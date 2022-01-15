NCAA.com | January 25, 2022 2022 NCAA winter championships selection schedule Baylor defeats Gonzaga, 86-70 Share Here is the full schedule for the 2022 NCAA winter championships selection schedule, including dates and times when applicable. SPRING: Check out the 2022 NCAA spring sport schedule All times Eastern. 2022 NCAA winter championships selection schedule SPORT DAY DATE ANNOUNCEMENT TIME OF SHOW* NC Rifle (team and individual) Tuesday 2/22/2022 NCAA.com Selection Show 3 p.m. DII Swimming & Diving (official) Wednesday 2/23/2022 NCAA.com release N/A DIII Swimming & Diving (official-psych) Wednesday 2/23/2022 NCAA.com release N/A DIII Swimming (official) Monday 2/28/2022 NCAA.com release N/A DIII Wrestling (qualifiers) Monday 2/28/2022 NCAA.com release N/A DII Wrestling (qualifiers) Monday 2/28/2022 NCAA.com release N/A DIII Men's Basketball Monday 2/28/2022 NCAA.com Selection Show 12:30 p.m. DIII Women's Basketball Monday 2/28/2022 NCAA.com Selection Show 2:30 p.m. NC Skiing Tuesday 3/1/2022 NCAA.com release N/A DII Indoor Track & Field Tuesday 3/1/2022 NCAA.com release N/A DI Indoor Track & Field Tuesday 3/1/2022 NCAA.com release N/A DI Women's Swimming & Diving Wednesday 3/2/2022 NCAA.com release N/A DIII Indoor Track & Field Sunday 3/6/2022 NCAA.com release N/A NC Women's Ice Hockey Sunday 3/6/2022 Selection Show (ESPNU) TBD DII Women's Basketball Sunday 3/6/2022 NCAA.com Selection Show 10 p.m. DII Men's Basketball Sunday 3/6/2022 NCAA.com Selection Show 10:30 p.m. DIII Women's Ice Hockey Sunday 3/6/2022 NCAA.com Selection Show 8:30 p.m. DIII Men's Ice Hockey Sunday 3/6/2022 NCAA.com Selection Show 10 a.m. DIII Wrestling (brackets) Monday 3/7/2022 NCAA.com release N/A DI Men's Swimming & Diving Wednesday 3/9/2022 NCAA.com release N/A DI Wrestling Wednesday 3/9/2022 NCAA.com Selection Show 6 p.m. DI Men's Basketball Sunday 3/13/2022 Selection Show (CBS) 6 p.m. DI Women's Basketball Sunday 3/13/2022 Selection Show (ESPN) 8 p.m. NC Fencing Tuesday 3/15/2022 NCAA.com release N/A DI Men's Ice Hockey Sunday 3/20/2022 Selection Show (ESPNU) 6:30 p.m. NC Women's Gymnastics Monday 3/21/2022 NCAA.com Selection Show 5 p.m. NC Bowling Wednesday 3/30/2022 NCAA.com Selection Show 4 p.m. NC Men's Gymnastics Tuesday 4/5/2022 NCAA.com release N/A *Show times are subject to change DI men's basketball info | DI women's basketball info | Shop NCAA champ gear D1Softball breaks down what to expect in the 2022 softball season D1Softball’s Graham Hays, Tara Henry, Rhiannon Potkey and Brady Vernon share some of the players, teams and storylines to watch going into the 2022 season. READ MORE College baseball rankings: Preseason Top 25 led by Texas, SEC powers Texas comes in at No. 1 in D1Baseball's 2022 preseason top 25 rankings, followed by a collection of top SEC teams. READ MORE 16 fearless predictions for the rest of the men’s college basketball season Auburn as a number one seed? Arizona's Tommy Lloyd as National Coach of the Year? Here are 16 fearless predictions for the rest of the season. READ MORE