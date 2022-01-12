NCAA.com | January 15, 2022 2022 NCAA spring sports schedule Mississippi State's shining moment: 2021 College World Series champions Share Most NCAA spring sports start the 2022 season in the cold of winter and will continue all the way into the heat of summer. NC men's indoor volleyball kicked things off for the 2022 spring schedule on Jan. 5 and many more will be following right behind. There will be many champions looking to repeat in 2022, Mississippi State baseball (DI) and Boston College women's lacrosse (DI) will look to win its second titles this season. A couple notables include Barry men's tennis (DII), which will shoot for its sixth title, and Southern California beach volleyball (DI), which will aim for its fourth. Other noteworthy teams are mentioned in the table below to help indicate the start of their respective sport's season. Here is the NCAA spring sports schedule for 2022. (Scroll from left to right to view the entire table). SPORT SEASON BEGINS CHAMPIONSHIP CHAMPIONSHIP LOCATION DI Baseball February 18 June 17-26/27 Omaha, Nebraska DII Baseball February 1 June 4-11 Cary, North Carolina DIII Baseball Salisbury - February 13 June 3-8 Cedar Rapids, Iowa NC Beach Volleyball February 24 May 6-8 Gulf Shores, Alabama DI Men's Golf Pepperdine - January 24 May 27-June 1 Scottsdale, Arizona DII Men's Golf February 1 May 16-20 Detroit, Michigan DIII Men's Golf January 15 May 10-13 Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida DI Women's Golf Ole Miss - January 23 May 20-25 Scottsdale, Arizona DII Women's Golf February 1 May 10-14 Gainesville, Georgia DIII Women's Golf January 15 May 10-13 Houston, Texas DI Men's Lacrosse Virginia - January 23 May 28-30 East Hartford, Connecticut DII Men's Lacrosse February 1 May 28-30 East Hartford, Connecticut DIII Men's Lacrosse RIT - February 19 May 28-30 East Hartford, Connecticut DI Women's Lacrosse February 11 May 27-29 Baltimore, Maryland DII Women's Lacrosse February 1 May 20-22 St. Charles, Missouri DIII Women's Lacrosse Salisbury - February 12 May 28-29 Salem, Virginia DI Rowing Texas - March 26 May 27-29 Sarasota, Florida DII Rowing February 1 May 27-29 Sarasota, Florida DIII Rowing January 15 May 27-29 Sarasota, Florida DI Softball February 10 June 2-9/10 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma DII Softball February 1 May 26-30 Denver, Colorado DIII Softball Virginia Wesleyan - February 19 May 26-31 Salem, Virginia DI Men's Tennis Florida - January 14 May 19-28 Champaign, Illinois DII Men's Tennis February 1 May 17-21 Altamonte Springs, Florida DIII Men's Tennis January 15 May 23-28 Orlando, Florida DI Women's Tennis Texas - January 15 May 19-28 Champaign, Illinois DII Women's Tennis February 1 May 17-21 Altamonte Springs, Florida DIII Women's Tennis January 15 May 23-28 Orlando, Florida DI Men's Outdoor Track and Field LSU - March 18 June 8-11 Eugene, Oregon DII Men's Outdoor Track and Field Grand Valley State - April 22 May 26-28 Allendale, Michigan DIII Men's Outdoor Track and Field Wartburg - March 25 May 26-28 Geneve, Ohio DI Women's Outdoor Track and Field Southern California - March 19 June 8-11 Eugene, Oregon DII Women's Outdoor Track and Field Azusa Pacific - March 19 May 26-28 Allendale, Michigan DIII Women's Outdoor Track and Field Loras - March 26 May 26-28 Geneve, Ohio NC Men's Indoor Volleyball Hawaii - January 5 May 5-7 Los Angeles, California DIII Men's Indoor Volleyball Carthage - January 21 April 22-23 Kenosha, Wisconsin NC Women's Water Polo Southern California - January 29 May 6-8 Ann Arbor, Michigan 16 fearless predictions for the rest of the men’s college basketball season Auburn as a number one seed? Arizona's Tommy Lloyd as National Coach of the Year? Here are 16 fearless predictions for the rest of the season. READ MORE 2022 NCAA fall sports championship schedule The 2021 fall sports schedule is over, here is the 2022 NCAA fall sports schedule. READ MORE No chance for an unbeaten 2022 champion after Baylor, USC's perfect seasons end No. 1 Baylor suffered it's first loss of the season losing 65-62 to Texas Tech while No. 5 USC dropped a 75-69 stunner to Stanford. READ MORE