2021-22 NCAA winter sports schedule

The NCAA winter sports season is underway. A few sports and championships had the 2020-21 schedule altered due to COVID-19. Everything will be returning to a more normal schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The winter sports period started this fall for a few: all divisions of swimming and diving, NC women's ice hockey, DI men's ice hockey, NC bowling and NC rifle all started in September and October.

With new seasons starting up, many will be looking to reach the top of the mountain in their respective sports. A few will attempt to repeat as champions. Notable ones include Baylor men's basketball (DI), Stanford women's basketball (DI), Texas men's swimming and diving (DI) and Queens (N.C.) swimming and diving (DII), a program looking to make it seven NCAA titles in a row.

Other notable teams are mentioned in the table below to help indicate the start of their respective sport's season.

Here is the NCAA winter sports schedule for 2021-22.