2022 NCAA spring sports schedule

Most NCAA spring sports start the 2022 season in the cold of winter and will continue all the way into the heat of summer. NC men's indoor volleyball kicked things off for the 2022 spring schedule on Jan. 5 and many more will be following right behind.

There will be many champions looking to repeat in 2022, Mississippi State baseball (DI) and Boston College women's lacrosse (DI) will look to win its second titles this season. A couple notables include Barry men's tennis (DII), which will shoot for its sixth title, and Southern California beach volleyball (DI), which will aim for its fourth.

Other noteworthy teams are mentioned in the table below to help indicate the start of their respective sport's season.

Here is the NCAA spring sports schedule for 2022. (Scroll from left to right to view the entire table).