NCAA student-athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics

More than 200 current and former NCAA athletes will participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. From Florida Atlantic in DI's Conference USA to St. Olaf in Minnesota Intercollegiate in DIII, college athletes from the NCAA will be representing countries from all around the globe.

There are a lot of Team USA athletes in the Winter Olympics who competed in different sports in college. Former Florida Atlantic women's basketball player will take part in the long-track speedskating competition, former Virginia at Wise (DII) football player Hakeem Abdul-Saboor will compete in the bobsled and former Geroge Washington softball player Elana Meyers Taylor will also take part in the bobsled.

Men's and women's ice hockey will have the largest presence when it comes to former and current NCAA student-athletes. Over 100 hockey players will be making the trip to Beijing for this year's Olympics. Former Minnesota forward Amanda Kessel and former Wisconsin forward Hilary Knight headlining the women's side. Current Michigan forward Matty Beniers and current Harvard forward Nick Abruzzese are expected to show out for the men's team.

DI will have the largest number of athletes competing this year followed by eight from DII and 11 from DIII.

Gold medal

ATHLETE SCHOOL COUNTRY EVENT Nick Baumgartner Northern Michigan USA Mixed snowboard cross

Silver medal