
DIII Men's Basketball November 12 March 19 Fort Wayne, Indiana
DI Women's Basketball November 9 April 3 Minneapolis, Minnesota
DII Women's Basketball November 12 March 25 Birmingham, Alabama
DIII Women's Basketball November 12 March 19 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
NC Bowling October 1 April 15-16 Columbus, Ohio
NC Fencing Late October March 24-27 Notre Dame, Indiana
NC Men's Gymnastics Early January April 15-16 Norman, Oklahoma
NC Women's Gymnastics Michigan - Jan. 6 April 14-16 Fort Worth, Texas
DI Men's Ice Hockey October 2 April 9 Boston, Massachusetts
DIII Men's Ice Hockey October 29 March 26 Lake Placid, New York
NC Women's Ice Hockey September 18 March 18-20 Park, Pennsylvania
DIII Women's Ice Hockey October 29 March 18-20 TBA
NC Rifle Kentucky - Oct. 9 March 11-12 Raleigh, North Carolina
NC Skiing Early January March 9-12 Park City, Utah
DI Men's Swimming & Diving Texas - Oct. 8 March 23-26 Atlanta, Georgia
DI Women's Swimming & Diving Virginia - Oct. 9 March 16-19 Atlanta, Georgia
DII M&W Swimming & Diving Queens (N.C.) - Sep. 30 March 9-12 Greensboro, North Carolina
DIII M&W Swimming & Diving Denison - Oct. 15 March 16-19 Indianapolis, Indiana
DI Men's Indoor Track and Field Early January March 11-12 Birmingham, Alabama
DI Women's Indoor Track and Field Arkansas - Jan. 16 March 11-12 Birmingham, Alabama
DII Men's Indoor Track and Field Ashland - Dec. 4 March 11-12 Pittsburg, Kansas
DII Women's Indoor Track and Field Grand Valley St. - Dec. 3 March 11-12 Pittsburg, Kansas
DIII Men's Indoor Track and Field North Central (Ill.) - Dec. 3 March 11-12 Winston-Salem, North Carolina
DIII Women's Indoor Track and Field Early January March 11-12 Winston-Salem, North Carolina
DI Men's Wrestling November 1 March 17-19 Detroit, Michigan
DII Men's Wrestling November 1 March 11-12 St. Louis, Missouri
DIII Men's Wrestling November 1 March 11-12 Cedar Rapids, Iowa