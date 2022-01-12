NCAA.com | January 13, 2022 2022 NCAA fall sports championship schedule North Dakota State dominates Montana State, secures 9th FCS title Share The 2021 fall sports season is all said and done. It is already time to start looking ahead to the 2022 fall season with 24 titles on the line. Check out the schedule for the 2022 fall championships. (Scroll from left to right to view the entire table). Championship Event Date(s) Facility City State 2022-23 DIII Women's Volleyball Finals 11/17/2022 - 11/19/2022 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh PA 2022-23 DI Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds 11/18/2022 - 11/20/2022 University of Connecticut - Sherman Complex Storrs CT 2022-23 DIII Women's Cross Country Finals 11/19/2022 Forest Akers Lansing MI 2022-23 DIII Men's Cross Country Finals 11/19/2022 Forest Akers Lansing MI 2022-23 DI Men's Cross Country Finals 11/19/2022 OSU Cross Country Course Stillwater OK 2022-23 DI Women's Cross Country Finals 11/19/2022 OSU Cross Country Course Stillwater OK 2022-23 DIII Field Hockey Semi-Final and Final Rounds 11/19/2022 - 11/20/2022 Turf Field Lexington VA 2022-23 DII Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds 12/01/2022 - 12/03/2022 Interbay Stadium Seattle WA 2022-23 DII Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds 12/01/2022 - 12/03/2022 Interbay Stadium Seattle WA 2022-23 DII Women's Volleyball Finals 12/01/2022 - 12/03/2022 Royal Brougham Pavilion Seattle WA 2022-23 DII Field Hockey Festival 12/01/2022 - 12/03/2022 Starfire Sports Tukwila WA 2022-23 DI Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds 12/02/2022 - 12/04/2022 WakeMed Soccer Park Cary NC 2022-23 DIII Women's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds 12/02/2022 - 12/03/2022 Kerr Stadium Salem VA 2022-23 DIII Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds 12/02/2022 - 12/03/2022 Kerr Stadium Salem VA 2022-23 National Collegiate Men's Water Polo Finals 12/03/2022 - 12/04/2022 Spieker Aquatics Complex Berkeley CA 2022-23 DII Men's Cross Country Finals 12/03/2022 Chamber's Bay University Place WA 2022-23 DII Women's Cross Country Finals 12/03/2022 Chamber's Bay University Place WA 2022-23 DI Men's Soccer Semi-Final and Final Rounds 12/09/2022 - 12/11/2022 WakeMed Soccer Park Cary NC 2022-23 DI Women's Volleyball Finals 12/15/2022 - 12/17/2022 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha NE 2022-23 DIII Football Finals 12/16/2022 - 12/17/2022 Navy Marine Corps Stadium Annapolis MD 2022-23 DII Football Finals 12/17/2022 McKinney ISD Stadium McKinney TX 2022-23 DI Football Finals 01/07/2023 Toyota Stadium Frisco TX 16 fearless predictions for the rest of the men’s college basketball season Auburn as a number one seed? Arizona's Tommy Lloyd as National Coach of the Year? Here are 16 fearless predictions for the rest of the season. READ MORE 2022 NCAA spring sports schedule The NCAA spring sports season starts in the heart of winter and runs all the way into the heat of summer. Here is the list of all the start dates and championships for every spring sport. READ MORE No chance for an unbeaten 2022 champion after Baylor, USC's perfect seasons end No. 1 Baylor suffered it's first loss of the season losing 65-62 to Texas Tech while No. 5 USC dropped a 75-69 stunner to Stanford. READ MORE